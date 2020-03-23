COVID-Quarantine? U.S. Law Gives Broad Powers To Stem Infectious Disease | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 23, 2020

 

As countries grapple with how to prevent the coronavirus, some governments are limiting travel or implementing quarantines. The U.S. has not taken such measures governing citizens, but Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal explains how court precedent and federal law do provide “sweeping powers.” For the federal government to issue quarantines another limits on citizens’ rights to come back a legitimate public health crisis, a relevant context as President Trump issues a ban on travel by citizens of other nations, and the US braces for further government action. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 3/12/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

COVID-Quarantine? U.S. Law Gives Broad Powers To Stem Infectious Disease | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

98 Comments on "COVID-Quarantine? U.S. Law Gives Broad Powers To Stem Infectious Disease | MSNBC"

  1. David J | March 12, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Dr. Anthony Fauci was appointed Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in1984. He oversees an extensive research portfolio of basic and applied research to prevent, diagnose, and treat established infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, tuberculosis and malaria as well as emerging diseases such as Ebola and Zika. NIAID also supports research on transplantation and immune-related illnesses, including autoimmune disorders, asthma and allergies.

    Dr. Fauci has advised six Presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues. He was one of the principal architects of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), a program that has saved millions of lives throughout the developing world.

    Dr. Fauci also is the longtime chief of the Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He has made many contributions to basic and clinical research on the pathogenesis and treatment of immune-mediated and infectious diseases. He helped pioneer the field of human immunoregulation by making important basic scientific observations that underpin the current understanding of the regulation of the human immune response.

    Dr. Fauci is a member of the US National Academy of Sciences and has received numerous awards, including the National Medal of Science, the Mary Woodard Lasker Award for Public Service, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.  He has been awarded 38 honorary doctoral degrees and is the author, coauthor, or editor of more than 1,200 scientific publications, including several major textbooks.

    In a 2019 analysis of Google Scholar citations, Dr. Fauci ranked as the 41st most highly cited researcher of ALL TIME.  According to the Web of Science, he ranked 8th out of more than 2.2 million authors in the field of immunology by total citation count between 1980 and January 2019.

    And Trump thinks he knows more about viruses and infectious diseases than this guy, simply  because he had an Uncle who attended MIT. Let that sink in for a moment.

  2. Richard Christie | March 12, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    Good luck working together in the land of me, me, me.

  3. Wrong Crowd | March 12, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    This just in. Mexico is so worried they are going to build the wall, and pay for it.

  4. southernantman | March 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    This virus might be the wake up call this world needs. Watching everyone laugh at it for weeks as it ransacked country’s and now most laugh here until there basketball game gets cancelled or they lose money in the stock market crashing. Nobody cares about humanity anymore no one cares about the future it’s time we all opened out eyes to what’s important.

  5. Google Knows me | March 12, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Wait a second here. This is saying that surgeon general has the authorization to make decisions. So why is the VP taking his job.

    • cableaddict | March 13, 2020 at 11:29 PM | Reply

      Wasn’t the current Surgeon General appointed by Trump?
      If so, we might as well put Scooby-Doo in charge.
      “Pandemic? RUT – Row !!!!!!! “

    • lentruthbtold riv | March 16, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      It’s just what narcissist do.

    • NBaimf | March 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

      Surgeon general has no such authority.

    • Mia Myers | March 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      @black bird obviously you never read the Constitution and there’s never been a lawful quarantine of mass proportion in this county and if Trump doesn’t stop letting medical liberals run his office I won’t vote for him again

      People outside in masks and head gear and they’re all foreign well I got news for them if they’re sick they can stay home and away from the public is the public able to purchase food yet? Has anyone seen stores restocked?

      People in a face mask outside need detained if they’re so sick they need a face covering take them to a quarantine cell in prison

      If I cant wear a ski mask into a mall they need to be stopped and questioned. By the way, if they’re so ill they need a mask they shouldn’t be outside

    • Greens Beans Potatoes Tomatoes | March 21, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

      @Mia Myers medical “conservatives” would still be denying that there is even a problem

  6. gutzy19 CKG | March 12, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

    I need to go watch Bob Ross videos for an hour or two and try to calm down

  7. PreMeditatED Noise | March 12, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

    Ummm how exactly do you quarantine 500,000 homeless people??
    Are they being told to contain themselves under the sky?!

    • PreMeditatED Noise | March 18, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      @Carmelita Good Worryingly you could be right!

    • Eulises Gomez | March 19, 2020 at 8:27 AM | Reply

      Bingo

    • Eulises Gomez | March 19, 2020 at 8:27 AM | Reply

      Gray state was real movie they killed him there a freeMason lodge in every town

    • Dank Budd | March 19, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

      Natalie Rollins i feel you sis. Confess he is Lord and be saved how amazing is God. I felt the love through the words. God bless you in the dark times we are in

    • kenneth pollard | March 22, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      With A.I. we are all mostly expendable to the elites. We help dirty their water, their land and their view of their empires. So don’t be stupid and think this will end well for most. Event 201, agenda 21, 2030, 2050, it is all laid out for all to see. They have run the tests studied the results and now have decided it is time. This is not a conspiracy theory, it is all wrote down for anyone to see if they pull their heads out of the sand. We will awaken to this nightmare, but 20 years late.

  8. Cole Zitterkopf | March 13, 2020 at 12:15 AM | Reply

    Quarantine/medical term for MARTIAL LAW… the governments stealing our rights slowly but surely

    • Amber GatorGirl | March 13, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      This crosses my mind briefly , but now is becoming more and more foreseeable… And America is blind at the fact

    • lentruthbtold riv | March 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      That’s exactly what I’m saying, there is such a thing called medical Martial law, be ready , be safe.

