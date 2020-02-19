CPU generated video used during election in Indian capital

00: 56 – Deepfakes will be used in elections in the future. Many are worried they will aid further polarise populations. They have been found to have been used recently in India

07:30 – 2020 is a tipping point for the internet. Analysts predict by 2021

10:16 – People going to places from the movie Parasite for the likes. To the dislike of the people who live there

#Deepfake #ParasiteTourism #PlascticBagBan

