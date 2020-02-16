With Super Tuesday Looming, Nevada May Dictate What To Expect | MSNBC

February 16, 2020

 

Super Tuesday is a little over two weeks away and Nevada will be the first opportunity for Democratic presidential candidates to win over large groups of Latino and black voters. Priscilla Thompson and Lauren Egan report on how Democrats are campaigning in Nevada and preparing for Super Tuesday.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

54 Comments on "With Super Tuesday Looming, Nevada May Dictate What To Expect | MSNBC"

  1. MR intel | February 16, 2020 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Does Biden pay for this propaganda?

  2. Beverly Dwyer | February 16, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    Bernie is the best dont down play him… unfairly

  3. Jason Collins | February 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Stop trying to make Joe Biden happen. It’s not going to happen

  4. Francisco Mendoza | February 16, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Can a Billionaire buy the White House? Americans don’t learn from their own mistakes. Gimme a fkng break.

  5. Jeroen Stevens | February 16, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    They are jusy lying. Why are they putting someone elses picture on CA while Bernie is polling 10% up for months already

  6. T BZ | February 16, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    I’m sorry but this panel is not ready for TV. Seriously?

  7. Bill Cook | February 16, 2020 at 12:45 PM | Reply

    Wow,….🤔 you know, if I didn’t know better I would swear that MSDNC is trying to hold Biden’s head above the water until super Tuesday. It’s a shame Bernie’s not electable huh????

  8. Hard Boiled Mahoney | February 16, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    Disappointing to see MSNBC gushing and squealing about Biden. It was obvious from the start, before Joe even announced his run, that the media was going to try to force feed the old dude to us. And now…MSNBC is doing just that. The fawning over Biden has become ridiculous. He is NOT doing as well as Bernie. Why can’t you tell the truth, MSNBC?

    • Penny Liqueur | February 16, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      NOTICE HOW THEY DON’T SHOW CLIPS OF HIM SNIFFING LITTLE KIDS. THAT IS BECAUSE THE MSM IS DISHONEST AND VIEWERSHIP WILL CONTINUE TO FALL AS THE PUBLIC WISES UP.

  9. Channel 420 | February 16, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

    Republicans will spit shine your shoes . If you have a Billion Dollars 💵!
    💦👞👞🙇🏼‍♀️🙇🏼‍♀️

  10. Trump News | February 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    Does Joe know where he is at

  11. Mac Mcleod | February 16, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

    I’m getting really concerned with the way the DNC is trying to manipulate the race against Bernie Sanders.

    And even more concerned with the way they’re changing the rules for Bloomberg.

    This would not turn out the way that they think. I think Democratic voters will turn out for Bernie if he wins by the existing process but they will not turn out for Bloomberg or other DNC chosen candidates who got there through rules changes.

    Personally I will vote for whoever the party chooses because our Democratic Republic is at risk in the 2020 elections. The Republican Party representatives are acting like there’s not going to ever be a time they are not in power. It’s like they are cashing out their chips.

    I would vote for a cheese sandwich against President Trump. But I can see how bitter Bernie voters turned the election for Trump and if the Democratic party does this again it could happen again. And that might be the last free and fair vote we ever get.

  12. Andreja Calibri | February 16, 2020 at 1:03 PM | Reply

    “Will Biden + Warren + Pete + Klobochar combined win against Bernie’s 1st place showing again?” -The MSM narrative

    This year’s Olympics has a rule change too. The Gold Medal winner will be stripped of their medal, which will then be given to the Silver + Bronze medal finishers. Makes perfect sense right? Because if you combine the lengths of the 2nd and 3rd place long jump, it’s way farther than the 1st place long jump. But during the awards ceremony, they won’t talk about any of the medal winners, they will talk about the strong performance of the 4th place finisher!

    And a new event in this year’s Olympics: Mental Gymnastics!

  13. You Embarrass Me | February 16, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

    MSNBC: Non-stop, hysterical gas-lighting. It’s just embarrassing at this point. Bought and sold millionaire “journalists” lying for billionaires and corporations.

  14. Andethidial bubabibub | February 16, 2020 at 1:06 PM | Reply

    Except Bernie wins again.. Then you guys won’t shut up about the big momentum for whoever came in 5th

  15. Nate Dunn | February 16, 2020 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    Regardless of what these clowns say the only people that have a problem with Bernie are the union leaders not their members, the leaders are in bed with Harry Reid and the rest of the democratic establishment !!!

  16. Ruth Glassner-Davis | February 16, 2020 at 1:13 PM | Reply

    I watched the speeches and these people ARE OUT RIGHT LYING!!! Bernie had the most applause…donate to Bernie to offset this deception

  17. Jasmine Sierra | February 16, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    It seems like MSNBC and CNN are against Bernie Sanders the front-runner in the next president of the United States of America socialism for life

  18. john gleason | February 16, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

    Bernie about to go 3 for 3 and they still don’t believe in him. Notice how they don’t mention any polls any more, now that he’s winning in Nevada and nationally

    • MrOnwisconsin2011 | February 16, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

      It’s not that they dont beleive in him. These wealthy “journalists” actively want him to lose. They just cant cover the race objectively, a bunch of talking heads in studios.

    • Ryan B | February 16, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      I was there. Not a single thing she said happened. Pure fake news.

  19. Steve Bulbow MD | February 16, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    Every other media says different(of the FALSE narrative or lies), that MSNBC is saying!

  20. Brandon Ganss | February 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM | Reply

    Mnmbc headline after nevada.
    “Bernie sanders PLUMMETS into first.”

