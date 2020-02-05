CDC gives updates on Americans who fled coronavirus outbreak in China | USA TODAY

Two chartered flights carrying hundreds of Americans fleeing the coronavirus outbreak in China have landed at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California.

The flights come after a chartered flight a week ago evacuated U.S. consulate workers and scores of Americans living in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak that has been in lockdown for almost two weeks.

The death toll from the virus rose Wednesday to almost 500, all but two of the deaths in China. The number of virus cases rose almost 25,000, including more than 200 outside mainland China and 11 in the U.S.

