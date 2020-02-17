Why U.S. pharmaceutical drug prices have been rising dramatically since the 1990s | Just The FAQs

The average American pays about $1,200 per year on prescription drugs, more than anyone else in the world. Why is this the case? We explain.

RELATED:

President Donald Trump's call during his State of the Union address for bipartisan action to lower drug prices was welcomed, but advocates wonder whether it will be enough to "get a bill to my desk" for a promised signature.

Federal legislation to rein in costs is winding its way through Congress, but despite broad support by both parties and the president for the concept of lower prices, disagreement on the best approach, the looming national election and push back from pharmaceutical companies lowered the odds of sweeping change this year.

President Trump's comments Tuesday may have tipped the scales toward passing some kind of drug price relief, but what it would be is far from clear.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#medicareforall #bigpharma #drugprices