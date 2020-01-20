Animal investigator falls in love with kitten he rescued | Animalkind

As an animal cruelty investigator, Jay doesn't always get to see success stories. But this one was different. This one made all of his tough days worth it. 🐈

RELATED VIDEO » This cat is so popular, he has over 10 owners:

This tiny kitten was stuck 30 feet below ground. Luckily, someone heard her desperate meows and animal control officers rushed to the scene to help.

******************************************************************

Check out more Animalkind stories!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:

–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!

–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: