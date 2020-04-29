Wife Of Coronavirus Patient Makes Plea For Blood Plasma Donations | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:

April 29, 2020

 

Amy Breslow is asking for blood plasma donations from anyone who recovered from the coronavirus in order to help her husband who is in critical condition after testing positive for the virus. Aired on 3/30/2020.
45 Comments on "Wife Of Coronavirus Patient Makes Plea For Blood Plasma Donations | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. WEAR A FUCKING MASK | March 30, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    In the venerable words of the 45th president of the United States: The world is laughing at us. They are laughing at how weak our president is. We need a President who isn’t a laughing stock to the entire World. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect!

    • foreigner fan | March 30, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

      No we’re crying because Democrats are destroying the USA. Cheers

    • Pete Heinz | March 31, 2020 at 8:44 AM | Reply

      @foreigner fan LOL. Your presidents actions have resulted in the deaths of thousands already. But you still stick to the Democrats are to blame. No wonder why your people are dying – they stupid follow the fool.

    • foreigner fan | March 31, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

      @Pete Heinz Even bigger lol. I’m Canadian and have 2 Gael degrees on my wall. Your ignorance is between you and your mirror. Cheers from Toronto

    • Jordan Smith | March 31, 2020 at 10:07 AM | Reply

      He is contrary to belief a powerful and wordly businessman that is successful….. Those are facts

  2. mary jones | March 30, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    ty ms brzezinski and mr scarborough and mrs breslow. i’m so very sorry to hear this but, hopefully, everyone who can will donate plasma. we need more survivors to step up, as soon as they are able. stay safe everyone, we will get through this, together. God bless.

    • Nicole Speaks | March 31, 2020 at 12:14 AM | Reply

      So they need Survivors Plasma, not just Any plasma will (fix) this, is that Right?

    • mary jones | March 31, 2020 at 4:29 AM | Reply

      @Nicole Speaks yes, for the possible antibodies as protection. at least that is the hope, still needs more testing but lit may work.

  3. Richard Thomas | March 30, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    They did not know because at first their was LIES AND MISINFORMATION put out by the President when this first started . Him saying its a HOAX , and then only 15 have it and that they have it under control and that if would be gone in a few days . Then saying that a cure is days away .. incompetent lying President !

    • Zato | March 31, 2020 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      All this President Trump bashing are the same people that want to take all guns away and are the same people that are lining up to buy guns , the same people that want to allow illegals to come over so we can support them and give them free of everything while we have millions of homeless people/veterans that need our support. Yeah, that makes a lot of sense. IDIOTS!!

    • Elizabeth notthe queen | March 31, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

      @Josh Lansbury yes it is 45 knew how bad this was going to be and played down the fatality of it all. Less People, more for him,

    • Elizabeth notthe queen | March 31, 2020 at 12:52 PM | Reply

      @Coffee Fresh He did say it it is on video. Just because you didn’t hear or see it doesn’t make it a lie.

  4. Ro G | March 30, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    “If we don’t end up killing 2.2 million people, I will have done a great job!” – t’rump
    Once again, the lowest of bars for the most incompetent president in history. 😄😆

    • Greg Mccumber | March 31, 2020 at 10:04 AM | Reply

      Ro G You are a LIAR! TRUMP NEVER SAID THAT!

    • Jordan Smith | March 31, 2020 at 10:04 AM | Reply

      He is doing what anyone could be doing, and this is the worst situation any president has had to deal with to date. I mean….. What are you accomplishing letting us know facts? He is not doing that bad and has to try and keep a nation calm under riotous/ tempermental times, he can’t just freak out the US like CNN is trying…… Yeah do your journalism and freak out the nation, gtfoh

    • Jordan Smith | March 31, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

      @Mark Larson He should? This is herd immunity at this point and no one can do anything to stop this. all you can do is support the communities to the best of our abilities.

    • Jordan Smith | March 31, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      @Belt Tile Co. it prolly felt rich

    • FEAR NOT | March 31, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      @Owen Watkins very clever you are

  5. Keenan | March 30, 2020 at 2:14 PM | Reply

    To all who think this a joke, I hope you realize your mistake. Someone’s life is at risk here, and it happens to be the husband of someone I know. Amy Breslow is a wonderful woman and she is in a horrible situation right now. This woman and her family deserve all the love and support. This is NOT about politics. Those who felt the need to leave such unnecessary comments can leave. This is what’s wrong with America.

    • Keenan | March 31, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      Nicole Speaks plasma

    • LJaysPerspective | March 31, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      This virus isn’t a joke. My prayers are for this family and any other family who have been affected. But we must take the necessary precautions. I see many who are still picking supplies without any gloves or face mask? Why risk urself or others? I sincerely hope everything will eventually work itself out for this family.❤🙏

    • Will Tirad | March 31, 2020 at 10:36 AM | Reply

      Just like everything else. People wont care until it becomes their problem. Unfortunately thats a human element.

    • Iann Vezeau | March 31, 2020 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      wish you the best of luck and I hope you guys get throught this thing .
      montreal is with ya guys !!

    • TexturesPlease | March 31, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      But are they Trump supporters? Because this may be their consequence if so. 🤔

  6. Jeffery Shabazz | March 30, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    You watch Fox News get a donation from the Trump family

  7. Joydv74 | March 30, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Praying 🙏🏻 for you and your family! May God be with you! 🙏🏻💗

  8. Tan Chii Ann | March 30, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

    🙏🙏🙏❤

  9. Jon | March 30, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Thank you Morning Joe, do enjoy your program. May not always agree, still like your show. Keep up the good work.

  10. Gail Mahran | March 30, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    Campaign are you actually thinking about your Campaign at a time like this. You might as well walk away now because you are oh so done.

  11. Constituent A | March 30, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

    OMG, Cherry Hill East. East alumni praying for you. Dang.

  12. ILY LE FOREVER | March 30, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

    Praying for your husband and you Amy for a complete recovery ❤️

  13. luthien12345 | March 31, 2020 at 8:35 AM | Reply

    praying for her husband, keep faith.

  14. Colin Fielder | March 31, 2020 at 9:03 AM | Reply

    Stop praying and take action!

  15. FERNANDO DI STEFANO | March 31, 2020 at 10:19 AM | Reply

    Positivi ragazzi W gli USA THE BEST ❤️❤️❤️Italia

  16. g323g | March 31, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    What about all of the others infected

  17. Trey Mikell | March 31, 2020 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    3:40 that was kinda rude how he cut her off like….

    • Tarek Nabulsi | March 31, 2020 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      Yeah I was thinking the same thing

    • BL Raine | March 31, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

      He ALWAYS does that to her. Considering how he treats her on air, you have to wonder what a jerk he is to her when the cameras aren’t rolling. I can’t believe she married him.

  18. noor light from within | March 31, 2020 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    I don’t understand does the hospital take everyone’s phones away from. Them or something. That was her last contact . Something seems off

    • Molly Passer | March 31, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      Perhaps it’s because he couldn’t breathe, was intubated and then put on kidney dialysis, and is now fighting for his life

  19. KCs Funhouse | March 31, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    She just looks so overwhelmed, this poor family my heart goes out to them and all the families going through this horrible disease. I just wanted to give her a big hug

  20. Martarius Foster | April 1, 2020 at 7:13 AM | Reply

    I’m still going through it. In the video I made I described a pretty severe symptom. Does anyone know if what I described is normal or severe or not severe. I can’t get an answer

