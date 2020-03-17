Rachel Maddow reports on former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang announcing his support for Joe Biden, citing "the math" of the Democratic primary and calling for Democratic unity against Donald Trump in the general election.
Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden As Biden Primary Wins Mount | MSNBC
Yang is much dumber than I already knew he was. How about those self driving trucks Andrew? LOL!
Self driving vehicles are coming. Maybe not next year, but surely before the thousands upon thousand of truckers reach retirement age. What do they do when their jobs begin to disappear?
A self driving truck delivered butter from California to Pennsylvania without human intervention. Google robot butter truck if you don’t believe me.
It would be even dumber to support a losing candidate.
I cannot facepalm hard enough. *sigh*
Shameful
I always knew yang was a sellout, he only just confirmed it for the rest of you all. I am still in it for Bernie, donated again and have been on auto donate because I have faith in him, his policies and biden imploding, the odds are just very good and I’ve been right so far. 🙂
#Bernie2020 – never count him out, that’s what they want you to do.
@CJ J Remember, Bernie is a communist. Famous economist Jeffrey Sachs has disagreed with your assessment of economic consequences of Sanders proposals.
Big companies were able to spend $1.1 trillion in 2018 to buy back their own stock. Also nice increases were approved for defense spending.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/18/stock-buybacks-hit-a-record-1point1-trillion-and-the-years-not-over.html
Enabling more Americans the opportunity to be better educated is a terrible way to spend money. Heck, it could prime the wealth pump.
@mrfuzztone Current spending on healthcare as a country: $3.5 trillion. $1.1 spent by the federal government, $2.4 from all other sources
Under Medicare for all: spending as a country: $3 trillion. $3 trillion by the federal government, $0 from all other sources.
Bernie’s plan: add about $1 trillion in new revenue from tax increases. And about $1 trillion in debt. Per year.
@mrfuzztone Got no reply to that, mrfuzznuts?
Quite a few different analysis of Medicare For All. I know how to count and know the square root of 2 is an irrational number. Also a little Hilbert Space
@CJ J Yale Study Says Medicare for All Would Save U.S. $450 Billion, Prevent Nearly 70,000 Deaths a Year
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/02/15/sanders-applauds-new-medicare-all-study-will-save-americans-450-billion-and-prevent#
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(19)33019-3/fulltext
Of course you know who economist Jeffrey Sachs is. Here is what he had to say about the economics of Medicare For All for anybody interested.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/08/04/opinions/medicare-for-all-makes-a-lot-of-sense-sachs/index.html
tenure at 28 at Harvard
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Sachs
He’s out! Rocky Balboa Joe, even to his surprise, served up the knock out blow by the voting public. There’s no big kabal against Sanders. He did that to himself with his Trumpian divisive messages that people are tired of.
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO
STFU! ! ! ! 😭😭
A landslide for Biden😄
wow so he’s just run of the mill politician aswell then lmao
@Splat Jay With the comeback Joe made, the way he’s currently polling, and the momentum he has, it’s statistically almost inevitable that he’s going to win. Betting odds have him close to 100% now.
And Tulsi supports GBI, not UBI.
Edit: and Tulsi’s website doesn’t even have a basic income page. She has no path to the nomination and an endorsement for her would’ve been a complete waste. Bernie could’ve endorsed Jill Stein in 2016 because they were similar on policy. Instead, he endorsed Clinton and did nearly 40 events for her. Your point?
@Ryan Kendrick andy said he’d support the “nominee”/winner in the end, not the front runner halfway through. So of course the timing and integrity will come into question.
Betting odds are not the most legitimate source. Any fight fan can tell you, they can swing wildly.
@Splat Jay He figured out who the nominee is going to be before you did, and you’re trying to fault him for it.
Nice try tho.
Bernie endorsed Hillary Clinton lol
Ryan Kendrick he is NOT The nominee and there are over half the delegates still to go. Apparently Yang doesn’t see the dementia writing on the wall. I wonder what they offered him to sell out.
Heartbreaking
Sure now they cover Yang
What does it say about the Democrat Candidates, when a man
showing signs of Alzheimer’s wins their primary.
Mikro Phone Yea, only difference is you have people in the U.S dying because they can’t afford their medicine and are going bankrupt due to healthcare costs. According to the UN, we have the resources to virtually end homelessness, but choose not to. Numbers of people dying of poverty would be just as high as heart disease and strokes in this country if it was accounted for. Do your research before you talk down on someone.
Moreover; what’s it say for the person that many of you proposed would win, but lost to a forgetful boob.
People are making their choice; the cry baby 😥 crap by Sanders voters should cease.
@sofisa11 – better lay off the quack pipe, your brain is fried.
@theherald all this just comes to show how amazingly ignorant the average American voter is. Once in a lifetime you get a politician like sanders; consistent with his message and not a corporate stooge. But because americans heard sanders wanted to create a few more socialist policies, half the nation thought he would turn the USA into The USSR. Bunch of bleeping morons! Now they can have fun deciding if they want a blue or red half-wit running the White House
zama202 — Are you a medical doctor? No. MDs do not make diagnoses without an examination, and they do not discuss patients publicly.
