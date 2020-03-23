White House’s Crisis Of Credibility While Anxiety Around Coronavirus Soars | Deadline | MSNBC

March 23, 2020

 

Trump’s public response to coronavirus does little to ease the public and the economy. Aired on 3/12/2020.
White House’s Crisis Of Credibility While Anxiety Around Coronavirus Soars | Deadline | MSNBC

70 Comments on "White House’s Crisis Of Credibility While Anxiety Around Coronavirus Soars | Deadline | MSNBC"

  1. Ro G | March 12, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    Hilarious that in his attempt to calm everyone down, t’rump being on live television puts his incompetence and lack of leadership on full display, which just makes his precious stock market tumble faster. 😄😆

    • Don’t censor me bro | March 12, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

      you leftist scum who are gleefully cheering this virus on are really pathetic

    • Ro G | March 12, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      @scoolzdevries Do I need to explain everything to you? Are you that dense? Oh well…here goes. You even notice how t’rump likes to point to the stock market as a measure of the economy? He loves to credit himself when it’s up. But when it’s down, he blames everyone but him. Face it. If you knew someone like him in real life, you’d hate him.
      But that said, yeah, it is the same economy as Obama. GDP growth is virtually identical the last three years of Obama and the fist three of t’rump. Go look it up, you might learn something for a change! 😄

    • Michael Wuj | March 12, 2020 at 8:57 PM | Reply

      🤣 And there goes any chance for more “free” stuff

    • absolutemayhem16 | March 12, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      These people are clowns and this show is the clown car.

  2. Good Day | March 12, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    maybe Trump will find a cure for the coronavirus when he’s out raking the forest.

    • Smileyrie James | March 13, 2020 at 3:27 AM | Reply

      More likely he’d rake up a whole new one!

    • Twig Spinner | March 13, 2020 at 7:30 AM | Reply

      So you support the devils legion who unleashed the labmade virus because you’re a demoralized sewer guppy?

    • Mister Sinister | March 13, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

      President Trump needs to find the cure? You people are deranged

    • Sir Kayda | March 15, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      @Mister Sinister – They are crazy but I wouldn’t be surprised if he did find the cure. Look what he’s done so far:

      Lowest black unemployment rate in history
      Lowest Latino unemployment rate in history
      Lowest female unemployment rate in 71 years
      Lowest overall unemployment rate 50 years
      Lowest unemployment rate for people without a high school diploma in history
      Lower overall unemployment rate than any previous Presidential administration
      Lowest poverty rate in 19 years
      70 million new jobs created
      Longest period of economic growth in history
      Highest consumer confidence in 18 years
      90% of citizens happy with their personal lives
      Climbing GDP
      Median household income highest in history
      Highest stock market in history
      Drug costs lowering for first time in 50 years
      Healed the ecosystem in Florida’s Everglades
      Got the US out of TPP
      Got the US out of PCA
      USA is nowLargest exporter of energy
      Energy independent for the first time in 75 years
      Freed 23 hostages from foreign prisons.
      Destroyed ISIS’ Middle Eastern Caliphate
      Withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Payment Deal
      Renegotiated NAFTA for America’s benefit
      Demanding (and getting) other countries to pay their fair share for America’s contribution to their national defense
      Denuclearization of North Korea as verified by inspections
      Permanent ceasefire in Syria
      50 billion agricultural deal with China
      V.A. reform
      Prison reform
      The Right To Pray
      Executive Order Protecting Free Speech On College Campuses
      Public Charge Immigration Rule
      Pay raises for our troops
      Canceling disabled veterans student debt
      First sitting American President to set foot in North Korea
      SPACE FORCE
      THE WALL

      This is an abbreviated list which grows daily. I think he just might do it.

    • matthew hall | March 16, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

      He announced the vaccine is going into human trials today 😂 maybe you are right!

  3. John Keith | March 12, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Nothing highlights incompetence like a plague…

    • MP WARD | March 13, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

      Maybe Dem leaders will learn cooperation with President Trump thru this..if not then it truly hurt America

    • John Keith | March 13, 2020 at 2:33 PM | Reply

      @MP WARD But the corona virus is a hoax, both your “God-King”, and Fox News said so.
      So why don’t you go out in public, and shake hands with every Trump supporter you know…

    • cessna caravan | March 15, 2020 at 5:52 AM | Reply

      @John Keith is that what fake news told u ? Neither Fox News or trump said the virus was a hoax ? Is that, how u get ur medical news? From fake news CNN or should we now call is, corona news network.
      I still shake hands, with those who are not scared

    • Edward Chenock | March 16, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

      @Sean Hokanson nothing like this you can’t even compare thanks trump for your help tanking the economy with your denials and inaction. Vote Blue.

