Super Tuesday is a little over two weeks away and Nevada will be the first opportunity for Democratic presidential candidates to win over large groups of Latino and black voters. Priscilla Thompson and Lauren Egan report on how Democrats are campaigning in Nevada and preparing for Super Tuesday.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
With Super Tuesday Looming, Nevada May Dictate What To Expect | MSNBC
Does Biden pay for this propaganda?
Through the DNC, so basically.
MR intel Putin does
Yes, when he’s bending over for big money
@15k DOW 2022
Only in your dumb dreams.
Putin is paying billions to Trump. So is Turkey. So is Saudi Arabia. So are the fossil fuel industry and the arms manufacturers.
Bernie is the best dont down play him… unfairly
@MR intel sick burn bro ! 👍
Trump 2020 🇺🇸 Trump JR 2024—2032🇺🇸 Ivanka, Eric, Pence 2032-…..
@MR intel he would be eviscerated in a debate with Trump anyway
@papi miami
You cult madness shows… Sad. Bigly.
You have to not pass away by Nov 3, ’20, don’t forget
Stop trying to make Joe Biden happen. It’s not going to happen
@Anthony D. “Biddy..?” Come meet me in person and see if you’re right about me, twerp.
The only Dem with a change is MB, so get him elevator shoes and your vote!
@Tessmage Tessera I’m around 230 and 6 ft 2 and don’t have fear of much clown.
@Anthony D. Excellent, you and I are about the same size. Let’s set it up. Where would you like to meet..? I’m serious. Are you..?
@Tessmage Tessera I don’t assault homosexuals, it is considered a hate crime.
Can a Billionaire buy the White House? Americans don’t learn from their own mistakes. Gimme a fkng break.
We do but, yes they can.
Crooked Hillary spent almost a Billion dollars on the 2016 election, well more than Trump. TRUMP was smarter and his campaign was better. Money ain’t everything.
They are jusy lying. Why are they putting someone elses picture on CA while Bernie is polling 10% up for months already
Jeroen Stevens because truth is not a leftist value
Numbers don’t lie. It’s all about who gets the most delegate votes. So far Pete is ahead.
Let’s play, “How is Not Praising Bernie Now?”
I’m sorry but this panel is not ready for TV. Seriously?
Wow,….🤔 you know, if I didn’t know better I would swear that MSDNC is trying to hold Biden’s head above the water until super Tuesday. It’s a shame Bernie’s not electable huh????
The DNC has it rigged against Bernie 😀
tinyurl.com/wleu7cq
Disappointing to see MSNBC gushing and squealing about Biden. It was obvious from the start, before Joe even announced his run, that the media was going to try to force feed the old dude to us. And now…MSNBC is doing just that. The fawning over Biden has become ridiculous. He is NOT doing as well as Bernie. Why can’t you tell the truth, MSNBC?
NOTICE HOW THEY DON’T SHOW CLIPS OF HIM SNIFFING LITTLE KIDS. THAT IS BECAUSE THE MSM IS DISHONEST AND VIEWERSHIP WILL CONTINUE TO FALL AS THE PUBLIC WISES UP.
Republicans will spit shine your shoes . If you have a Billion Dollars 💵!
💦👞👞🙇🏼♀️🙇🏼♀️
Does Joe know where he is at
I’m getting really concerned with the way the DNC is trying to manipulate the race against Bernie Sanders.
And even more concerned with the way they’re changing the rules for Bloomberg.
This would not turn out the way that they think. I think Democratic voters will turn out for Bernie if he wins by the existing process but they will not turn out for Bloomberg or other DNC chosen candidates who got there through rules changes.
Personally I will vote for whoever the party chooses because our Democratic Republic is at risk in the 2020 elections. The Republican Party representatives are acting like there’s not going to ever be a time they are not in power. It’s like they are cashing out their chips.
I would vote for a cheese sandwich against President Trump. But I can see how bitter Bernie voters turned the election for Trump and if the Democratic party does this again it could happen again. And that might be the last free and fair vote we ever get.
@Kevin Pitt if i were a believer, per revelations mr. Trump fits the description of the Anti christ and poet the bible many religious people will follow him.
Doc Moto yeah I see a lot of butt hurt tears from cowards like you. With your mindless dribble.
Cry day and night.
@David Hale i wasn’t crying when i got out the vote to remove a half dozen of your republican thugs from my state legislature last election cycle.
And so many special elections too.
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/04/25/us/politics/special-election-results-shift-democratic.html
😉 😁.
Don’t worry, Democrats will not toss you off the voter roles as Republicans have been caught doing so many times since 2010
“Will Biden + Warren + Pete + Klobochar combined win against Bernie’s 1st place showing again?” -The MSM narrative
This year’s Olympics has a rule change too. The Gold Medal winner will be stripped of their medal, which will then be given to the Silver + Bronze medal finishers. Makes perfect sense right? Because if you combine the lengths of the 2nd and 3rd place long jump, it’s way farther than the 1st place long jump. But during the awards ceremony, they won’t talk about any of the medal winners, they will talk about the strong performance of the 4th place finisher!
And a new event in this year’s Olympics: Mental Gymnastics!
MSNBC: Non-stop, hysterical gas-lighting. It’s just embarrassing at this point. Bought and sold millionaire “journalists” lying for billionaires and corporations.
You just described 99% of American media.
Except Bernie wins again.. Then you guys won’t shut up about the big momentum for whoever came in 5th
it’s like you can see through their crap..lol
Has anyone noticed the creepazoid’s that support Bernie are usually extremely naive, BISEXUAL and or HOMOSEXUAL 🤔
tinyurl.com/rpyeaej
@William H – You’re one to talk, troll. Every comment you make is hateful and bigoted, but you already know that because you’re a creepazoid who gets pleasure from trolling.
@Anux Report him for spam!
Regardless of what these clowns say the only people that have a problem with Bernie are the union leaders not their members, the leaders are in bed with Harry Reid and the rest of the democratic establishment !!!
Exactly
I watched the speeches and these people ARE OUT RIGHT LYING!!! Bernie had the most applause…donate to Bernie to offset this deception
Look how they get a young woman to outright LIE about Only one candidate, the one with the highest rating among the young voters!
🔥💰 Donate BERNIE 💸🔥
Bernie 2020, I donate every week!
@Anux 😲😲👍👍❤️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😊💞❤️💞❤️
It seems like MSNBC and CNN are against Bernie Sanders the front-runner in the next president of the United States of America socialism for life
Bernie about to go 3 for 3 and they still don’t believe in him. Notice how they don’t mention any polls any more, now that he’s winning in Nevada and nationally
It’s not that they dont beleive in him. These wealthy “journalists” actively want him to lose. They just cant cover the race objectively, a bunch of talking heads in studios.
I was there. Not a single thing she said happened. Pure fake news.
Every other media says different(of the FALSE narrative or lies), that MSNBC is saying!
Mnmbc headline after nevada.
“Bernie sanders PLUMMETS into first.”