    • christopher martin | March 16, 2020 at 1:29 PM | Reply

      @Amber GatorGirl not blind to it, unable to do anything about it, look how many people claimed there would be a civil war if dems tried to impeach Trump!….well they did and no one did anything except rush to the comment section to complain….you think this wasn’t noticed by our gov. They know we will just sit back and take it….bottomline!!!!
      It’s exactly like the battered woman’s saying…the first time you are abused, shame on them, the second time your abused, shame on you….bullies push people until they find out they cant…..and no I’m not calling for violence, just for true Americans to have some backbone!….and if your a Democrat don’t bother with replying we know your not a true American or have a backbone

    • Diana S. | March 18, 2020 at 6:49 PM | Reply

      Cole Zitterkopf I completely agree, they are well conditioning everyone into giving up their rights, for their own good!🙄

    • Brian Burke | March 18, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      That’s why we have the second amendment. I’ll die grasping my guns before I kneel to tyranny. Logically it makes sense to social distance and take responsible measures but the day the troops start standing on every street corner demanding we stay in our homes is the day the United states dies

  9. The Way of The Masseuse | March 13, 2020 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    Sounds like threats….. Sounds like…. Something fishy going on here.

    • tiny coco | March 17, 2020 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      @Billy Anderson that part

    • Eulises Gomez | March 19, 2020 at 8:19 AM | Reply

      MARTIAL LAW its all over the world how are they ganna stop what action they ganna take to stop this virus? Spray the whole world ?

    • National Dossier | March 19, 2020 at 9:58 AM | Reply

      it is a threat, do you know of anyone sick btw? I don’t.

    • UMBRELLA CORPORATION | March 19, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

      @National Dossier me neither

    • John Choate | March 22, 2020 at 1:47 AM | Reply

      @gts3004 Tyranny has been rising in America for a long time. I am 39, I remember watching a show on PBS about the Kennedy assassination when I was about 10. Even in my young mind, it did not add up. I always felt a creeping dread that our government was not what it portrayed itself as. I studied “fringe conspiracies” quite a bit since then. The dots start adding up. By 9/11 I knew we were being setup for a totalitarian police state and probable extermination. I wanted to be crazy and it not be true……

  10. Cool Boy | March 13, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    Resist this, they want you in a state of fear.

    • Amber Sykora | March 20, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

      They want you scared to accept ID. 2020 that the city of Austin, TX is rolling out. Forcing you to give up your DNA, by mouth swab, for a supposed virus test. Then you will get a WRISTBAND AND THEY ARE ONLY TEMPORARY. they are MAKING THE PERMANENT VERSION CURRENTLY. they are creating INVISIBLE TATTOOS

    • Greens Beans Potatoes Tomatoes | March 21, 2020 at 8:51 AM | Reply

      @Amber Sykora too late for me, so…

  11. C1976 | March 14, 2020 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    This is not about the virus… this is about a quarantine and new world order…. wake up!!!

  12. Cameron O'Quinn | March 14, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    The Coronavirus is probably the strongest thing ever “Made in China”.

    • The Boss | March 18, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      @Antonio Martinez Oh jeez… It originated in China guy.

    • Christopher Kleinbach | March 19, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      Good it’s cheap and it will break soon.😝

    • Robert Baker | March 20, 2020 at 8:31 AM | Reply

      Ya it could of started here, my child plus numerous individuals I work with or their family and friends got sick last year they all were tested for the flu it came back negative and was diagnosed as a upper respiratory infection. This all was happening all throughout the year but more case showing in October, November and December.

    • The Boss | March 20, 2020 at 8:40 AM | Reply

      @Robert Baker It was communist china, where it began!

    • John Smith | March 20, 2020 at 5:27 PM | Reply

      Antonio Martinez post the link

  13. Frank Bouchonville | March 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

    Look for the government to restrict interstate movement. National guard will set up check points at state borders. Setting up quarantine camps.

  14. christopher martin | March 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    To all the people who laughed at preppers…..good luck!

  15. NBaimf | March 16, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    You are being trained to accept tyranny, control, lock downs.
    They are using both real and exagerated threats for control while they implode the economy and rob.

    • kaleaf brehanu | March 20, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

      Exactly. And we have no worries to fight back because most of the boys ar soft LGBT or soy boy’s

  16. Seannie Woodson | March 16, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Either die fighting Marshall law or live as a slave in fema camps

  17. John Amato | March 17, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    No one is sick . You’re all liars!!!!

    • National Dossier | March 19, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

      If they could pull off the global warming lie, which included every single government conspiring with one another, every single news outlet and celebrity all working with one another to peddle a complete lie and hoax. This is the 2nd version of global warming – a more dire and immediate threat which is the CORONA (crown of the sun) virus- just harder for elites to manage than if people bought global warming. People best wake up

    • Ryan Mauricio | March 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      What

    • ELi C | March 21, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

      Why could india gain? By also lying about this,iran? A third world country?theres a virus,bioweapon w.e you want to call it,its better not to risk it,just listen to your gov and president please.

    • DW 001 | March 22, 2020 at 1:04 AM | Reply

      John Amato THIS IS THE TRUTH THEY ARE LYING AND WANT PEOPLE INSIDE AND OUT OF THE WAY FOR A REASON

    • 1667sapphire | March 22, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      @ELi C they dont have a choice

  18. John Amato | March 17, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    It’s time people!!! it’s time !!! Martial Law is Shelter in Place!!! Wake up!

  19. Kyle G | March 17, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

    The virus isnt the threat. The quarantine and government are the threat

  20. Looney Crip | March 21, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

    I really feel like America is not America anymore where is the freedom

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.