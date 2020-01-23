World Health Organization won’t categorize coronavirus as global health emergency | USA TODAY

January 23, 2020

 

The World Health Organization on Thursday declined to categorize the deadly new coronavirus sweeping across China as a global health emergency, saying there is no evidence of human-to-human infection outside China.

After the first case of the new coronavirus from China was discovered in the United States, airlines, airports and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. have responded to try to mitigate the spreads of the deadly respiratory virus.

The new coronavirus, which originated in the central city of Wuhan, China, has so far infected more than 540 and killed at least 17, according to Chinese authorities. Wuhan officials have halted air and train travel from the city and closed public transportation. The virus has spread to Beijing, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.

62 Comments on "World Health Organization won’t categorize coronavirus as global health emergency | USA TODAY"

  1. Season The Führer | January 23, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Greenlad: It’s my time to shine.

  2. Thomas Butler | January 23, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    Person in China: *Coughs*

    China: RESTRAIN HIM!!!!

  3. Donald Ducko | January 23, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

    A biosafety level 4 laboratory that studies the “world’s most dangerous pathogens” is based in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, leading some to claim that the virus could have accidentally escaped the lab.

  4. Champaigne Macier | January 23, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    Dude!! Am I the only person who hears people coughing???🤔🤔🤔🤔

  5. A Clem | January 23, 2020 at 3:23 PM | Reply

    When they do declare it a global health emergency it is going to be too late. It already is. The world health organization is ineffective.

    • Unfaithful Servant | January 23, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      JakeXD – “only an emergency in China” Famous last words lol.

    • Jack Inghoff | January 23, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

      Ive come to realize that more than 90 percent of people are idiots and completely incompetent

    • Para Noid | January 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      @JakeXD dude 2 weeks ago 6.1.2020 it was just a normal virus it had only 46 cases now it over 600 this virus has potential
      because of sare we know how to handel the situation but it looks like this virus infections rate is the same or higher the sars

    • Life is short Peace | January 23, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      @JakeXD if the incubation period is 3 to seven days,temperature scanners wouldn’t do any good.Singapore first case have cough but no fever,now its a confirmed case.I believe the mode of transmission is air borne ,like SARS.

  6. JoshDoesGames | January 23, 2020 at 3:31 PM | Reply

    Plague Inc. but in real life guys.

  7. Kat Yarn | January 23, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    lol @ 9:14 At this time there is no evidence of human to human transmission outside of China” LOL yes because the virus recognizes political boundaries and automatically stops spreading human to human once it sees it is no longer in China.

    • John Eng | January 23, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

      Kat Yarn ….only if it smell soy sauce….lol

    • That Random Commentator | January 23, 2020 at 4:58 PM | Reply

      Kat Yarn he means that the virus hasn’t spread human to human in any other country because everyone of those people in other countries were quarantined before it spread there, unlike China.
      Although it is possible someone was infected there is no evidence of it

    • Lemonadeon | January 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

      @That Random Commentator Yeah, but incubation period is five days. Scary.

    • That Random Commentator | January 23, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

      Lemonadeon yeah, that’s why this virus is so deadly, you never know if someone actually had the virus until about a week after they get it

    • Douglas young | January 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

      They just announced a second case in Los Angeles

  8. IRON TECH | January 23, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    Tips ► Wash your hands with soap and water to minimize your infection risk. The best way to prevent coronavirus is to wash your hands as often as possible. Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you need to touch your face, wash your hands first so you’re less likely to infect yourself.
    ❤️ Leave a Like if this helps! ❤️

  9. mason deeks | January 23, 2020 at 4:23 PM | Reply

    I just seen a zombie run down the street

  10. James | January 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    It should have been declared mid December. It’s going to mutate quickly.

    • LeFuq | January 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      Yup
      Incubation is approximately 10-20 days.
      It started around November 2019.
      Probably hundreds dead. People dying on streets.
      Highly infectious AND human to human.

    • sotojoe8 | January 23, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      @Elsa 0o im sure China is underplaying the # of infected and dead already. They are quarantining entire cities

    • Madison doyle | January 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM | Reply

      匚ㄖㄥᗪ卩丨乙乙卂 good to know, I do tend to overthink things, I was born after the SARS outbreak, so I didn’t really know, we might not have to much to worry about.

    • Iquey | January 23, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      @James Baxter it could but it required much closer contact like kissing or sharing silverware.

    • James Baxter | January 23, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

      Iquey They’ve already confirmed the Wuhan Virus can be spread by coughing. That means it most likely is airborne.

  11. Get Money | January 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    You @$$ holes its going to get bad it needs to be a national emergency before it gets bad not when its already bad

  12. Andreas Hauschild | January 23, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

    I personally think they are making a mistake. In every scenario where we had outbreaks that whent out of control it was due to people wanting to monitor the situation further. China has put now 6 cities under quarantine, with population over 20 million combined. This is China, the country that likes to keep their dirty laundry at quiet. And even with China making this incredible move, the guys at the World Health Organization are wanting to wait. If they wait, the problem could be that by the time they do raise the flag, its to late, and many more people across the world are affected. Seems to me these people are more concerned about the cost then the possible effect.

  13. Miss Kekistan | January 23, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    You guys certainly crammed a lot of ads on this…

  14. G D X | January 23, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    Declare it or not, it already is a global emergency.

  15. chicagokod | January 23, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    When you bow to China’s pressure you take it in the a$$.

  16. Azul Tequila | January 23, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

    They going to wait until is to late 😡

  17. Davinia | January 23, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    They are like let’s wait and see how bad it gets basically lol

  18. Warrior Chosen | January 23, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    They don’t want to start a panic ,but we all know it’s out of control bc they canceled there holiday new year and are stopping the plains that have the virus 🦠 please pray 🙏the saints know what’s happening here!!🙏

  19. Zozo | January 23, 2020 at 5:46 PM | Reply

    I’m curious how bad things need to get before they decide that it needs to be declared an emergency…

  20. Vanessa Zhang | January 23, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

    “PHEIC” is short for “public health emergency of international concern”

    • heavy | January 23, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      I don’t think most people will hear this with the thick accents, so it should be pinned at the top of the comments.