That’s pretty lame. Almost makes you think there should be a 3rd party
There should be at least 4
There are multiple 3rd parties, they just don’t get federal funding, nor are they allowed on the debate stage, just the way the Democrats and Republicans want it.
” I like Bernie but I smell the money. ” – Yang
Razib Baral JOY
Bingo
Or Bernie is down by 200 delegates and yang thinks Biden will win? Or is everything a conspiracy…
Well I knew the Yang had no substance, but I didn’t realize he was a sell-out as well
He is actually hoping to run as mayor in New-York. He can give up on that! No real New Yorker would vote for him.
@The Praised One you know I’m glad you mentioned that. Why did New Yorkers vote for Bloomberg three terms in a row?
I mean the guy is a slimeball.
@Venice Lockjaw Not my generation! have you also noticed that the only reason he couldn’t progress in this race despite being a billionaire is because we called him out on his racism. My generation now does not care about identity politics! we care about “track records and sincerity”. Mr. Yang couldn’t even fulfil his promise on a few sample of families he chose for his universal income idea let alone a state with a population of 16 million people.
https://youtu.be/9cBlhuqnZRw
Remember when Brian Williams said that Michael Bloomberg could have given everyone a million dollars?
Rachel is a nasty nasty liar
Isn’t she hideous? I used to admire her.
He read a tweet.
@Walking In Truth & Knowledge The Tweet was erroneous and Williams agreed with it.
@L W Even six months ago, Maddow is why I turned the tv on, sometimes for the first time every day. She (or her team) was very adept at bringing together facts and reports to let me know the significance of what was happening that day in American govt. But over the past two months it’s like she is a zombie reading a script mandated by another entity. Very disturbing. Some say she was always shilling for the same corporate overlords, but it didn’t feel that way to me.
@De St I’ve always been suspicious of her. I gave her the benefit of my doubts because she was so professional and gave such great information. This whole Biden bandwagon at BSNBC is insane and ridiculous. Now she has revealed herself and confirmed my doubts about her.
He came, he saw…he sold out.
He didn’t sell out; you did!
He’s a Democrat, so is Sanders and all the rest. Are you?
@The Herald A lot of his cult followers are trying to whataboutism this. He said he’d endorse the eventual “nominee”, not the front runner halfway through. Current delegate count 857 joe 709 bernie 1991 delegates left. So of course the timing of the endorsement and integrity become suspect.
I still have not forgive msnbc Yang media black out.
And i don’t trust msnbc opinions anymore
You trusted msnbc?
Sad, really sad i hoped Yang was different.
Except he has said for a long time that he would endorse the nominee no matter who it was.
@Cal Bear He said he’d endorse the eventual “nominee”, not the front runner halfway through. Current delegate count 857 joe 709 bernie 1991 delegates left. So of course the timing of the endorsement and integrity become suspect.
@Splat Jay Except, Joe Biden is highly likely going to be the eventual nominee anyway. As Yang pointed out, the priority is to UNIFY the party sooner rather than later. If we were to wait until the final result, the party would already be too divisive and there really wouldn’t be any chance of defeating Trump regardless who the nominee may be at that point in time.
@Luke That’s still going back on his word to back the eventual “nominee”, without him acknowledging that’s what he’s doing. The primary is only halfway done despite who the frontrunner is. According to head to head polls, joe is not the dem that beats trump. Cosigning corporate joe just before the next debate understandable draws questions about integrity.
What position was he offered? Sell out.
Yang said that he was going to support the nominee. Sanders lost. Sorry sad Bernie bro☹.
@panda berries – What I said still stands, what he’s done fits him to a tee.
@Tomasina Covell better to be a two-faced neoliberal than a two-faced senile populist like Bernie.
@Brett Fowler – Wow, that’s not even wrong or even Political Science, geriatrics, or even yet Neurology. You can’t handle the facts, you neocon MAGA bro.
@Tomasina Covell … A Yang supporter is a maga bro? You’re really stupid.
Yang is pushing his ideas forward as planned.
Westley Mullins
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Alert, alert! Andrew Yang getting coverage on MSNBC! They even got his name right!
Yeah, cuz he did their bidding like a good little lap dog. Endorsed Biden who does not support any of Yang’s policies. What a sell out.
Jonny Botsch
Right you are. Joe is NOT THE nominee but the establishment says to line up behind him, so you get to see who else is just a player in the game
Never the less, Yang is a total sellout to corporatist, status quo, he’s every bit the two-faced neoliberal Trojan Horse I’ve been telling all the Yang-Fangs all along.
Biden has a 99% chance of winning according to FiveThirtyEight simulations… it may be hard to swallow but he has won. If Bernie had tried to earn Yang, Tulsi and Warrens support earlier he may have had a chance, but he didn’t and now it’s over
@Nicholas Allen None of those drop-outs tried to earn Biden’s support or visa versa, in fact quite the opposite, and Sanders was overall most decent coincidence Biden’s positions in reality and based on his record. Also the drop-outs were supporters of Sanders before they sold out with their two-faced, creeping centrism. But if it is Biden then maybe he’ll simply embrace and extend the Trump Junta policies as Obama did Reagan/Bush/Clinton/Wush etc?