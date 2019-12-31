The 'outrage' over Trump being cut from the Canadian version of 'Home Alone 2" is settled once and for all. Aired on 12/30/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Why Trump Was Cut From ‘Home Alone 2’ | All In | MSNBC
Maybe the Canadians just dont like him.
Seems reasonable
This Canadian would concur.
Joe how can we have weakened NATO if we’re one nation more powerful than the rest? We are the reason why NATO is still afloat
@Toni sumblin It’s called dual citizenship.
Joe Obama had kids in cages but you won’t bring that up
Or….or….or perhaps Trump was cut out,because of his affiliation to Jeffery Epstein 🤔
2:42 LOL! YOUR FIRED!! LOL GET LOST!! LOL
I’m 11th! And that’s me, and not Trump or any of the Kardashians. Thank God!
Trudeau lifted his mighty staff towards the sea. The scene disappeared and was replaced by a pop tarts commercial.
Then he flushed a toilet on the first try !!!
AND HE ALSO BITCHED SLAPPED TRUMP A FEW TIMES AS WELL THE US SHOULD TAKE A LESSON FROM CANADA STAND UP FOR YOUR RIGHTS AND DON’T LET SOME CLOWN THREATEN YOU OR DEGRADE YOU
@Leeanne Bishop It was another Cheeto imagined incident.
However… if they were to replace the Trump scene with Clint Eastwoods Orang oh tan co star, that might seem suspicious… if anyone was able to tell the difference.
President who???
They didn’t need a fake Putin installed fraud traitor in a part.
🤣
Of the strongest country militarily and economically
The only footage of Donald J. Trump* I ever want to see is a perp-walk…
Why is this even a topic of conversation. It was 2014!!!
@fredy gump you shoulda seen the fox pieces after the texas shooting
Basically blaming “far left liberal democrats”
They should get sued
@fredy gump touche 😁
IT DOESN’T MATTER ITS STILL TRUMP FART
Because conservatives manufacture things to be offended over.
“WE” didn’t make that man our president —
the electoral college did that.
(they also made Colin Powell the 3rd place finisher …. uh, cuz that’s possible too.)
Citizens United made Trump possible. There are more Trumps in our future if it is not abolished.
Shred the Constitution, Leftwing style.
California, and NY will not be running the nation.
Trump will win popular vote in 2020, provided 6 million dead people and 5 million non citizens apparently vote for Demotards AGAIN.
@defilade 106 “has existed for years and years” — http://www.softschools.com/examples/fallacies/appeal_to_tradition_examples/487/
I think he does these things to get attention.
Don’t you say…….
LMFAO 😂
Maria Fisher EXACTLY!!!
That’s one of a narcissist traits. They starve for attention.
Maria FIsher,you are absulute RIGHT 👍👍
Interñist weer at Roermond
Uhhh, cuz it was a worthless cameo that didn’t age well??? That would be my guess.
He actually PAID to be in the movie.
It’s because he took all the joy out of a family Christmas movie being that he’s an evil MF!
Or…or..or Trump was cut out,because Trump was buddy buddy with Jeffery Epstein!!!!!🤔
I’m surprised Canada hasn’t already built a wall to keep Trump out. 🤔
I’m sure if you went on Twitter you’ll probably see that he blames Justin Trudeau and called him “two faced”😂😂
Great idea coming from a communist.
@Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming! Psshh at least we don’t cause national uproar over someone misgendering somebody…every time you fools see a red hat your derangement syndrome really shows to those who are not mentally unstable.
@Trumpty Dumpty your fall is coming!
He probably spanks his bum with the film reel.
No we would simply build a very neighbourly hedge of hawthorn
It is a pity that we can’t as easily cut trump out of our lives!
YOU HAD A CHANCE ALONG TIME AGO BUT YOU DIDN’T DO SO ?????
For goodness sake do we need to give this poor wounded man more air time on something so pathetic?
dijoyjoe
Not much wrong with explaining the real reasons and explaining why it isnt controversial at all – plus, its fun making fun of #OrangeSnowflake 😂
True. So true.
POOR WOUNDED MAN ? SERIOUSLY HES MOT WOUNDED HES WASHED UP THAT’S ALL
T-Rump says in that movie “strait ahead and to the left” (he even points with his finger) and Kevin goes strait ahead and turns right .
Why would they keep a scene in a movie , where then hotel owner him self , give wrong directions ? … that scene is totally pointless , unless you want to point out that …
T-Rump never made any profit of NY Plaza hotel , creditors took over it and it was sold for $400 mil dollars less than what T-Rump paid for it , in todays money .
He paid in 1988 over $800 mil + $100 mil for renovations and it was sold by creditors for a bit over $500 mil dollars in 1995 , sums inflation adjusted to todays values .
Ego Ego Ego…..
God thanks!!!😂😂😂😂😂😂
Triggered Junior earned the “Entitled Clown of 2019” award 😂
He will be your POTUS in the future.
GO NUTS!
What an asshat…..hahahahahahahahahaha
Agolf Twittler cut from Caddyshack.
HEY TRUMP YOUR FIRED !!!!!!!!! HEHEHEHEHEHE
“Before he was the new Hitler” lol
Justin Sampler THIS HITLER DINT CHANGE FROM NIGHT TO DAY. HE WAS A CROOK THEN AND NOW HE’S A CRIMINAL CROOK!!!
HIS JAIL SENTENCE IS COMING SOON 2020!!
@Vilma Romero Trump will be president for the next 5 years, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it, no matter what they try, the people going to jail are the ultra radical far left extremist democrats who have colluded with foreign powers and law enforcement to overturn a democratic election, just like they tried with brexit, this will all come out into the open soon enough, do some of your own research and stop believing the media.
@Mike J Your wasting your time. They would side with Hitler because Goebbels told them to…just like what the media is doing now.
No one melts down like a “wronged” Conservative.
The director of ‘Home Alone 2’ said that Trump was a nightmare to work with and it wasted hours of costly time to shoot that 7 seconds.
Because Chump figured the movie was about him.
@Edward Furey If only Trump did get lost in New York; then we wouldn’t have to deal with him.