    • Edward Chenock | March 16, 2020 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      @MP WARD being stupid will get you the coronavirus, so be extra careful. The world needs stupid people too.

  4. Sean N. | March 12, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

    1. Think, do not panic.
    2. Wash your hands!
    3. Stay inside!!
    4. Stop touching and licking things!
    5. Stop complaining and be civil!
    Take reasonable steps to not get sick, don’t hoard supplies. Be chill and be kind!

    • Barbara DeLaye | March 15, 2020 at 8:01 AM | Reply

      That is so good!!! No one has said it better!!!! Thank you Sean N.

    • Pajaro-Bird | March 16, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

      Sperup AD …..I get it you hate America.  Thanks to Trump freedom of speech the Fed finally lowered the interest rates. Now we refinince the debt…billions and billions saved. With the stroke a maga pen.  LOL

    • Pajaro-Bird | March 16, 2020 at 12:55 PM | Reply

      You are right…that is why Hillary lost badly, and now Bernie is gone too. You got it. God Bless the USA

    • Pajaro-Bird | March 16, 2020 at 12:56 PM | Reply

      Drago…yep  TDS virus must be erradicated.

    • breathagain | March 16, 2020 at 12:57 PM | Reply

      Time to isolate the TDS infected… self isolate….distance from others until they are deemed well to reenter the population. lol

  5. Swift blind justice | March 12, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    “The US administration is establishing new norms of behaviour. Anger and cruelty disfigure public discourse and lying is commonplace. Truth is being chased away.
    Rampant disinformation, partisan news sources and social media’s tsunami of fake news are no basis on which to inform the American public in 2020. The need for a robust, independent press has never been greater.”

  6. Master Of Fates | March 12, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    M4A would be real handy right about now…

  7. The Germanicus | March 12, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    If anyone knows about credibility crises, it’s the media. Thanks for staying biased MSNBC!

  8. HeKtor Perez | March 12, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    This better not affect me going to my local theater to see Ghostbusters 3. 🥺

    • Preston Williams | March 12, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

      Agreed

    • MP WARD | March 13, 2020 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      It may not effect you going to theatre but you may wish u didn’t if you contract this crap

    • HeKtor Perez | March 13, 2020 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      @MP WARD I know, but it’s best to keep our love ones safe. Y’all take care, much love. 💙

    • MP WARD | March 13, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @HeKtor Perez thank you ..We need to focus on how and why this happened 8n the first place.I don’t think it is accidental Iran and China are behind this..Dems just using this against Trump like he is done evil mad genius..not he is a big mouth and says dumb stuff. I do however believes he loves America

    • MP WARD | March 13, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      It’s curious how Iran had it so bad so quickly..maybe that plane shot down over Teheran that they buried quickly had something on it ..deadly Israel actually shot it down..it would play out just like it has.

  9. JLJ | March 12, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

    I am sick and tired of your bias in favor of Biden, your underestimating the importance of Sanders, and your detailed criticism of Trump.

    • John Edward | March 13, 2020 at 12:25 AM | Reply

      Nicole and Rachel and Chris Matthews and Chuck Todd and most of the mainstream media ALL SHOWED BIAS AGAINST BERNIE SANDERS. CORPORATE COMMENTATORS SLANTING THE NEWS FOR THEIR PAYCHECKS. I FEEL BETRAYED AND DISGUSTED BY THEIR BLATANT PREJUDICE AGAINST BERNIE. WE CAN ONLY IMAGINE HOW HE WOULD HAVE DONE WITH A FAIR PRESS.
      YOU WOULD THINK WITH AN EPIDEMIC RAGING ACROSS THE COUNTRY MEDICARE FOR ALL WOULD BE ATTRACTIVE TO ALL AMERICANS, BUT SADLY MOST SEEM TO BE BRAINWASHED.

