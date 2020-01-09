Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) On His Favorite Musicians, Chappelle & New Art | Full Interview | MSNBC

Artist Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) talks to MSNBC anchor Ari Melber in this extended interview from inside Bey's new installation at the Brooklyn Museum, where Bey explains his approach to making music and art today, why Dave Chappelle is one of “his dearest friends for life,” and his reflections on verses from Bey's classic album “Black on Both Sides.” Bey also lists some of his favorite artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Blu, JPEGMafia, Kelsey Lu, Blood Orange, Robert Glasper, Eubie Blake, The Tony Williams Lifetime, and Emahoy Maryam. (On Dec. 20, 2019, an edited version of this interview aired on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” ). Aired on 1/9/20.
