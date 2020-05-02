The Washington Post's Philip Rucker looks at Trump's new attacks on the WHO and its COVID-19 response, and what could be behind it all. Aired on 04/07/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Why Trump Is Blasting The World Health Organization's Coronavirus Response | The 11th Hour | MSNBC