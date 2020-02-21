Behind The Demand for A United Ireland

Roseau , Dominica – January 9, 2008………………..The ability of the Police to maintain law and order has been greatly enhanced with the provision of fifteen new vehicles to the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force by the Government of Dominica in the last three months.

On Friday, December 14, 2007, six new vehicles were handed over to the Police Force by Minister for National Security, Labour and Immigration, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore. This handover of vehicles followed hot on the heels of the provision of six vehicles by the Government to the Police. a few weeks earlier.

And at a short ceremony at the Police Training School at Morne Bruce on Monday, January 7, 2008, Hon. Blackmoore handed the keys for another three (3) vehicles to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Matthias Lestrade.

Speaking at the handing over of the additional three vehicles on Monday, Minister for National Security, Hon. Rayburn Blackmoore announced the provision of additional resources to the Police as well as investments in the construction of a new Police Station in Grand Bay and repairs and alterations to Police Stations in Soufriere, St. Joseph and Calibishie in the months ahead.

In the next few weeks Government will provide a 30-seater bus to the Police Force. A Scenes of Crime vehicle costing $334,000, equipped with all the tools necessary to enhance investigations towards the solving of crimes will also be provided. (ENDS)