    • John Edward | March 13, 2020 at 12:30 AM | Reply

      When the reporter says Bernie is making the point that Medicare for all would have tested more Americans, Nicole Wallace reaction is UMM HMMM. NEXT SUBJECT. DISGUSTING HOW THESE CORPORATE SHILLS, ARE SO CONDESCENDING TO ANYTHING BERNIE. AND WE HAVE NOT HEARD ONE WORD ABOUT BIDEN’S PROBLEM COMPLETING A SENTENCE WITHOUT STUMBLING.

    • Hydratank | March 13, 2020 at 3:07 AM | Reply

      John Edward
      You see Biden speak recently? They surround him with teleprompter’s so he can stay on subject and not look like a complete fool.
      I don’t mean to be cruel to the elderly or infirm, but he needs to have a stroke ASAP so his family will finally get him the care he needs rather than parading around as his mental faculties decline.

    • Olzick Mont | March 13, 2020 at 4:46 AM | Reply

      Vote blue nomatter what

    • Ella JD | March 20, 2020 at 10:48 AM | Reply

      @Dave Schultz China gives Trump’s kids Millions!

  10. Gintas Indreika | March 12, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    I just watched Canada’s CBC The National – and they agree with this report that the unavailability of Covid-19 Test kits at U.S. hospitals is a major Failure of the current administration.

    • Toblerone Hoblerone | March 12, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      Well, considering the great respect Canadians have for anything American, then it must be so.

    • You're Terrible Muriel | March 12, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Toblerone Hoblerone Respect for America went out the window in November 2016 – from every corner of the globe, not just Canada.

    • Toblerone Hoblerone | March 12, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @You’re Terrible Muriel No, it was gone before that in Canada. We made a trip to Winnipeg in 2009 and people actually hollered at us when we exited our vehicle, “Go the f**k back home you f*)kin’ yanks!” A couple of days later, we had our taillights smashed out as we watched out a restaurant window, and when we reported it, the cop told us, “The truth is, Yanks aren’t very welcome here. For your own safety, I’d advise you to leave.”

    • You're Terrible Muriel | March 12, 2020 at 11:32 PM | Reply

      @Toblerone Hoblerone Ahhh… so Obama’s fault then! ETA: seriously though, I’m sorry that happened to you. But it’s a sad reality that this kind of thing can happen anywhere in the world, to anyone. The fact remains, many people around the world lost respect for the US because of Trump admin policies and Trump’s personal behaviour.

    • Christy A | March 15, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      I grew up in Canada in the sixties and seventies and let me tell you the Canadians don’t like us. the anti-American sentiment I encountered ranged from simple name calling to actual violence. In 9th grade a class devolved to the point where kids were screaming about how much they hated Americans and one girl stood up tearfully telling the class that her family “knows Americans and they’re nice”. (people didn’t know I grew up in Ohio) A man I know was beaten up in a bar for getting drunk and singing the Star Spangled Banner. How can anyone listen to anything they have to say about us?

  11. Anthony Marici | March 12, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

    FU and your panic peddling.

  12. Luis Martinez | March 12, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    The immoral, racist crook is intentionally giving false information. Obviously he is stupid, but he is also immoral.

  13. Trey IM2 | March 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    Alexi – Stop the tap dancing. You KNOW he was purposely LYING because he knows NOTHING ELSE. Speak facts. That what we Dems/Progressives do!

  14. Scarlett Sepulvado Anderson | March 12, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    BERNIE 2020!! 🔥🔥🔥

  15. Erie | March 13, 2020 at 6:26 AM | Reply

    Trump, Kushner, Miller wrote the speech. The triangle of Dunning-Kruger-Effect.

  16. David Crowley | March 14, 2020 at 8:50 AM | Reply

    The Coronavirus has impressed upon me that universal healthcare is a dire need in an industrialized country.

  17. Ron Allen | March 14, 2020 at 2:10 PM | Reply

    It makes me laugh that anyone believes a word these people say, these are the same people who want open borders and criticize travel bans. LOL!

  18. Carter Mushrooms | March 14, 2020 at 6:22 PM | Reply

    Where’s Joe Biden? Tell me Msnbc. He’s your favorite guy so where is he? Is your strategy to hide him? lol yup

  19. lam dao | March 15, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

    DUMP DIDN’T WANNA KNOW SO HE JUST MADE IT ALL UP IE, HE LIED.

  20. Martin Smith | March 22, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    Sorry, we need a real adult,
    not an imbecile to manage
    this crisis ‼️‼️

