WHO declares COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic, cases expected to rise

The World Health Organization says all countries need to work to change the course of the pandemic.
#covid19
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
I’m a very sick person with a low immune system. This really scares me.
It will be fine miss
Hey, in a big glass of filtered water, add half of a lemon, freshly juiced, a small piece of ginger that’s minced, 1 teaspoon of Unpasteurized unfiltered honey
Mix together until it’s all blended together and drink away.
Then get your immune system, very inexpensive to do so
@Rob in Canada purpose?
Occam’s razor immune booster! 👍
hey look at that, the WHO puts a doctor in charge instead of a graphic design artist like our health minister….
Token Teddy covered up cholera outbreaks. He has been licking the commies butt the entire time
ya, and that doctor was too chicken-sh** to go into the epicenter of the outbreak. they went to china and didn’t even visit wuhan, what a joke.
He’s not a Medical Doctor. He’s a PhD
@prospecops i think there was a canadian doctor who went to china with w.h.o. for vacation, no? Bruce Aylward went to china with w.h.o. hoping to find the origin of the virus, but they never went to wuhan. what a joke. they were supposed to go but didn’t. they just visited beijing which was the least infected city at the time.
He needs to be thrown in jail for taking his time
He is to blame for taking his time , I am truly disappointed by WHO. HE OUGHT TO STEP DOWN.
@Mahvin Ong he is to blame, but those countries who have been too cordial with china are also, in a way, to blame. EVERYBODY thought taiwan was going to be the 2nd hardest hit by the virus, but no, because they have been trying to distant themselves from china, so i think taiwan is the only country in asia that actually has a better chance to survive this pandemic.
They’re all in on it together. Destruction of the west.
WHO was too busy ‘praising’ China for their response to declare this a pandemic earlier.
@The EH Team your vermin
WHO is corrupt they are destroyed humanity.
69 likes. Nice.
@The Great H.Sapien sapien, hm idk are they? tsktsktsk you are wrong
you’re*
Token TEDDY is 3 weeks late.
The WHO is a joke, virus should be renamed WHO FLU since it has spread due to their incompetence…
@Joe Mel China and the PCC.
@Martin lalonde Yeah blame China who has started the quarantine and banned travel 2 months ago, its your stupid countries did not block anyone from Italy and South Korea. Look at where the new cases coming from now.
As a friendly reminder to everyone, let’s do our part in preventing the spread of WU/WHO flu using WUHAN protocol.
W – ash your hands
U – se mask
H – ave your temperature checked
A – void crowds
N – o touching of face
Mask won’t help
And the peasant parade begins.
@Just A Guy Morons gonna scapegoat whoever they’ve been fooled into hating and be impervious to reason.
Mask largely dont filter properly the above is correct minus that basically avoid large places and over exposure.
@Prairie Rider Yeah. It’s like we’re being targeted for this virus to spread out of control.
Who is he talking to? This is old news.He needs a new job.
Too late, useless organization
my right ear is extremely terrified
this is 100% true.
WHO is a very corrupted organization they are not helping humanity at all, they pretended they are serious they not ,humanity is fighting the coronavirus without corrupt WHO..
Are you stupid or @The great sapien
You’re not alone. Why does it only play in one ear?
Maybe WHO should have focused more on the virus than on preventing “racism.”
The Walking Dead movie is about to become real. Arm yourself, load your weapons.
Stockpile bottle caps, duct tape, screws, and frozen TV dinners!
@BuriedFlame its a respiratory virus lol
@Tom_is420 Virus, fall of civilization, tomayto tomahto…
@BuriedFlame But, you find duct tape in like every locker.
@John Howard Military grade duct tape! Like regular, but in camo!
WHO so corrupted
W H OMEGALUL?
China has given the WHO permission to call this virus a pandemic.
Plandemic is more fitting
<:(
WHO is this clown
To fix the audio, go into settings and turn on, “Mono Audio”.
iPhone: Settings, Accessibility, Audio and Visual, from there enable Mono Audio.
Yes WHO take away peoples rights and start opening those Fema camps to save the planet…
I didnt realize this was so controversial lol
Welcome to the ENDGAME