World Health Organization won’t categorize coronavirus as global health emergency | USA TODAY

The World Health Organization on Thursday declined to categorize the deadly new coronavirus sweeping across China as a global health emergency, saying there is no evidence of human-to-human infection outside China.
RELATED: World Health Organization discusses the novel coronavirus
After the first case of the new coronavirus from China was discovered in the United States, airlines, airports and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the U.S. have responded to try to mitigate the spreads of the deadly respiratory virus.
The new coronavirus, which originated in the central city of Wuhan, China, has so far infected more than 540 and killed at least 17, according to Chinese authorities. Wuhan officials have halted air and train travel from the city and closed public transportation. The virus has spread to Beijing, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Greenlad: It’s my time to shine.
Person in China: *Coughs*
China: RESTRAIN HIM!!!!
Thomas Butler This is no laughing matter but 😂exactly!
A biosafety level 4 laboratory that studies the “world’s most dangerous pathogens” is based in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, leading some to claim that the virus could have accidentally escaped the lab.
Jesus Christ we’re all gonna die.
@PacoTaco0404040
LMAO
Easy buddy.
Take a breath
@SupremeOverlord 1
https://patents.justia.com/patent/10130701
Oh wow! I did not know this. Thanks for the info.
Yea I read that too.
Dude!! Am I the only person who hears people coughing???🤔🤔🤔🤔
One case in Seattle and now another in Los Angeles
@Douglas young and a case in Texas!
Douglas young the los Angelou’s one isn’t 100% confirmed to be corona
It could likely be though
> I the only person who hears people coughing???
It’s hard not to cough when telling lies.
When they do declare it a global health emergency it is going to be too late. It already is. The world health organization is ineffective.
JakeXD – “only an emergency in China” Famous last words lol.
Ive come to realize that more than 90 percent of people are idiots and completely incompetent
@JakeXD dude 2 weeks ago 6.1.2020 it was just a normal virus it had only 46 cases now it over 600 this virus has potential
because of sare we know how to handel the situation but it looks like this virus infections rate is the same or higher the sars
@JakeXD if the incubation period is 3 to seven days,temperature scanners wouldn’t do any good.Singapore first case have cough but no fever,now its a confirmed case.I believe the mode of transmission is air borne ,like SARS.
Plague Inc. but in real life guys.
@Aall Pprroof
damn it,you got
me
@AwesomeSauce Jr. O
To win I always start my virus in China. No joke.
Aall Pprr start the virus in China seriously that’s the way you make it spread the fastest. Just control the symptoms so people don’t go to the doctor. I guess make the incubation period longer and spread it the fastest then as it spreads pile on the symptoms and hopefully it kills faster than they find a cure and if it does you win.
lol @ 9:14 At this time there is no evidence of human to human transmission outside of China” LOL yes because the virus recognizes political boundaries and automatically stops spreading human to human once it sees it is no longer in China.
Kat Yarn ….only if it smell soy sauce….lol
Kat Yarn he means that the virus hasn’t spread human to human in any other country because everyone of those people in other countries were quarantined before it spread there, unlike China.
Although it is possible someone was infected there is no evidence of it
@That Random Commentator Yeah, but incubation period is five days. Scary.
Lemonadeon yeah, that’s why this virus is so deadly, you never know if someone actually had the virus until about a week after they get it
They just announced a second case in Los Angeles
Tips ► Wash your hands with soap and water to minimize your infection risk. The best way to prevent coronavirus is to wash your hands as often as possible. Keep your hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth. If you need to touch your face, wash your hands first so you’re less likely to infect yourself.
❤️ Leave a Like if this helps! ❤️
dont for get to eat onie and honey and groleck
Wait what?
I just seen a zombie run down the street
I hope you have a gun or crossbow then!
Are you in L.A.? That’s been going on there for decades.
daniel hinton lmaooo
It should have been declared mid December. It’s going to mutate quickly.
Yup
Incubation is approximately 10-20 days.
It started around November 2019.
Probably hundreds dead. People dying on streets.
Highly infectious AND human to human.
@Elsa 0o im sure China is underplaying the # of infected and dead already. They are quarantining entire cities
匚ㄖㄥᗪ卩丨乙乙卂 good to know, I do tend to overthink things, I was born after the SARS outbreak, so I didn’t really know, we might not have to much to worry about.
@James Baxter it could but it required much closer contact like kissing or sharing silverware.
Iquey They’ve already confirmed the Wuhan Virus can be spread by coughing. That means it most likely is airborne.
You @$$ holes its going to get bad it needs to be a national emergency before it gets bad not when its already bad
I personally think they are making a mistake. In every scenario where we had outbreaks that whent out of control it was due to people wanting to monitor the situation further. China has put now 6 cities under quarantine, with population over 20 million combined. This is China, the country that likes to keep their dirty laundry at quiet. And even with China making this incredible move, the guys at the World Health Organization are wanting to wait. If they wait, the problem could be that by the time they do raise the flag, its to late, and many more people across the world are affected. Seems to me these people are more concerned about the cost then the possible effect.
WHO and The CDC knew they dropped the ball Early December. The pressure was on to not disrupt the shopping season and they folded. The worst is yet to come
China probably wants to study it and control it and weaponize it. They hope america gets hit.
Or maybe I watch too much tv.
daniel hinton Lol Chinese New Years is in two days.
the people who you’re looking to answers too are the ones responsible
You guys certainly crammed a lot of ads on this…
For robitussin and nyquil? Theraflu?
Declare it or not, it already is a global emergency.
When you bow to China’s pressure you take it in the a$$.
They going to wait until is to late 😡
They are like let’s wait and see how bad it gets basically lol
Ikr?? They dumb. They need to make it a global emergency
They don’t want to start a panic ,but we all know it’s out of control bc they canceled there holiday new year and are stopping the plains that have the virus 🦠 please pray 🙏the saints know what’s happening here!!🙏
I’m curious how bad things need to get before they decide that it needs to be declared an emergency…
“PHEIC” is short for “public health emergency of international concern”
I don’t think most people will hear this with the thick accents, so it should be pinned at the top of the comments.