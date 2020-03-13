Dr. Amesh Adalja on the New Rochelle containment zone and what it means. Aired on 3/10/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Why New Rochelle isn’t ‘Quite A Quarantine Zone’ | MTP Daily | MSNBC
No it is not! What this is? This is the beginning of MEDICAL MARSHALL LAW! But without calling it MEDICAL MARSHALL LAW.
It’s Martial Law not Marshall Law.
Unless you plan to fight the virus by shooting it with guns, it’s best to contain it as best as you can and let it burn out pockets each time. That ensures medical facilities aren’t overwhelmed with thousands of critical cases all at once.
@Harry Shen seriously all that and all you took away from it was a type”O” ? Really? Moron
@SeedlingNL now that was well put. Ty, be safe.
You need heads up zones and let people be responsible, I would not go out to eat and get groceries quickly once a week at a low time, maybe in outside store, I probably would break out the masks. I wouldn’t be out much to start with if there were cases close by so unless I had symptoms I would assume I did not have the virus because of the reduced contact leading up to this. I suspect most seniors would do similar things.
Limit physical social contact, wash your hands (any soap will do, anti-bacterial does NOT work against virusses), and if you have to sneeze or cough, do it in your elbow sleeve.
And deliver that box of masks to your nearest medical facility… Masks are for sick people. They do not protect against the virus unless you know how to use them properly, like medical staff.
I agree with SeedlingNL here…the mask is more useful for people who are sick and have symptoms to catch droplets when they sneeze or cough. They are for medical professionals who will be in close contact with patients for long periods of time. All the mask will do for a normal healthy person is to give him or her a false sense of security and nothing more than that.
Rochelle Rochelle. An erotic adventure from Milan to Minsk. 🤣
Inappropriate but funny. Admittedly a really good Seinfeld reference here.
Ignore, call it a hoax, blame Dems and now “It will go away” this is from our dummy leader 45. What a complete disaster, can anyone be more uncaring when lives are at stake?
Vote Blue for leadership to stop this insanity please.
He made a good statement ”When you panic people”
Don’t panic Trump 2020
Boo 👎🏽
I hope Rob and Laura Petrie are alright.
China managed to contain it by quarantine. What are we giving up?
@David Smith ummm no. americans doors were not WELDED SHUT by the government. read the news for once
@Mike Hascats Maybe not welded shut (which I havent seen from China btw) but the health department or cops will check on you a few times a day to make sure you’re not breaking quarantine, and if you do they could fine you or throw you in a hospital isolation ward. Don’t be so naive to think one government is so different than another. Some things are universally handled.
@David Smith https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iuQVyvaa56M
@David Smith search youtube for…. China is sealing people in their homes
@David Smith no way american cops will check on millions of quarantined americans each day. you are insane
Coronavirus discovered in Hong Kong travels long distance
I from New Rochelle lol, who goes in NRHS?
Fear mongering