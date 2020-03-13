Why New Rochelle isn’t ‘Quite A Quarantine Zone’ | MTP Daily | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 13, 2020

 

Dr. Amesh Adalja on the New Rochelle containment zone and what it means. Aired on 3/10/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Why New Rochelle isn’t ‘Quite A Quarantine Zone’ | MTP Daily | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

24 Comments on "Why New Rochelle isn’t ‘Quite A Quarantine Zone’ | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. lentruthbtold riv | March 10, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    No it is not! What this is? This is the beginning of MEDICAL MARSHALL LAW! But without calling it MEDICAL MARSHALL LAW.

    • Harry Shen | March 10, 2020 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      It’s Martial Law not Marshall Law.

    • SeedlingNL | March 10, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      Unless you plan to fight the virus by shooting it with guns, it’s best to contain it as best as you can and let it burn out pockets each time. That ensures medical facilities aren’t overwhelmed with thousands of critical cases all at once.

    • lentruthbtold riv | March 11, 2020 at 8:21 AM | Reply

      @Harry Shen seriously all that and all you took away from it was a type”O” ? Really? Moron

    • lentruthbtold riv | March 11, 2020 at 8:22 AM | Reply

      @SeedlingNL now that was well put. Ty, be safe.

  2. myko freder | March 10, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    You need heads up zones and let people be responsible, I would not go out to eat and get groceries quickly once a week at a low time, maybe in outside store, I probably would break out the masks. I wouldn’t be out much to start with if there were cases close by so unless I had symptoms I would assume I did not have the virus because of the reduced contact leading up to this. I suspect most seniors would do similar things.

    • SeedlingNL | March 10, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      Limit physical social contact, wash your hands (any soap will do, anti-bacterial does NOT work against virusses), and if you have to sneeze or cough, do it in your elbow sleeve.

      And deliver that box of masks to your nearest medical facility… Masks are for sick people. They do not protect against the virus unless you know how to use them properly, like medical staff.

    • Rahim Majid | March 10, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      I agree with SeedlingNL here…the mask is more useful for people who are sick and have symptoms to catch droplets when they sneeze or cough. They are for medical professionals who will be in close contact with patients for long periods of time. All the mask will do for a normal healthy person is to give him or her a false sense of security and nothing more than that.

  3. Ro G | March 10, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Rochelle Rochelle. An erotic adventure from Milan to Minsk. 🤣

  4. Wheatie Sweetie | March 10, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    Ignore, call it a hoax, blame Dems and now “It will go away” this is from our dummy leader 45. What a complete disaster, can anyone be more uncaring when lives are at stake?

    Vote Blue for leadership to stop this insanity please.

  5. Tex 123a | March 10, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    He made a good statement ”When you panic people”

  6. Trump News | March 10, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Don’t panic Trump 2020

  7. Frank Pierce | March 10, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    I hope Rob and Laura Petrie are alright.

  8. David Smith | March 10, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    China managed to contain it by quarantine. What are we giving up?

  9. j | March 11, 2020 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    Coronavirus discovered in Hong Kong travels long distance

  10. Marcos :'v | March 11, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    I from New Rochelle lol, who goes in NRHS?

  11. times up | March 12, 2020 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    Fear mongering

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.