January 20, 2020

 

As an animal cruelty investigator, Jay doesn't always get to see success stories. But this one was different. This one made all of his tough days worth it. 🐈
This tiny kitten was stuck 30 feet below ground. Luckily, someone heard her desperate meows and animal control officers rushed to the scene to help.

9 Comments on "Animal investigator falls in love with kitten he rescued | Animalkind"

  2. anna sr7 | January 20, 2020 at 6:51 AM | Reply

    Touching story!

  3. shez Z | January 20, 2020 at 8:59 AM | Reply

    Amazing kitty, amazing man.

  4. Chris Burgett | January 20, 2020 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    What an amazing story. You should post videos and photos of her on a regular basis

  5. X - STRIKE | January 20, 2020 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    Hello brother 😊👍

  6. Jason Tempel | January 20, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    FCC IS CORRUPT

  7. Samira Khan | January 20, 2020 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    sir the best always stay blessed

  8. pinaco NUTTA | January 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    We need more humans like you in this world.
    I love my animals and no matter what they have everything they need even if I have to go without. Some people just dont remember pets are family, if you buy them you best make the commitment to them for the rest of their lives or yours.

  9. SPIDER LILIEZ | January 20, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    “If an animal is not giving up on themselves… Why should we give up on them?” ='(

