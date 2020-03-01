2020 South Carolina Democratic Primary features most diverse voters (LIVE) | USA TODAY

South Carolina is the nation's first open primary, where voters of any party may participate, meaning independent and opposing-party voters can play key roles.

The South Carolina Democratic primary will feature one of the nation's most diverse electorates–voters who former Vice President Joe Biden is counting on to breathe life into his so-far under-performing campaign.

