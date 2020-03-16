Will Canada close its borders? Exclusive interview with PM Trudeau

Prime Minister Trudeau explains why he has not been tested for the virus and shares whether he is considering closing Canada's borders.
How far are you willing to go stop the FLU. “Just watch me!”
Give some tough measures! Trudeau #2
The world knows what a loser JT is…when will all Canadians?
@Katherine Ward Yes its the Wu Flu.
@Darryl Smith – Just after returning from the moon China introduced its latest invention, OutOfThisWorldVIRUS.
“ Just watch me” was the reason I voted for his father……another one of my life mistakes.
TOO LATE!
He’s lying, theres ABSOLUTELY NO screening at the airports for ANY travelers.
@NatetheNorthman here is a fact. My parents flew back from a trip to mexico 2 days ago, march 14th and literally NOTHING was done. No questions asked, no temp tests, no different than any other flight. They weren’t even told to self quarantine. (Although they are)
Nicolas Chaput that’s right at YVR
William Cureatz canada is not safe we are in quarantine
That is one of the worst answers I have ever heard for not being tested…
The reason it has spread so far and wide is because they transmitted it BEFORE they had symptoms. Am I wrong here? What is going on here?
WTF!!!???
@Liam Keenlyside 0 testing of any kind at Edmonton International Airport.
Prime minister Trudeau tell ppl to stop buying all the supplies
@Lgv7v Lgv7v lol
All stores are restocked every single night. They’re fully stocked every morning. There’s no need to worry.
its up to grocery stores to put restrictions. They have always done this with items on sale i dont see why they can’t do it now. Such an easy solution to something so crucial
I bet he has no problem getting toilet paper!! 😂
@Elaine Fifield i bet he uses multi coloured toilet paper and apologizes after every flush
My sister got in from South Korea last nite and saw no one being checked and everyone just walked out of the airport???
Fat Bobby that’s racist and also very childish. If you were mature enough, you would know not to waste your time being racist on the internet.
Which airport
@ciyoduhkriter no she brought ciyodhuhkriter meat back…but no one wants it
Wouldn’t want to alarm the public now, would we?
@tomtomclub you can’t even spell my username correctly lol
Evan should’ve asked him why parliament is shut down for five weeks but two weeks is fine for everyone else.
Parliament is lazy
Looser pm
We will be shut down much longer than 2 weeks
We don’t need Americans coming in unless your a truck driver delivering toilet paper.
They are still working, just from home or hotels.
Canada
317 infected
+65 New infections today.
But still no public infection? I find that hard to believe.
Science shows that true positives are 10-20 times than reported positive cases.
@Peter Duncan found the shill
@Peter Duncan you need mental help immediately
That they know of!
@Peter Duncan 441 cases
Sofie is not the only one with a headache
It’s not possible to have a headache, when you’re brainless to begin with.
Larry Campbell she had mild symptoms because she was in contact with someone that was confirmed to have covid-19. Come on don’t spread false/inaccurate information.
@Larry Campbell let’s stick to the facts please and nothing but. There is a protocol for testing and Sofie met it. The bs narrative is irresponsible.
At least she won’t be singing for a while. That gives me a headache.
Sofie and Trudeau were both tested. Both tests came back positive for mental retardation.
Its done the damage. And its not patient zero tracking now. Its gone to community superspreaders.
Ross: Yeah, and let’s stay home and help the situation. That is the most effective thing we can do according to our own officials, the CDC, and the WHO. That has the biggest impact on neutralizing the disease. If idiots keep swarming to get tested, see the doctor, go to the hospital, that is the worst thing we can do.
Yes but it is irrelevant if we’re still allowing travel in and out, the entire point ois to slow the curve, and once this nation wide 2 – 4 incubation time expires, what is preventing it from happening again if we’re allowing high risk individuals to walk right back into our communities??
My parents flew home on Thursday from their wintering in Mexico and at no point at YVR were they questioned about their travel, or their current health status. My parents have chosen to voluntarily self quarantine to do their part. Thankfully tho, they are felling fine and I pray they continue to. Blessings to everyone effected by this in every way be it medical and or financial etc.❤️
Why we allow illegals from New York state? No testing for virus? WTF?
Exactly!
cause trudoh decided diversity is better than safety
liberals..thats why. Mentally ill.
@ajcook7777 correct. Idris Elba tested positive, but has no symptoms. Theres lot to learn for everyone here. Blaming one person ain’t gonna fix anything.
If the parliament is closed down, then close down the borders and stop looking closely. I would have thought that covid 19 is in the PM’s house would wake Justin Trudeau up and close the borders down.
Smith Wesson I agree
Big jump today, by the end of the week we’ll be into the 1000’s
@William Milestone yes, it’s scary. You keep safe
Hes not tat smart come on
@songofthemist You do know that the PM is a raving lunatic, right?
There is no screening at airports. Flights are landing from China, and other parts of Asia. No screening or quarantine.
@PocketAces AA another races discrimination ashole, this is purely my own opinion!!!
@Hong no they aren’t
Omg… this is insane
@Hong China is where this all came from. How’s it safer?
Hong quit spreading your lies about the Wu-Han virus it doesn’t help. Now is not the time for disinformation , we have enough of that from our own Government and the W.H.O.
If Sockboy closes the border we can all use Roxham Road as an alternate and get the RCMP porter service.
He also sain any family of Canadians. Aka, Diversity will be telling all their relatives to come with fake ID.
That’s right there is no screening at the airport right now. That’s the main reason that most of the cases in Canada are all travel related. Too late now.
I’ve never seen someone who can talk so much and say nothing at all.
Wait until you meet me
The principal at my school would baffle you. He takes over five minutes to say “pavement only recess.”
@fiber182nd when he came out had a written on a paper NO DISTURBANCE, I AM ON HOILDAY ” so please show some respect for his privacy !
I guess you have never seen Trunk in the states . He is number one .
@Sandy Wilson What is trunk?
To bad the Prime Minister of New Zealand wasn’t Canada’s leader.
“We’re considering EVERYTHING” but Derek Zoolander is doing next to nothing.
There is NO screening at airports
pjfan173 $500 million for healthcare, and how many billions to businesses?
@William Milestone Doug Ford has been cutting the medical system for awhile now. No one seems to think about that.
Many ppl have said they’ve come from Italy and Iran and we’re only told to go home and self isolate so his information is not credible. This is pathetic.
uh but uh we um need all that uh dirt uh dirty money from from Ch uh China, so we don’t want to uh do any um anything to keep it out of our um economy.
2 days ago illegals still coming across roxton road, no screening no questions and put on a bus and sent???
Let’s beat up those illegals
Luke, that wont help. A legit blockade maby. Or several hundred calls/emails to our parliamentary members
Not a Very Enlightening Response. Everyone is looking for a concrete action plan NOW!
It’s all being considered but nothing is being done. Stay inside everyone… yeah ok government thanks lol