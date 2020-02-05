CDC gives updates on Americans who fled coronavirus outbreak in China | USA TODAY

Two chartered flights carrying hundreds of Americans fleeing the coronavirus outbreak in China have landed at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California.
RELATED: American teacher documents life in Wuhan, center of coronavirus
The flights come after a chartered flight a week ago evacuated U.S. consulate workers and scores of Americans living in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak that has been in lockdown for almost two weeks.
The death toll from the virus rose Wednesday to almost 500, all but two of the deaths in China. The number of virus cases rose almost 25,000, including more than 200 outside mainland China and 11 in the U.S.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
we gonna die🤦🏾♂️
@def0420 no the people who have recovered arent contagiouse they can just get the cornavirus again.
No u
@Tamal Expert nobody is going to die because i found a fricking cure for real.
@Denny DeVito 2 yesssss he will,god is the greatest never say he isnt because he makes miracles happen everyday😊
@Sopiah Rose whatever sopiah
How about an update on the Coronavirus in general !.
What’s happening ?.
What’s going on in China ?.
For something this important there seems to
be a tremendous lack of information !.
Destiny tran y’all forgot the uyghurs, ww3?
Go to Jeremy See channel….. It will be more than enough.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/sinema-mcsally-ask-cdc-to-speed-up-local-az-coronavirus-testing/ar-BBZEJVP?ocid=hplocalnews
@His Princess Warrior can u provide a link
#coronavirus #what is
https://youtu.be/oVxvAopbhxs
Woohoo someone ate a bat, now we have this
JLGames
And it’s in ur canned goods and restaurants if u buy Chinese goods. Lol!
Thank god I don’t like Chinese
I live in the usa/california and im kinda scared of this to be honest since theres 11 cases were i live😢😧😳😭😭i hope they find a cure soon and everything gets better,just remember to be positive and not negative😊and pray to god to protect you and your family from this virus😕😞stay safe everyone.
Get a grip. Did you even get a flu shot? Influenza kills more people every year, but its mortality rate is only about 0.1 percent. The number of the common influenza death is high because so many people become infected. In fact, the CDC estimates that from October 2018-May 2019, there were 37.4 million-42.9 million reported flu illnesses, and between 36,400-61,200 deaths from the flu. Read. Read. Read. Don’t walk around without the correct info. Read the NYTimes or Washington Post. Listen to NPR, or the PBS Newshour. Don’t be a moron and get your info from Social Media. Get the proper info. Save time, cut thru the crap, save yourself the worry and loss of brain cells by simply MAKING A MODICUM OF EFFORT as you go thru life. Go to the CDC.com or W.H.O. or Johns Hopkins websites. You are more likely to die from the common flu. Science and truth holds up the dam not ignorance, fear, science deniers and morons who don’t vaccinate or believe the earth is flat and don’t READ!
@Bo Lang while i wont argue your point that reading and getting “correct data” is vital, I have to point out that blindly accepting something just because you read it is a vital mistake that a lot of people make. When was the last time an entire city of 11 million people was put in lock down for the flu? Do YOU have factual evidence that china is releasing honest data? Do you have evidence showing that the WHO, CDC and other “reputable sources” are releasing the truthful data? I mean lets be realistic here.. Area 51 didn’t exist and people who claimed it did were just crazies and conspiracy theorists right? Oh wait that was “declassified” and released to the public that it was in fact truth.. so don’t just blindly believe something cause you read it. Question everything and make your own decision. Be a wolf, not a sheep.
@James McCoy What does staying informed and reading have anything to do with being a wolf vs. a sheep? I’m unplugging now.
Be positive…. You mean Corona+HIV positive?
You can’t cure it. You can develop a vaccine for it. The virus can mutate to a less viral form. But you can’t cure it.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/sinema-mcsally-ask-cdc-to-speed-up-local-az-coronavirus-testing/ar-BBZEJVP?ocid=hplocalnews
Wait so there’s 2 kinds or novel coronavirus that are being spread? 9:13
It mutates.
What about the baby who got it from mom.. tested positive at 30 hours…..
Hes acting like it’s a secret.. its not. Hes acting like the baby could have a fever for another reason, its already confirmed
Why the hell did you bring em here? What if they are already affected and spread that virus here
While i do not agree with breaking quarantine, I do understand that they are american citizen and as such pretty much have no rights or health care in a foreign country. Should they be abandoned? If it was you, or your family would you want them or yourself to be abandoned?
They put them in a facility for 14 days
I’m pretty sure they’re gonna be in quarantine for a few weeks before they go home. Itd be very dumb not to do that
Beware of bathrooms 😉
All cause yall wanna eat bats 🥺
Thankful for this CDC doctor/speaker’s professionalism, compassion, intelligence, and credibility!
You mean to tell me y’all been going back home overseas to eat animal y’all know y’all shouldn’t eat for this very reason. Now everybody at risk and y’all bring them back hear🤦🏾♂️
James Brown its spread human to human as well genius
Much to late.. this is a MASSIVE catastrophic virus that can not be stopped before billions know its infection.
They will be running out of body bags in China.
Tim Johnson first it was face masks 😷 now its body bags? Nice, we arE IN DEEP 💩
Quarantine the one who was coughing @0:05 time stamp. He has productive cough.
Sound like a thick mucus build-up 🤮
lets see 4.5 billion people in China ….500 hundred people die from flu…….WOW! I am going to buy a cheap toilet paper mask and wear it !!! Ridiculous. The fact is….. 65,000 people die from ordinary flu worldwide each year. This flu is like all in the past….. swine flu…..SARS……H1N1……all bullshit. It is not about the name they give the flu or the pandemic….. it is about the panic to persuade citizens to accept mandatory vaccination and other global agendas pursuing one world gov,
His fake smile after answering tough questions is creepy
Why not just do blood tests on everyone? They know it’s asymptotic. Jeez these people are incompetent it’s just a matter of time before its all over the US
Beware of ..CDC didn’t check any flight from Taiwan to LAX …