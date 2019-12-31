Why Trump Was Cut From ‘Home Alone 2’ | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:

December 31, 2019

 

The 'outrage' over Trump being cut from the Canadian version of 'Home Alone 2" is settled once and for all. Aired on 12/30/19.
63 Comments on "Why Trump Was Cut From ‘Home Alone 2’ | All In | MSNBC"

  1. C J | December 30, 2019 at 11:20 PM | Reply

    Maybe the Canadians just dont like him.
    Seems reasonable

  2. mjimih | December 30, 2019 at 11:25 PM | Reply

    2:42 LOL! YOUR FIRED!! LOL GET LOST!! LOL

  3. R McElhaney | December 30, 2019 at 11:26 PM | Reply

    I’m 11th! And that’s me, and not Trump or any of the Kardashians. Thank God!

  4. One divbypi | December 30, 2019 at 11:29 PM | Reply

    Trudeau lifted his mighty staff towards the sea. The scene disappeared and was replaced by a pop tarts commercial.
    Then he flushed a toilet on the first try !!!

    • Leeanne Bishop | December 31, 2019 at 3:07 PM | Reply

      AND HE ALSO BITCHED SLAPPED TRUMP A FEW TIMES AS WELL THE US SHOULD TAKE A LESSON FROM CANADA STAND UP FOR YOUR RIGHTS AND DON’T LET SOME CLOWN THREATEN YOU OR DEGRADE YOU

    • One divbypi | December 31, 2019 at 6:29 PM | Reply

      @Leeanne Bishop It was another Cheeto imagined incident.
      However… if they were to replace the Trump scene with Clint Eastwoods Orang oh tan co star, that might seem suspicious… if anyone was able to tell the difference.

  5. Steve Lampley | December 30, 2019 at 11:47 PM | Reply

    President who???

  6. Marius Thefaker | December 31, 2019 at 12:03 AM | Reply

    The only footage of Donald J. Trump* I ever want to see is a perp-walk…

  7. Don Thompson | December 31, 2019 at 12:25 AM | Reply

    Why is this even a topic of conversation. It was 2014!!!

  8. Roger deCanterville | December 31, 2019 at 12:27 AM | Reply

    “WE” didn’t make that man our president —
    the electoral college did that.
    (they also made Colin Powell the 3rd place finisher …. uh, cuz that’s possible too.)

  9. Maria Fisher | December 31, 2019 at 1:23 AM | Reply

    I think he does these things to get attention.

  10. Axlerod Horowitz | December 31, 2019 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    Uhhh, cuz it was a worthless cameo that didn’t age well??? That would be my guess.

  11. Google User | December 31, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    I’m surprised Canada hasn’t already built a wall to keep Trump out. 🤔

  12. pat comerford | December 31, 2019 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    It is a pity that we can’t as easily cut trump out of our lives!

  13. dijoyjoe | December 31, 2019 at 4:28 AM | Reply

    For goodness sake do we need to give this poor wounded man more air time on something so pathetic?

    • Ganiscol | December 31, 2019 at 6:26 AM | Reply

      dijoyjoe

      Not much wrong with explaining the real reasons and explaining why it isnt controversial at all – plus, its fun making fun of #OrangeSnowflake 😂

    • Joe | December 31, 2019 at 1:18 PM | Reply

      True. So true.

    • Leeanne Bishop | December 31, 2019 at 3:03 PM | Reply

      POOR WOUNDED MAN ? SERIOUSLY HES MOT WOUNDED HES WASHED UP THAT’S ALL

    • Pete Lind | December 31, 2019 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      T-Rump says in that movie “strait ahead and to the left” (he even points with his finger) and Kevin goes strait ahead and turns right .
      Why would they keep a scene in a movie , where then hotel owner him self , give wrong directions ? … that scene is totally pointless , unless you want to point out that …
      T-Rump never made any profit of NY Plaza hotel , creditors took over it and it was sold for $400 mil dollars less than what T-Rump paid for it , in todays money .
      He paid in 1988 over $800 mil + $100 mil for renovations and it was sold by creditors for a bit over $500 mil dollars in 1995 , sums inflation adjusted to todays values .

  14. Lisa Barrett-Smith | December 31, 2019 at 5:05 AM | Reply

    Ego Ego Ego…..

  15. lol lol | December 31, 2019 at 6:14 AM | Reply

    God thanks!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂

  16. Ganiscol | December 31, 2019 at 6:24 AM | Reply

    Triggered Junior earned the “Entitled Clown of 2019” award 😂

  17. jay bomb | December 31, 2019 at 6:33 AM | Reply

    What an asshat…..hahahahahahahahahaha

  18. Wheel333 | December 31, 2019 at 6:37 AM | Reply

    Agolf Twittler cut from Caddyshack.

  19. Justin Sampler | December 31, 2019 at 8:36 AM | Reply

    “Before he was the new Hitler” lol

    • Vilma Romero | December 31, 2019 at 4:05 PM | Reply

      Justin Sampler THIS HITLER DINT CHANGE FROM NIGHT TO DAY. HE WAS A CROOK THEN AND NOW HE’S A CRIMINAL CROOK!!!
      HIS JAIL SENTENCE IS COMING SOON 2020!!

    • Mike J | December 31, 2019 at 5:08 PM | Reply

      @Vilma Romero Trump will be president for the next 5 years, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it, no matter what they try, the people going to jail are the ultra radical far left extremist democrats who have colluded with foreign powers and law enforcement to overturn a democratic election, just like they tried with brexit, this will all come out into the open soon enough, do some of your own research and stop believing the media.

    • CRedding94 | December 31, 2019 at 6:21 PM | Reply

      @Mike J Your wasting your time. They would side with Hitler because Goebbels told them to…just like what the media is doing now.

    • Jeffrey Crenshaw | December 31, 2019 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      No one melts down like a “wronged” Conservative.

  20. Matthew Lewis | December 31, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

    The director of ‘Home Alone 2’ said that Trump was a nightmare to work with and it wasted hours of costly time to shoot that 7 seconds.

