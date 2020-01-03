In a wide ranging interview, 2020 Democratic Candidate Andrew Yang joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss his latest surge in campaign donations, and how he plans to go “all the way” in 2020. Yang also discusses Joe Biden’s “not realistic” suggestion that coal miners become coders, calling it “not productive.” Yang also discusses his favorite campaign trail snack and his new year’s resolution. Aired on 01/03/20.
2020 Dem Yang Hits Biden Over Coal Miner-Tech Remarks | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC
MSNBC finally respecting Yang? 2020 is already off to a great start
Didn’t president Chump promise to revive the coal industry? What about Blockbuster? Locomotives, maybe?
I would like to see the phone switch operators get their jobs back. It was a shame what happened to them.
Andrew Yang knows that we are falling behind and wants to fix it. He’s got my vote!! #HumanityFirst
starting the new year with an elegant dance around bernie’s fundraising numbers….thanks MSNBC!
Andrew who? Oh the free money guy…. donating to his campaign could be considered an investment.
Tip to Andrew, technology isn’t for everyone.
Tell that to Biden. Andrew already knows that. That’s why his Freedom Dividend will help millions.
ANDREW YANG. And it’s not free money. Its a VAT on Facebook and Amazon. You know, tech companies who have your data and closing 30% of stores.
Nice interview.
Yang is 100% about how difficult coding can be people who may not be technically inclined! I’ve tried coding, I don’t care for it and I’m a working dad that’s back in school and an A+ student. I sympathize with those guys who use their hands and never had to think tech stuff.
I code professionally and I can say definitively that it is not for everyone. It’s not a smart or dumb thing, it’s an interest thing. I shouldn’t be a mechanic or an accountant or become successful in any number of other good paying professions. This is why guarantied federal jobs would not be a good idea either. A person needs to be interested in their work in order to be good at their job.
“Someone who suggests that coal miners become coders is generally neither of those things”
That’s true, especially if they’re older. They need to implement something that would help them to a level of technical information or mechanical engineering or something of the sort, another can transition to a better job or similar position. The older workers should recive some sort of benefit for the years they spent working and aiding to provide the nation with energy. But, I’m just spitballing. Hopefully something is implement or done to aid workers and citizens as a whole.
Huckster. He is his own intellectual property and he is branding himself – not to be president but to be a bankable entity after 2020. Also – how does he know what a coal miner can be? Did he eve see The Corn Is Green?
Go andrew! You got my vote!
People only talk to yang to ask when the free money is gonna come !!
Sanders is gonna win LMAO
Was this really an honest interview of Yang on MSNBC? I doubled checked, and yes it was!!!
Thanks, MSNBC for giving him a real interview.
Ari, thanks for giving Andrew Yang some exposure on your show and a fair interview with good questions. You just interviewed our future president and he will remember who gave him fair interviews when it’s time to pick journalists for his presidential interviews in 2021 and beyond. Mark this post.
