World Health Organization discusses the novel coronavirus | USA TODAY

The World Health Organization's emergency committee will recommend whether or not the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern – a PHEIC.
The WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has the final say on declaring a PHEIC. If he does, he would then issue recommendations to countries to combat the new virus, although WHO has no enforcement power.
The U.S. representative at the meeting is Martin Cetron, who heads the division of Global Migration and Quarantine at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The first U.S. case, reported Tuesday, involves a Washington state resident in his 30s who first displayed symptoms Sunday. He was listed in good condition at Providence Regional Medical Center in Snohomish County north of Seattle.
