A look inside the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined by coronavirus | USA TODAY

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers quarantined.
Cheryl and Paul Molesky give an inside look at how they spend their days while quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship due to the coronavirus.
Since when does a company operating in international waters have jurisdiction of citizens from diverse countries?
Ken Price law of the sea
Must be nice.
Meanwhile..
Folks in Detroit are still struggling.
We pay for water where I reside and rent is always increasing.
But then again, you’re in the middle of nowhere.
We might be poor, but we can go outside and enjoy trees, nature, and animals.
@0:26 Props to usa today for censoring that.
It’s awesome how positive these people are even though they are in this situation.
Stay safe !! Is not a Joke . Stay Safe ***
Today in Wuhan every 5 minets is dying 3 people.
Okay ??? Did anyone else feel Creepy ??? It was like a commercial for the Virus !! Laughing ?? smh …
I just don’t feel comfortable with ship patrons on their balconies.. masks or not! A mask does not prevent the spread of the coronavirus if they’re infected and simply not demonstrating symptoms yet. And test kits (if they have any?) have been reported to be unreliable with varied results. Sorry to say it, but I wish they’d stay in their cabins. I mean—how long HAVE they been on the ship so far?? Has it been 14 days??
USA mask maker Alpha Pro-Tech (APT) is increasing production exponentially to meet demand.
237 by 277 square foot?
What’s the weather currently like where the cruise ship is docked? Thinking it’s somewhat warm if there are people riding jet skis. If so, the virus may be surviving a warm environment.
I’m like that guy making the bed. If I’m going to die, I’m gonna die naked. I’m going out like I came in this world. Buckett naked, with no regrets.
Yikes sounds like a nightmare!
Before dying from corona virus trasfer all your money into my account 😁😂😀🤣
Did you know that below a boat is water? Step one to not being a quarantined freak, jump off boat, step two swim to land