Zoom CEO addresses ‘Zoombombing:’ We had some missteps

April 5, 2020

 

Zoom founder and CEO Eric Yuan responds to concerns about the privacy and security of its video conferencing app after federal officials are now warning of "Zoombombing."

58 Comments on "Zoom CEO addresses ‘Zoombombing:’ We had some missteps"

  1. vGodFN | April 5, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    “Online class trolling”

  2. Alter Schwede | April 5, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    Idiots too stupid to sit properly on the toilet

  3. owen L | April 5, 2020 at 1:59 PM | Reply

    Ask all the politicians in the congress and government. They made lots of money from this company stock

  4. Jesse Wittman | April 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    Sow Boy!

  5. Jesse Wittman | April 5, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    Was that Mark Dice?

  6. David Ellis | April 5, 2020 at 2:03 PM | Reply

    Mostly bored teenagers playing pranks.

  7. Tate Craft | April 5, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    ((In Mark Dice Voice))

  8. The Ritual Channel | April 5, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    Selling people’s data without disclosure is a huge misstep.

    • Bad Bird | April 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      The Ritual Channel what do you expect from a liberal company

    • Bad Bird | April 5, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

      Remember Facebook

    • Blue Rascal | April 5, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @Rachel Ash have you ever built anything of note?

    • Rachel Ash | April 5, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      @Blue Rascal Yes, a fake University found guilty of Fraud. 5 bankrupt casinos. Numerous time shares to con easy marks like you. A fake empire built on the lie that it was a $1m loan when actually it was a $420,000,000 inheritance and I still needed Russian Oligarch loans because not 1 American financial institution would lend me money to screw over building contractors. So now can I be president? Or do I have sexually assault women and sell out the US to Putin?

    • Kent Pull | April 5, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      Those at Zoom work for China🇨🇳

  9. ♿NPC-COVID19 | April 5, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    *MARKDICE* is having a field day tomorrow with this high pitched Shrek look a like 😂

  10. Miu | April 5, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Don’t be a private 😂

  11. Total Control 871 | April 5, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

    “Alcohol is soooo good” LMAO HAHAHAHAHA🤣🤣🤣🤣

  12. Arthur Kroulik | April 5, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    Every time Brian stelzer blames Trump, drink.

    • Jamtommy1 | April 5, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

      Warning ⚠️ this will make you a full blown alcoholic Causing you to end up living under a bridge… tread cautiously. ⚠️

  13. nuyou21 | April 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    Yet they’ve been busted for sending your info to Facebook.

  14. RFI-Crypto Lab | April 5, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    The mainstream media is running a fear campaign to keep us docile and compliant.

  15. sick of liberals | April 5, 2020 at 4:17 PM | Reply

    Sounds like this guy is trying to sell something, just stay home and stay safe everyone

    • sick of liberals | April 5, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      @Lawrence Reichert it’s alright to be concerned about the earth but I would never put the earth over a wellbeing of a human

    • Lawrence Reichert | April 5, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @sick of liberals look, if the human race goes extinct, which it will, its because the human race didn’t do what it shouldv’e done, cared about the world. If we keep killing animals and cutting trees down or driving cars, we won’t have future. Thats why i am talking about this, we need to end this so that we can have a better future.

    • BASED ᛋᛋ | April 5, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      CNN= Fake News

  16. Jamtommy1 | April 5, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    Holy moly this guy sounds exactly like Mark Dice 🎲

  17. Dottie | April 5, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    You know they’re spying on us or collecting info.

  18. Dad Man | April 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    Not missteps, it’s called being targeted and needing to appropriately step up defenses.

  19. S A V A G E | April 5, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Zoom is a great app to use! Although they had some missteps they are much more secure now. If you haven’t tried zoom yet you are missing out!

  20. Dottie | April 5, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

    I’m glad I can hear 👂 for myself what trump and his medical experts are saying at the briefings not the LIES from CNN.

