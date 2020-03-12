WHO declares COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic, cases expected to rise

March 12, 2020

 

The World Health Organization says all countries need to work to change the course of the pandemic.

54 Comments on "WHO declares COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic, cases expected to rise"

  1. Shelia-Paulette Roberts | March 11, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    I’m a very sick person with a low immune system. This really scares me.

  2. - Patamaran - | March 11, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    hey look at that, the WHO puts a doctor in charge instead of a graphic design artist like our health minister….

    • Inflammation Gains | March 11, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

      Token Teddy covered up cholera outbreaks. He has been licking the commies butt the entire time

    • Tom T. | March 12, 2020 at 5:11 PM | Reply

      ya, and that doctor was too chicken-sh** to go into the epicenter of the outbreak. they went to china and didn’t even visit wuhan, what a joke.

    • prospecops | March 12, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      He’s not a Medical Doctor. He’s a PhD

    • Tom T. | March 12, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

      @prospecops i think there was a canadian doctor who went to china with w.h.o. for vacation, no? Bruce Aylward went to china with w.h.o. hoping to find the origin of the virus, but they never went to wuhan. what a joke. they were supposed to go but didn’t. they just visited beijing which was the least infected city at the time.

  3. John Smith | March 11, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    He needs to be thrown in jail for taking his time

    • Mahvin Ong | March 12, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

      He is to blame for taking his time , I am truly disappointed by WHO. HE OUGHT TO STEP DOWN.

    • Tom T. | March 12, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      @Mahvin Ong he is to blame, but those countries who have been too cordial with china are also, in a way, to blame. EVERYBODY thought taiwan was going to be the 2nd hardest hit by the virus, but no, because they have been trying to distant themselves from china, so i think taiwan is the only country in asia that actually has a better chance to survive this pandemic.

    • Catajbr | March 12, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      They’re all in on it together. Destruction of the west.

  4. Mz Lee | March 11, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    WHO was too busy ‘praising’ China for their response to declare this a pandemic earlier.

  5. Inflammation Gains | March 11, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    Token TEDDY is 3 weeks late.
    The WHO is a joke, virus should be renamed WHO FLU since it has spread due to their incompetence…

    • Martin lalonde | March 12, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

      @Joe Mel China and the PCC.

    • Brandon Yeung | March 12, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @Martin lalonde Yeah blame China who has started the quarantine and banned travel 2 months ago, its your stupid countries did not block anyone from Italy and South Korea. Look at where the new cases coming from now.

  6. Inflammation Gains | March 11, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    As a friendly reminder to everyone, let’s do our part in preventing the spread of WU/WHO flu using WUHAN protocol.
    W – ash your hands
    U – se mask
    H – ave your temperature checked
    A – void crowds
    N – o touching of face

  7. Mick Nikolas | March 12, 2020 at 3:35 AM | Reply

    Who is he talking to? This is old news.He needs a new job.

  8. Touqir Butter | March 12, 2020 at 4:49 AM | Reply

    Too late, useless organization

  9. JKGames | March 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

    my right ear is extremely terrified

  10. KingWarhammer95 | March 12, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

    Maybe WHO should have focused more on the virus than on preventing “racism.”

  11. Elchapo62 | March 12, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    The Walking Dead movie is about to become real. Arm yourself, load your weapons.

  12. Ned Chu | March 12, 2020 at 5:41 PM | Reply

    WHO so corrupted

  13. VAPE DUCK | March 12, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

    W H OMEGALUL?

  14. doug pug | March 12, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    China has given the WHO permission to call this virus a pandemic.

  15. Titus Graham | March 12, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    <:(

  16. Aniki Musa | March 12, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    WHO is this clown

  17. CDN_Shadow IOS | March 12, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    To fix the audio, go into settings and turn on, “Mono Audio”.

    iPhone: Settings, Accessibility, Audio and Visual, from there enable Mono Audio.

  18. Bill Rivers | March 12, 2020 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Yes WHO take away peoples rights and start opening those Fema camps to save the planet…

  19. Superpixel | March 12, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    I didnt realize this was so controversial lol

  20. Bobcat007 Weathers | March 12, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    Welcome to the ENDGAME

