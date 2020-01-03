In a wide ranging interview, 2020 Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss his latest surge in campaign donations, and how he plans to go “all the way” in 2020. Yang also discusses Joe Biden’s “not realistic” suggestion that coal miners become coders, calling it “not productive.” Yang also discusses his favorite campaign trail snack and his new year’s resolution. Aired on 01/03/20.

2020 Dem Yang Hits Biden Over Coal Miner-Tech Remarks | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC