TOPICS:

January 9, 2020

 

Artist Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) talks to MSNBC anchor Ari Melber in this extended interview from inside Bey's new installation at the Brooklyn Museum, where Bey explains his approach to making music and art today, why Dave Chappelle is one of “his dearest friends for life,” and his reflections on verses from Bey's classic album “Black on Both Sides.” Bey also lists some of his favorite artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Earl Sweatshirt, Blu, JPEGMafia, Kelsey Lu, Blood Orange, Robert Glasper, Eubie Blake, The Tony Williams Lifetime, and Emahoy Maryam. (On Dec. 20, 2019, an edited version of this interview aired on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber,” ). Aired on 1/9/20.
13 Comments on "Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) On His Favorite Musicians, Chappelle & New Art | Full Interview | MSNBC"

  1. James Harris | January 9, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    Ari is the only good thing on msnbc

  2. She's my President | January 9, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Some good vids online about Hip Hop and the Illuminati engaging in Satanic ritual abuse

  3. Like Deal | January 9, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    Is it age, drugs or is this his Artsy voice?

  5. StarrShine Preston | January 9, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    Ooooooo! Mos Def, our beautiful, beloved Brother-King, we love youuuuu!!!!

    • Boomtek Mamma | January 9, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      Oooooo.. Hurry everyone its preschool mothergoose nursery rhymes about the ghetto that demoralized America

  6. JMK | January 9, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Trump is the greatest Comedian alive!! The difference is that Trump forges his talks!! Thus, the greatest President ever!!

    • Boomtek Mamma | January 9, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Trump found Christ and u sided with the serpent left Antichrist network legion of death.. Your existence is meaningless now

  7. Ryan B. | January 9, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Why is it that the media almost always choses some rapper as “black icon” young blacks should look up to? It’s sickening.

    • Derek Demulling | January 9, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      They don’t. It’s just Ari. Nothing sickening about rapping and black icons my friend. Mos Def is not just a rapper. He’s a renaissance man.

    • Boomtek Mamma | January 9, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      @Derek Demulling
      Really cus its cat in the hat format on a preschool education level of pathetic spite from the ghetto. Is this the stem of your demoralization cuz i can prove on sheet music theres nothing there.

  8. Daleelah Sada | January 9, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Mos Def 😍😍😍👍

