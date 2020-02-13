A look inside the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined by coronavirus | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 13, 2020

 

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers quarantined.
RELATED: Inside Wuhan during the coronavirus outbreak

Cheryl and Paul Molesky give an inside look at how they spend their days while quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship due to the coronavirus.

18 Comments on "A look inside the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined by coronavirus | USA TODAY"

  1. Ken Price | February 13, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

    Since when does a company operating in international waters have jurisdiction of citizens from diverse countries?

  2. Female Ranger of Norrath | February 13, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Minute 0:15
    Must be nice.
    Meanwhile..
    Folks in Detroit are still struggling.
    We pay for water where I reside and rent is always increasing.
    But then again, you’re in the middle of nowhere.
    We might be poor, but we can go outside and enjoy trees, nature, and animals.

  3. Luis Cavalcanti | February 13, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    Still in shocking

  4. Enterthemind1 | February 13, 2020 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    @0:26 Props to usa today for censoring that.

  5. Envy Roin. | February 13, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

    It’s awesome how positive these people are even though they are in this situation.

  6. Nikolay Pugev | February 13, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Stay safe !! Is not a Joke . Stay Safe ***
    Today in Wuhan every 5 minets is dying 3 people.

  7. Just A Girl1962 | February 13, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    Okay ??? Did anyone else feel Creepy ??? It was like a commercial for the Virus !! Laughing ?? smh …

  8. Katie S | February 13, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

    I just don’t feel comfortable with ship patrons on their balconies.. masks or not! A mask does not prevent the spread of the coronavirus if they’re infected and simply not demonstrating symptoms yet. And test kits (if they have any?) have been reported to be unreliable with varied results. Sorry to say it, but I wish they’d stay in their cabins. I mean—how long HAVE they been on the ship so far?? Has it been 14 days??

  9. Free Vpn & Proxy | February 13, 2020 at 6:31 PM | Reply

    POSITIVE IS THE BEST WAY

  10. Joe Monroe | February 13, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    USA mask maker Alpha Pro-Tech (APT) is increasing production exponentially to meet demand.

  11. Zach | February 13, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    237 by 277 square foot?

  12. moose11vt | February 13, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

    What’s the weather currently like where the cruise ship is docked? Thinking it’s somewhat warm if there are people riding jet skis. If so, the virus may be surviving a warm environment.

  13. Aaron Lovell | February 13, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    I’m like that guy making the bed. If I’m going to die, I’m gonna die naked. I’m going out like I came in this world. Buckett naked, with no regrets.

  14. Aimee Frorland | February 13, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    Yikes sounds like a nightmare!

  15. Bombay Boy khan | February 13, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    Before dying from corona virus trasfer all your money into my account 😁😂😀🤣

  16. matthew anderson | February 13, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    Did you know that below a boat is water? Step one to not being a quarantined freak, jump off boat, step two swim to land

