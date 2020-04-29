Amy Breslow is asking for blood plasma donations from anyone who recovered from the coronavirus in order to help her husband who is in critical condition after testing positive for the virus. Aired on 3/30/2020.

Wife Of Coronavirus Patient Makes Plea For Blood Plasma Donations | Morning Joe | MSNBC