Bloomberg Fires Back Against Trump’s Tweets, But Will Other Critiques Hurt His 2020 Chances?| MSNBC

February 15, 2020

 

2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s rise in the polls, boosted by record ad spending and a massive campaign infrastructure, has been accompanied by tweeted insults about his height by President Donald Trump. But the former New York City mayor is also facing criticism for past statements on his use of controversial stop-and-frisk policies and comments that the end of racially discriminatory real estate redlining caused the 2008 financial crisis.

  1. I-C Group | February 15, 2020 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    America’s political system summed up: 💵💵💵

  2. first Impression | February 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    Rich people used to pay polititians to do the dirty work for them…I guess they decided to cut the middle man…

    • crocusflower | February 15, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      why not when they can just change all of the rules with all of that power? this is why capitalism is bad. the rich, powerful white boys just can’t practice self control & constraint. they are so easily corrupted all i the name of unbridled wealth.

  3. GeoMisfit | February 15, 2020 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    Imagine if all job interviews only involved making and presenting 3 minute commercials with little-to-no substance, only feel-good messaging or disparagements of competitors seeking the same job. Do you think that that would be ridiculous? Then you should think that Bloomberg’s strategy is ridiculous, too.

  4. Bill Pool | February 15, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    “Hey Mikey” show him your tax returns!!!
    “That’s what the taxes of a real billionaire, look like”!!!

  5. ZAT 007 | February 15, 2020 at 11:21 AM | Reply

    😂..American democracy is rigged after all..GOD have mercy.

  6. Lew Rodd | February 15, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    It’s true, you can buy anything or anybody in America because everything and everybody is for sale.  What a country.

  7. Mike Zimmer | February 15, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

    Bloomberg’s response to a Trump tweet:

    “….We know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you and call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune and squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.”

  8. Joseph Willis | February 15, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Bye the way, tip of the hat to Ari for bringing up this point !!!!!! (@ 5:50)

  9. collab. rec | February 15, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Bloomberg and Trump are golfing buddies. This isn’t how democracy works 🤷

  10. Dave Powers | February 15, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    First the screw Bernie, now they’re screwing all of the candidates. I knew something like this would happen. Screw them.

  11. Sherri Greeydelinarez | February 15, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    So “Little Mushroom man” having a hard time “Standing” up to ‘Little Mike!” I guess “Stormy “summed it up best!

    • Gunilla Tait | February 15, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      is `Little Mushroom man’ Trump? POTUS is anointed by God, to clear out the evil and bring in Christianity back to schools and it is the morning ritual in the WH again, and to bring America back on course…no one can go against our Lord. The Democrats and Liberals are all for `Totalitarian world Government’ and planning to take away your freedom, if that is what you want I really don’t think so but it will happen one day, I just like to keep it away for as long as possible. God Bless You!

  12. White Centaur | February 15, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    I’m going to vote to acquit Tom Perez on grounds that I believe Tom Perez has learned from this case.

  13. Russell Stone | February 15, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

    He shut down homeless shelters in nyc !!

  14. Dan L | February 15, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    Bloomberg shouldn’t even be in the running for president!!

    He’s gone through ZERO of the steps that ALL presidential candidates are REQUIRED to go through!

    Yet bribes made to the right people are all that matter in America these days. Just look at all of Trump’s bribed cronies willing to do anything to protect him.

  15. Fed Sanchez | February 15, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    All this benefit Bernie Sanders because it proves him right

  16. Lethal Wippin | February 15, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    *FAVORS = another word in politics that means **#BRIBERY*

  17. Joe Larkin | February 15, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    Stop giving this guy credibility. Another oligarch trying to maintain the status quo. Bernie is the man!

    • rosalind ganymede | February 15, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      I used to like Bernie but I am seriously having doubts. His rabid base is a real turn off. Too much like Trump.

  18. Nick Blinko | February 15, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    SANDERS 2020!

  19. Kings Magaku | February 15, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    Ari Melber is the man!!! Can’t believe they let you do that piece…👍🏼

  20. Elizabeth Anne | February 15, 2020 at 6:09 PM | Reply

    Vote Bernie 2020

