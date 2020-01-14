CRICKET: VOLCANOES SCORE HISTORIC VICTORY OVER PRIDE

January 14, 2020

 

A full review of the first round PCL game between the Windward Islands Volcanoes and the Barbados Pride at the Arnos Vale Playing Field. See comments from skipper Kavem Hodeg, coach Andrew Richardson and Man of the Match Shane Shillingford.

