69 Comments on "After Impeachment, Trump Has A Very Clear Enemies List | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. byteresistor | February 7, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    And so the purge begins.

    • john emeigh | February 7, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      YES! And the benevolent King is coming for you first!

    • Steven Shepherd | February 7, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      Even in Argentina 🇦🇷 ; Colombia 🇨🇴 ; Hungary 🇭🇺 ; people start to organise and march in the street – in order to
      Voice their opposition to a Tyrant ! Time to mobilise 🇺🇸 OR bye bye Democracy !

  2. michael pardee | February 7, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    Lawlessness. Gross and Above the laws of the land. SAD.

  3. Tom Koller | February 7, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    I’m guessing that Trump is on the enemies list of at least a hundred million people.

    • Ro G | February 7, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      Add the Alabama football team who got invited to the WH expecting a grand dinner and instead got 2 hour old Big Macs and salads under a heat lamp.

    • john emeigh | February 7, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      I’m watching the Dem debates. I’ve been steeped in geopolitics and domestic politics since Reagan. I can honestly say that I am embarrassed for Democratic voters. I am simply gob-smacked by what I am seeing/hearing. Where do I start? They all are tip-toeing around each other for sure. Basically, there’s little difference in them. They all want to control all of our money; that much is clear a universal. Please remember Dems, YOU are the boss; not them.

    • tiffd98133 | February 7, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      F. M. He looks more like a pig in a wig, or a toad who accidentally swallowed a wasp.

    • Skalgar | February 7, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      All of them demoncrats with hurt feelings that they lost, boo hoo. Trump has done more good for this country in 3 years than Obama did in 8.

    • julian hobrough | February 7, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      Skalgar Please for krissakes GROW UP!

  4. Philip Berthiaume | February 7, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    The autocrat is unleashed, thanks Repubs. You are next.

  5. me me | February 7, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    This isnt right. This isnt how America is supposed to be. This is a 3rd world dictatorship style and must be stopped.

  6. Greg Moore | February 7, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Yes he does…every honest patriot in America is his enemy…..

  7. Gym Jordan's Hairline | February 7, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    And once he’s done with his most obvious enemies, he’ll start the night rides.

  8. mokiloke | February 7, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    What a petty vindictive child. This is how Trump creates an army of loyalists sycophants that follow him without question, case in point the Senate

  9. David J | February 7, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    Trump is doing what any dictator and tyrant would do.

    • Merrilou Neigenfind | February 7, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Bovine One Typical Trump supporter swearing their loyalty to Putin and admitting to hating the US.

    • Bovine One | February 7, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Merrilou Neigenfind – Swear your loyalty or face the guillotine cupcake. You can’t vote out a dictator so why are democrats even trying? If we just give in and be loyal subjects maybe we’ll get to keep our heads.

    • Dae Dotfan19 | February 7, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @Merrilou Neigenfind I’m not even going to dignify that dude with the response because that is just complete ignorance that’s coming out of his mouth

    • Bovine One | February 7, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

      Dae Dotfan19 =)

  10. Shelley Ross | February 7, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    Impeach Trump again and list everything he’s done from hiring hookers to making the military stay at his hotels and everything in between.

  11. VladI | February 7, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    Trump’s legacy will be that
    his whole adult life he was a lying, cheating, self-serving, noxious sociopath,
    who did harm to about everything and everybody he ever came close to.

    • Jose DeMille | February 7, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Raptango_NA if you work one hour a week your considered unemployed.

    • christopher weise | February 7, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      Vladl – The term “adult” refers only to his physical age, certainly not his maturity level.

    • Raptango_NA | February 7, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @bpaak waan I hate to burst your bubble, but …
      -The deficit is the work of congressional spending bills passed by Democrats. MSNBC keeps saying over and over that the deficit has something to do with the president. Its a total lie. Federal tax receipts are up to 3.4tr since the tax cuts because unemployment is so low, but spending passed by congress is up to 4.5tr. Here’s the proof https://www.taxpolicycenter.org/statistics/federal-receipt-and-outlay-summary. Just look at the year 2019 at the bottom.
      -Obama added NINE trillion dollars to the national debt…what did you get out of it? Nothing
      -What other nonsense are you saying…$16bil payout to farmers, so what? The US gives farmers and average of $14bil a year for the last decade. We’ve been paying farm subsidies since 1934!
      -Nominal wage growth not keeping up with inflation? Are you insane? Wage growth is on average over 3% for the first time since DEMOCRATS crashed the housing market in 2008! Inflation was 1.9% in 2019. Read this, then come back to me and tell me its a lie, then i’ll prove to you that its true…https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2011/12/hey-barney-frank-the-government-did-cause-the-housing-crisis/249903/
      -Student debt, another catastrophe caused by Democrats with Federally Guaranteed Student Loans. Designed to help the poor afford college, but thanks to the easy borrowing, tuition rates have skyrocketed and now no one can afford college, especially the poor. Democrats are economically illiterate and destroy everyone they try to help and then they blame everyone else.
      -Tax cuts have saved everyone money and gotten people working. My tax rate came down from 35% to 22%. So did yours. More nonsense

  12. Jeffery chamberlain | February 7, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    just like hitler-a sick demented drug addict who needs to be put away for eternity

  13. SassynBlessed please | February 7, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

    All get together and file a lawsuit.

  14. Ilia Smirnoff | February 7, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    if not a criminal, then barely.

  15. Ro G | February 7, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

    A man was fired for telling the truth.
    By the sitting president.
    Let that sink in America.
    EDIT: A man was fired for having a brother who told the truth. Let THAT sink in America.

    • mark anthony | February 7, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      In the investigation by the house “they assumed/thought that Trump did it”. Let that sink in.

    • Steven Shepherd | February 7, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Why are there not protests in the streets of USA 🇺🇸???

    • Skalgar | February 7, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      @James Ryan ah yes, lefty debate skills at their finest. Ad hominem attacks is all you have.

    • Ro G | February 7, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      @mark anthony “It is clear that what t’rump did was wrong.” – republican senators Alexander, Romney, Murkowski, Rubio

    • CynAnne1 | February 7, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Ro G – And #45✳ just fired his *million-dollar donor* (and, until a few hours ago, “EU Ambassador”) Gordon Sondland for his *damning testimony* this past November.
      *”Everyone* was in the loop regarding *what* trump wanted *from* President Zelenski…”
      – G. Sondland, 2019

  16. SassynBlessed please | February 7, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Impeach Trump and his kids. If yih start with the girl. He Will Blow a Fuse.

  17. DesertPortal | February 7, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Mob boss character and intelligence.

  18. Roland Lytle | February 7, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    Once again, he is throwing a childish tantrum. November is coming! It is time to close the childcare in the president’s office during the few hours he is not watching TV or playing golf.

  19. V | February 7, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    He has the mind of a child.

  20. Andreas Belger | February 7, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    He’s now going full Kim Jong-un.
    Go in the streets demonstrate.

