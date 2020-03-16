Will Canada close its borders? Exclusive interview with PM Trudeau

TOPICS:

March 16, 2020

 

Prime Minister Trudeau explains why he has not been tested for the virus and shares whether he is considering closing Canada's borders.

85 Comments on "Will Canada close its borders? Exclusive interview with PM Trudeau"

  1. IchyElephant Dee | March 15, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    How far are you willing to go stop the FLU. “Just watch me!”

    Give some tough measures! Trudeau #2

  2. Nicolas Chaput | March 15, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    He’s lying, theres ABSOLUTELY NO screening at the airports for ANY travelers.

    • Spektacle | March 16, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      @NatetheNorthman here is a fact. My parents flew back from a trip to mexico 2 days ago, march 14th and literally NOTHING was done. No questions asked, no temp tests, no different than any other flight. They weren’t even told to self quarantine. (Although they are)

    • Luke Triton | March 16, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      Nicolas Chaput that’s right at YVR

    • Success Storm | March 16, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      William Cureatz canada is not safe we are in quarantine

    • ajcook7777 | March 16, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      That is one of the worst answers I have ever heard for not being tested…
      The reason it has spread so far and wide is because they transmitted it BEFORE they had symptoms. Am I wrong here? What is going on here?
      WTF!!!???

    • steve harrigan | March 16, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      @Liam Keenlyside 0 testing of any kind at Edmonton International Airport.

  3. Desiree Serena Jackson | March 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

    Prime minister Trudeau tell ppl to stop buying all the supplies

  4. Doug Kadlec | March 15, 2020 at 2:41 PM | Reply

    My sister got in from South Korea last nite and saw no one being checked and everyone just walked out of the airport???

  5. justsayupyours | March 15, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    Evan should’ve asked him why parliament is shut down for five weeks but two weeks is fine for everyone else.

  6. Dan Basler | March 15, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    Canada
    317 infected
    +65 New infections today.
    But still no public infection? I find that hard to believe.

  7. Lee Turney | March 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    Sofie is not the only one with a headache

    • Ian Dunbar | March 16, 2020 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      It’s not possible to have a headache, when you’re brainless to begin with.

    • J Ward | March 16, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      Larry Campbell she had mild symptoms because she was in contact with someone that was confirmed to have covid-19. Come on don’t spread false/inaccurate information.

    • Jenny klarke | March 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      @Larry Campbell let’s stick to the facts please and nothing but. There is a protocol for testing and Sofie met it. The bs narrative is irresponsible.

    • CC C | March 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      At least she won’t be singing for a while. That gives me a headache.

    • Robert Lake | March 16, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      Sofie and Trudeau were both tested. Both tests came back positive for mental retardation.

  8. Ross G | March 15, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    Its done the damage. And its not patient zero tracking now. Its gone to community superspreaders.

    • indoctus41 | March 16, 2020 at 12:24 AM | Reply

      Ross: Yeah, and let’s stay home and help the situation. That is the most effective thing we can do according to our own officials, the CDC, and the WHO. That has the biggest impact on neutralizing the disease. If idiots keep swarming to get tested, see the doctor, go to the hospital, that is the worst thing we can do.

    • Joshua Rubin | March 16, 2020 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      Yes but it is irrelevant if we’re still allowing travel in and out, the entire point ois to slow the curve, and once this nation wide 2 – 4 incubation time expires, what is preventing it from happening again if we’re allowing high risk individuals to walk right back into our communities??

  9. M W | March 15, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

    My parents flew home on Thursday from their wintering in Mexico and at no point at YVR were they questioned about their travel, or their current health status. My parents have chosen to voluntarily self quarantine to do their part. Thankfully tho, they are felling fine and I pray they continue to. Blessings to everyone effected by this in every way be it medical and or financial etc.❤️

  10. James Holt | March 15, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

    Why we allow illegals from New York state? No testing for virus? WTF?

  11. Kristy Penman | March 15, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    If the parliament is closed down, then close down the borders and stop looking closely. I would have thought that covid 19 is in the PM’s house would wake Justin Trudeau up and close the borders down.

  12. Paul | March 15, 2020 at 4:32 PM | Reply

    There is no screening at airports. Flights are landing from China, and other parts of Asia. No screening or quarantine.

  13. snoman671 | March 15, 2020 at 4:38 PM | Reply

    If Sockboy closes the border we can all use Roxham Road as an alternate and get the RCMP porter service.

    • tocarules | March 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      He also sain any family of Canadians. Aka, Diversity will be telling all their relatives to come with fake ID.

  14. Noel Geollegue | March 15, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    That’s right there is no screening at the airport right now. That’s the main reason that most of the cases in Canada are all travel related. Too late now.

    • ajcook7777 | March 16, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      That is one of the worst answers I have ever heard for not being tested…
      The reason it has spread so far and wide is because they transmitted it BEFORE they had symptoms. Am I wrong here? What is going on here?
      WTF!!!???

  15. fubar182nd | March 15, 2020 at 4:53 PM | Reply

    I’ve never seen someone who can talk so much and say nothing at all.

  16. Kevin Wilson | March 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    To bad the Prime Minister of New Zealand wasn’t Canada’s leader.

  17. pjfan173 | March 15, 2020 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    “We’re considering EVERYTHING” but Derek Zoolander is doing next to nothing.
    There is NO screening at airports

    • William Milestone | March 15, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      pjfan173 $500 million for healthcare, and how many billions to businesses?

    • indoctus41 | March 16, 2020 at 12:26 AM | Reply

      @William Milestone Doug Ford has been cutting the medical system for awhile now. No one seems to think about that.

    • CikisHelyzet | March 16, 2020 at 1:39 AM | Reply

      Many ppl have said they’ve come from Italy and Iran and we’re only told to go home and self isolate so his information is not credible. This is pathetic.

    • Treading on the Snake | March 16, 2020 at 10:02 AM | Reply

      uh but uh we um need all that uh dirt uh dirty money from from Ch uh China, so we don’t want to uh do any um anything to keep it out of our um economy.

  18. C Bedford | March 15, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    2 days ago illegals still coming across roxton road, no screening no questions and put on a bus and sent???

  19. Dave Curtin | March 15, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Not a Very Enlightening Response. Everyone is looking for a concrete action plan NOW!

  20. Vlancing Genie | March 16, 2020 at 12:22 AM | Reply

    It’s all being considered but nothing is being done. Stay inside everyone… yeah ok government thanks lol

