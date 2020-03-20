Chinese officials are turning their focus in fight against coronavirus

TOPICS:

March 20, 2020

 

Chinese officials are turning their focus on international arrivals to mainland China, as some health officials boast that they have gotten a handle on the coronavirus epidemic in mainland China. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

69 Comments on "Chinese officials are turning their focus in fight against coronavirus"

  1. Jay H | March 20, 2020 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    4:30 🤔 Why do I hear a Trinidad 🇹🇹 accent from this guy…

  2. Achim Harding | March 20, 2020 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    Hilton Yip HAS to be a Trinidadian <3

  3. TheBeanie2k | March 20, 2020 at 4:49 AM | Reply

    I just wish everyone the best. Hope that you can make the best of this situation. Yes we are tired of this but something I guess we need to do. Am I happy about it no. But then who is… Thoughts and prayers to everyone…

  4. Manny Amato | March 20, 2020 at 5:16 AM | Reply

    We in the US are gonna see some serious stuff go down. Idiots on spring break, they will be suckin in a minute and cry cause they can’t get treated.

  5. SUCKmyVIRUS | March 20, 2020 at 5:43 AM | Reply

    Best place to be right now in the world 🌍 is on 🌲 Bell island 🌲 IN NEWFOUNDLAND CANADA 🇨🇦

  6. Dogg Domino, M.D. | March 20, 2020 at 7:00 AM | Reply

    “Testing is key.” Must be nice…

    • Sandra Whitlock | March 20, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

      Not according to our president

    • The Praised One | March 20, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      Best believe when china sees it’s second wave of the Coronavirus outbreak they would undoubtedly blame “foreigners” for bringing the virus back to china, just like they lied on U.S. But, the truth is the Chinese communist party is a propaganda machine. I and millions others don’t believe anything the chinese government says, they are the ones who were withholding information, thus, causing a pandemic.

    • Sandra Whitlock | March 20, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      I agree has been and is holding information back. They are already trying to blame the USA.

    • Battleneter | March 20, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      China has been under reporting all along, these claims of no local spread are complete and utter BS. CNN only needs to interview a couple of disease specialist and ask their thoughts, and I am 100% positive they would paint a very different picture. The mainstream media are deliberately & blindly reporting China’s numbers as fact, in an effort to “calm” those of us in the West, but I really mean calm financial markets.

  7. sha Yu | March 20, 2020 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    Heart broken at what is going on in the US, Italy, Gemrnay, Spain, Iran. God bless the nations.

  8. george in-virginia | March 20, 2020 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    When the grocery store cashier who wasn’t wearing a safety mask gets it, how many people do you say that she came into contact with?

    • Scrum Thebum2 | March 20, 2020 at 9:38 AM | Reply

      Can’t get masks here but people in Hong Kong been wearing them when they were protesting

    • Scrum Thebum2 | March 20, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

      TripleAstyle1 A
      3m masks are the best. Corporate greed right here in the USA is the cause for the outsourcing. But the American consumer is also to blame. Back in the 70’s when Toyota & Datsun came to USA the American consumer had no pride in their country and bought the jap junk. I myself never purchased anything but ford Chevy or Chrysler in my 45 years of driving. I also have 2 Harleys and try to buy USA made products when I can although it is difficult

    • Ken Rascon | March 20, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

      And?

    • KOK0100 | March 20, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      Yes very good point! Everyone who is out in public should be required to wear a mask. Even a cloth mask with a paper towel as a filter inside is better than nothing. It stops droplets at least.

  9. DB Harris | March 20, 2020 at 7:15 AM | Reply

    I am in northern Cyprus. They shut everything down as soon as there was 1 positive test. Now there are 20 but they are all tourists who are quarantined in a hotel.

    • sunrize601 | March 20, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

      @NDFOOTBALL It didn’t have a name when they called it that. They stopped when the virus was named. They couldn’t call it the Coronavirus because there are many of those.

    • Nghia Dang | March 20, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

      @NDFOOTBALL a hoax before a war time leader now. How’s stupidly lie about this viruseffecting people lives. It costs lives.

