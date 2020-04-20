Woman loses sister, niece, and brother-in law in N.S. shooting

TOPICS:

April 20, 2020

 

Tammy Oliver McCurdie talks about losing her sister, niece and brother-in-law in a mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

24 Comments on "Woman loses sister, niece, and brother-in law in N.S. shooting"

  1. MajidulHaq . MajidulHaq . | April 20, 2020 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    So sad……. really saddened over this… ..

  2. BigMamaDave X | April 20, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    🙏 My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

  4. Silas Neralla | April 20, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    So sorry about that all the victims are dead. R I P

  5. Tennis Replay | April 20, 2020 at 2:01 PM | Reply

    We want to hear about the shooting please

  6. guitarchick0616 | April 20, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

    My deepest condolences.. my heart is absolutely shattered.

  7. Misty MM | April 20, 2020 at 4:06 PM | Reply

    😥 Such a senseless act of violence. So many innocent lives lost. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims.

  8. Susan PureTrim | April 20, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

    OMG. My prayers go out to all the families. ❤️🙏😢🇨🇦

  9. cry devil | April 20, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

    I am sorry for your lost but one question why do you need to be at the news 😑

  10. Telecaster Master | April 20, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Rest In Peace 🎻

  11. D. Barry | April 20, 2020 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    ….and the masses believe all of this….

  12. V V | April 20, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Too much pain at once. My best to you and your family…so difficult time. My deepest condolences..

  13. Kevin Sampson | April 20, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    💚

  14. Eamon O'Connell | April 20, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    I called it. This planned event was to overshadow the failure of Tam and Trudeau.
    It will be swept under the carpet within 3 days when the story falls apart.
    The mosque shooting in Québec is a perfect example.

    • DarkKnightTrinity | April 20, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      Called what, exactly ? Your claim isn’t in this video at all. Or any videos, or any reputable sources.

  15. Christopher Snyder | April 20, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Years ago, my family and I, visited Nova Scotia, and would never have imagined this in our wildest dreams, such a tragedy would unfold, especially in one of the most prettiest maritime provinces.
    I extend all the best regards for those who have lost loved ones, my hope is that with great encouragement, all who are dealing with this tragedy may regain great strength, so they may never be in the shadow of this dreadful chapter.
    This nation stands will all those affected.

  16. D L | April 20, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    💔💔💔💔

  17. fossilsue | April 20, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    So sorry for your loss. We are holding You and Yours in our prayers. From Sue in NB.

  18. Iron man | April 20, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    You can see the pain in her face , she will never be able to laugh! Never !!!

  19. Mich Ritch | April 20, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    💗💗💗🙏

  20. Gamer Flash114 | April 20, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Tammy is my family friend and im so sad now, i never knew her sister but we feel bad…

