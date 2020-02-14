Chris Hayes On How To Check Trump | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 14, 2020

 

Chris Hayes: “The thing stopping the President from doing whatever he wants are people mobilizing and organizing.” Aired on 02/14/20.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.



25 Comments on "Chris Hayes On How To Check Trump | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Moscow Mitch | February 14, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Simple…Secret servive double tap him …on the sholder, LOL

    • To Yo | February 14, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT I THINK. BYE BYE HITLER WANT TO BE DICTATOR, IF YOU LET HIM. HE WOULD STEAL THE LIFE JACKET FROM A DROWNING CHILD TO SAVE HIMSELF. NO HONOR. NONE. GO VOTE 2020.

  2. Stevo Devo | February 14, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    Well said Chris

  3. Francis Fulloffrenchpeople | February 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    I’d like to see Trump checked into a hospital.

  4. Andrew Kovach | February 14, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    We already know trump is a compulsive sociopath liar and has no class

  5. Blade Runner | February 14, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    he’s right, as the republicans in the senate do nothing.

  6. I H | February 14, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Barr get ready to be arrested by your subordinates soon!

  7. Sukhbir Sekhon | February 14, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    Chris is right. The deplorables have the louder voice at the moment. But that doesn’t mean to say they are in the majority.

  8. TheFarmanimalfriend | February 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Trump’s bellicosity will catch up to him. When will his house-of-cards collapse? What lie, investigation, abuse of power, . . . will restore a weakened America?

    • Buck Browning | February 14, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      When will those responsible for the attempted overthrow of the constitutionally elected President of The United States of America be tried, convicted and hung?

  9. Sandra Vanderleek | February 14, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    All the Trump base and Republicans crying out that Democrats are communists yet here is a Dictator in the making and they relish in his orange glow.

  10. gutzy19 CKG | February 14, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    “Trump is a man whose name creates division and anger, whose words inspire dissention and hatred, and cannot possibly make America GREAT again”…Kobe Bryant…RIP Black Mamba

  11. S Ford | February 14, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    The people are to poor to take time off of work and march. Perhaps a Federal strike is in order, a day or a week.

  12. DatChickIsBo$$ | February 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    The check and balance is broken

  13. NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP | February 14, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    🍜 the price of freedom and democracy is constant vigilance

  14. NATIVE LATINOS Fook TRUMP | February 14, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    🍺 we should have constant vigilance on freedom and democracy

  15. Dino Merino | February 14, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    America is now slowly (but surely) turning into an autocratic nation like Russia & China
    the American people has allowed this to happen without any qualms at all…so alarming and sad really.

  17. ruth depew | February 14, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    People to the Power.

  18. Doug E | February 14, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Flush the Turd November 3rd! Dump Trump!

  19. us citizen | February 14, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    Yeah. Since he’s at Mar Lago 3 days a week at $3.4M a pop, and more people could do it on a Saturday or Sunday, how bout a March on Palm Beach and his fancy hotel while he’s there?

  20. To Yo | February 14, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    THE PRICE OF FREEDOM AND DEMOCRACY HAS BEEN RAISED. WE HAVE PAID BEFORE IN BLOOD, HONOR, AND SACRIFICE. WE WILL DO THIS UNTIL WE DIE IN THE NAME OF LIBERTY AND FREEDOM. GO VOTE 2020