    • neal thailand | March 20, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

      @NDFOOTBALL how fucking stupid are you, to post your little whine about the president fucking up the name of the virus, in response to a post about how the Island of Cyprus is responding to it? A post that didn’t even mention the virus by it’s actual name, or the one that trump is *trying* to switch it back too (that it was only called until it was actually, officially, identified and named)?

      You might as well have posted “It’s OK to call cars ‘horseless carriages’, because people used to call cars horseless carriages”, for all it had to do with the post you replied to. Dumbfuck.

    • Francis Chiew | March 20, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      U will be successful if u have strict social distancing laws n enforce them.

    • I Love You | March 20, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @Crystal Giddens What sex acts are inherently dangerous?

  10. Artmuse2011 | March 20, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    He’s a Trinidadian! 🙂

  11. The Great One | March 20, 2020 at 8:42 AM | Reply

    Where’s Ja Rule so I can get a sense of all this !!!

  12. kimichi bimpap | March 20, 2020 at 8:44 AM | Reply

    At least they made it through their first wave. Think about yourselves who are still in the first wave🙄😡

    • zszs100 | March 20, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

      Honestly at this point in time, people need to start COPYING the drastic measures that China took after they found out how easily this spreads, which allowed it to contain the virus. Look at the measures they implemented and how everyone cooperated to reach that level of containment. This is starting to spread out of control and we need to work as a team to contain it as fast as possible, focus more on how to improve the situation. You either flatten the curve enough or you don’t, simple. I honestly find it quite ironic how certain countries are critical of others, yet they are reacting pretty slow to this situation. (US with too few test kits despite having months to prepare, UK barely doing anything, etc). Lets flatten the curve and be proactive, NOT reactive!

  13. M C | March 20, 2020 at 9:03 AM | Reply

    Privacy means nothing when you’re not alive or healthy…

    • Nspnspker | March 20, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      @Ethan Su I can’t respond. Everything gets deleted unless I put something racist in my comment. They (Chinese) want to make us look bad.

    • grow forit | March 20, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Ethan Su If you believe CCPs numbers your a fool.

    • Dukanh U'hixi | March 20, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      @grow forit Nope, It’s global karma for the GREED driving CLIMATE CHANGE such as the idiot in chief of Brazil bulldozing what’s left of the Amazon forest. If the overpopulation in the world is KILLING THE PLANET ? Well this is how the Planet FIGHTS BACK ! Indiscriminate mass culling of human race until lessons are learned.

    • Dukanh U'hixi | March 20, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      @Real American Well, lets see how well that “system” works and who’s left 10 months from now or more !! Enjoy

  14. David Brown | March 20, 2020 at 9:29 AM | Reply

    I wish I had one of them helmets that scanned body temperature. My dad said it was probably a military helmet ment for enemies hiding in the dark that they converted.

  15. nick palma | March 20, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    when morons come back from spring break all infected with the virus they will start crying from the government and the government will say “well we tried to warn you morons to stay home but you wouldnt listen

  16. Miguel Ramirez | March 20, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    That sounds like is a good set up, Hope all turns out well for all.

  17. CM900 BOOCE | March 20, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

    Damn even my grave was made in china

  18. Stephen Chen | March 20, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    This guy from Taiwan gives almost zero helpful suggestions.

  19. Captain1 Jones | March 20, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    Damn it’s amazing what can be accomplished when your government actually takes things seriously 😳

    • Ravner | March 20, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

      The Chinese government actually tried to suppress the doctor who tried to raise the alarm about this virus to begin with. Please don’t forget that.

    • Isaac Chan | March 20, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

      Ravner it was just a misunderstanding and only done by the local government

    • Battleneter | March 20, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      China has been under reporting all along, these claims of no local spread are complete and utter BS. CNN only needs to interview a couple of disease specialist and ask their thoughts, and I am 100% positive they would paint a very different picture. The mainstream media are deliberately & blindly reporting China’s numbers as fact, in an effort to “calm” those of us in the West, but I really mean calm financial markets.

    • Greg Omoma | March 20, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      Isaac Chan I’ve found the Chinese bot 😳

  20. Khuyen Pham | March 20, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    Me: oh there is a coronavirus
    Still me 😒: I don’t understand

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.