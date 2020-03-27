Bill Gates makes a prediction about when coronavirus cases will peak

March 27, 2020

 

Bill Gates, co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, weighs in on the coronavirus pandemic, saying the number of US cases has not yet peaked and the country won't likely be able to return to normal life by April. #CNN #News

88 Comments on "Bill Gates makes a prediction about when coronavirus cases will peak"

  1. yousured | March 27, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    Bill looks like he has no concerns in the world lol

  2. Billy Boy | March 27, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Let’s hear what the Microsoft guys says.

    Still better than any actors advice on the topic

  3. Nich Hollywood | March 27, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Gates been trying to stop viruses since windows 95

  4. Doug Steele Guitarist | March 27, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Hey actors and entertainment industry, open your wallets..

    • Mariame La Belle | March 27, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      Doug Steele Guitarist PERIODT

    • Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz | March 27, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      Wait for a hundreds year old church to on fire. Then you will get 2 billions in 1 day

    • Unknown | March 27, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      There’s so much money around the world that they can help everyone but that’ll never happen.

    • Adrian | March 27, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Doug Steele Guitarist Nearly all ‘actors and entertainers’ are not RICH. Most are struggling as those in low level entry jobs, such as McDonald’s. Maybe you mean the top 1% of entertainment, A-List like Taylor Swift, Chris Evens and Ellen DeGeneres? Yes I agree they pay taxes !

    • Juan Bustamante | March 27, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Doug Steele Guitarist why do you feel entitled to other people’s money? Do something similar to what they do and get yourself that money, do that hard work and dedication, you can do it too

  5. tea cuppie | March 27, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Bill has more HD on his side than anyone lol.

    • D'jango Markov | March 27, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @noah griego actually if you click on someone’s name you can see all their comments on their channel. Also I’m a writer i write words and people pay for them. Im working now more than ever unlike most people…..what do you do again?

      Sick double burn i know, you’re cooked but try to come back i dare you. Go ahead and cap matter fact, anything to try and save face 😂

    • Thatoneguywhogetswoooshed | March 27, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      That audio quality tho……..

    • D. Bonus | March 27, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      i think he looks fake 🧐, dont ask me why

    • ElectricFX | March 27, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Monkadelic He donates billions of his yearly income, but alright kid.

  6. David Williamson | March 27, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    Everybody is blinking too much in this vid.

    • Formerfreak | March 27, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      you ever sat under studio lights, you could cook a freaking steak under the hot bright SOB’s !

    • Kitty | March 27, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      Re Bill Gates blinking: he’s always been a frequent blinker (is that the correct term?) if you will.

    • Steven Strain | March 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Viewing displays for any length of time will cause you to blink less it’s just a lessor known side effect. If you struggle with dry eyes and see an optometrist they can usually guess that you work with technology before you tell them because this is a lessor known symptom. That they blink as much as they do indicates to me that they get good eye care. I guarantee (not really) you who started this are not blinking at the rate that you should be and probably use eye drops for dryness.

    • Dierry Sow | March 27, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Wow! That’s all you got out of it!??

    • Debra | March 27, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Of Gods’ Children, I wouldn’t doubt it, too much blinking for sure.

  7. Aaron | March 27, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    Those questions/comments on the bottom are obnoxiously dumb.

  8. Michael Hudspeth | March 27, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Cooper looks like he could be Bill’s son

  9. patrick mesadieu | March 27, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    He looking like “I told you so”

    • Dymond Perfect | March 27, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      He a lil to happy doe..😳

    • xxx yyy | March 27, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      Capada He is criminal! He should be in jail !

    • Robin the Frog | March 27, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      xxx yyy rather than arguing with you I’m going to try to understand you. Why do you think Gates is a criminal?

    • david lohan | March 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @Robin the Frog you a fake page and work for cabal

    • Daniel Rodrigues | March 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @Robin the Frog LOOKS like the question LETS me know you want to Argue….I’m Sure gatesnHasnt SLEPT a Bad Night in over 40yrs….. I Don’t care what he does. As long as he stays in his place. Let me choose what I need ,. Same way as he’s telling me that he knows what I need, . ! Maybe he does.. but I’ll choose for myself…

  10. Matthew Alley | March 27, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    “The rich countries that have been competently led…” Ohhh, shots fired!

  11. Mon tana | March 27, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    Why does he sound like jay z

  12. The Prodigal Daughter | March 27, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    Great sales pitch.
    But I’m good on your vaccines. Don’t you even dare try to force me Bill, damnit.

    • nicole scott | March 27, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      666 mark of the beast

    • N. Arnett | March 27, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      People are waking up to his sales pitches. What makes him a consultant on this issue! He’s got his agenda and it’s wicked. He can keep his vaccines. Natural immunity is the best immunity. We don’t need to be injected with things that have never been proven to be safe.

  13. FLYING NIMBUS | March 27, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    Dr Fauci: i know everything about viruses
    Bill Gates: hold my beer

  14. Charlie Kirk | March 27, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Gates is like a professor listening to questions students ask in dumb ways! That smirk tho lol

  15. Marley West | March 27, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    I thought toilet paper was the cure.

  16. 49ers1975 | March 27, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    should just be straight nation wide lockdown…this will last way longer….

  17. ettekamba6969 | March 27, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    Devil’s him self

    • Jordan Sockwell | March 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      Feridun Berk Akyol you seem like a fake profile… there are whole villages in Africa that now kill any one working for the Gates on sight. They know the gates foundation has done terrible things to the Africans alone let alone what he is trying to do to us. This man wants to lower the population with what is happening and has admitted it.

    • Mergawi Nabi | March 27, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @realtalkboys777 harris he’s a winner, thats what he is no matter who he’s working for.

    • Chill Vibes | March 27, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      realtalkboys777 harris can you explain your statement then ? I’m curious as to why so many people believe that

    • Chicago Tomahawk | March 27, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Jordan Sockwell lmao

    • SBBM | March 27, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      ettekamba6969 god or the devil isn’t real he’s a very very rich man who doesn’t know about the real world. Like we don’t know about his.

  18. little .pixiedoll | March 27, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    Bill Gates looks like he has a resting smile because he has pity on us while we look up to him for information and guidance while we’re all just trying to figure out what to do 😂

  19. Ghost Ridah AK47 | March 27, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Bill Gates: I’m in my underground bunker. I’m okay.

