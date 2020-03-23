As countries grapple with how to prevent the coronavirus, some governments are limiting travel or implementing quarantines. The U.S. has not taken such measures governing citizens, but Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal explains how court precedent and federal law do provide “sweeping powers.” For the federal government to issue quarantines another limits on citizens’ rights to come back a legitimate public health crisis, a relevant context as President Trump issues a ban on travel by citizens of other nations, and the US braces for further government action. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 3/12/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

COVID-Quarantine? U.S. Law Gives Broad Powers To Stem Infectious Disease | MSNBC