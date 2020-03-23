Trump’s public response to coronavirus does little to ease the public and the economy. Aired on 3/12/2020.
White House’s Crisis Of Credibility While Anxiety Around Coronavirus Soars | Deadline | MSNBC
Hilarious that in his attempt to calm everyone down, t’rump being on live television puts his incompetence and lack of leadership on full display, which just makes his precious stock market tumble faster. 😄😆
you leftist scum who are gleefully cheering this virus on are really pathetic
@scoolzdevries Do I need to explain everything to you? Are you that dense? Oh well…here goes. You even notice how t’rump likes to point to the stock market as a measure of the economy? He loves to credit himself when it’s up. But when it’s down, he blames everyone but him. Face it. If you knew someone like him in real life, you’d hate him.
But that said, yeah, it is the same economy as Obama. GDP growth is virtually identical the last three years of Obama and the fist three of t’rump. Go look it up, you might learn something for a change! 😄
🤣 And there goes any chance for more “free” stuff
https://youtu.be/_-eD2n2dD2Y
These people are clowns and this show is the clown car.
maybe Trump will find a cure for the coronavirus when he’s out raking the forest.
More likely he’d rake up a whole new one!
So you support the devils legion who unleashed the labmade virus because you’re a demoralized sewer guppy?
President Trump needs to find the cure? You people are deranged
@Mister Sinister – They are crazy but I wouldn’t be surprised if he did find the cure. Look what he’s done so far:
Lowest black unemployment rate in history
Lowest Latino unemployment rate in history
Lowest female unemployment rate in 71 years
Lowest overall unemployment rate 50 years
Lowest unemployment rate for people without a high school diploma in history
Lower overall unemployment rate than any previous Presidential administration
Lowest poverty rate in 19 years
70 million new jobs created
Longest period of economic growth in history
Highest consumer confidence in 18 years
90% of citizens happy with their personal lives
Climbing GDP
Median household income highest in history
Highest stock market in history
Drug costs lowering for first time in 50 years
Healed the ecosystem in Florida’s Everglades
Got the US out of TPP
Got the US out of PCA
USA is nowLargest exporter of energy
Energy independent for the first time in 75 years
Freed 23 hostages from foreign prisons.
Destroyed ISIS’ Middle Eastern Caliphate
Withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Payment Deal
Renegotiated NAFTA for America’s benefit
Demanding (and getting) other countries to pay their fair share for America’s contribution to their national defense
Denuclearization of North Korea as verified by inspections
Permanent ceasefire in Syria
50 billion agricultural deal with China
V.A. reform
Prison reform
The Right To Pray
Executive Order Protecting Free Speech On College Campuses
Public Charge Immigration Rule
Pay raises for our troops
Canceling disabled veterans student debt
First sitting American President to set foot in North Korea
SPACE FORCE
THE WALL
This is an abbreviated list which grows daily. I think he just might do it.
He announced the vaccine is going into human trials today 😂 maybe you are right!
Nothing highlights incompetence like a plague…
Maybe Dem leaders will learn cooperation with President Trump thru this..if not then it truly hurt America
@MP WARD But the corona virus is a hoax, both your “God-King”, and Fox News said so.
So why don’t you go out in public, and shake hands with every Trump supporter you know…
@John Keith is that what fake news told u ? Neither Fox News or trump said the virus was a hoax ? Is that, how u get ur medical news? From fake news CNN or should we now call is, corona news network.
I still shake hands, with those who are not scared
@Sean Hokanson nothing like this you can’t even compare thanks trump for your help tanking the economy with your denials and inaction. Vote Blue.
@MP WARD being stupid will get you the coronavirus, so be extra careful. The world needs stupid people too.
1. Think, do not panic.
2. Wash your hands!
3. Stay inside!!
4. Stop touching and licking things!
5. Stop complaining and be civil!
Take reasonable steps to not get sick, don’t hoard supplies. Be chill and be kind!
That is so good!!! No one has said it better!!!! Thank you Sean N.
Sperup AD …..I get it you hate America. Thanks to Trump freedom of speech the Fed finally lowered the interest rates. Now we refinince the debt…billions and billions saved. With the stroke a maga pen. LOL
You are right…that is why Hillary lost badly, and now Bernie is gone too. You got it. God Bless the USA
Drago…yep TDS virus must be erradicated.
Time to isolate the TDS infected… self isolate….distance from others until they are deemed well to reenter the population. lol
“The US administration is establishing new norms of behaviour. Anger and cruelty disfigure public discourse and lying is commonplace. Truth is being chased away.
Rampant disinformation, partisan news sources and social media’s tsunami of fake news are no basis on which to inform the American public in 2020. The need for a robust, independent press has never been greater.”
Tell us something we don’t already know
M4A would be real handy right about now…
If anyone knows about credibility crises, it’s the media. Thanks for staying biased MSNBC!
The Germanicus *yawn* go have a toke of hannitys panty-peace-pipe again this lines getting old
This better not affect me going to my local theater to see Ghostbusters 3. 🥺
Agreed
It may not effect you going to theatre but you may wish u didn’t if you contract this crap
@MP WARD I know, but it’s best to keep our love ones safe. Y’all take care, much love. 💙
@HeKtor Perez thank you ..We need to focus on how and why this happened 8n the first place.I don’t think it is accidental Iran and China are behind this..Dems just using this against Trump like he is done evil mad genius..not he is a big mouth and says dumb stuff. I do however believes he loves America
It’s curious how Iran had it so bad so quickly..maybe that plane shot down over Teheran that they buried quickly had something on it ..deadly Israel actually shot it down..it would play out just like it has.
I am sick and tired of your bias in favor of Biden, your underestimating the importance of Sanders, and your detailed criticism of Trump.
Nicole and Rachel and Chris Matthews and Chuck Todd and most of the mainstream media ALL SHOWED BIAS AGAINST BERNIE SANDERS. CORPORATE COMMENTATORS SLANTING THE NEWS FOR THEIR PAYCHECKS. I FEEL BETRAYED AND DISGUSTED BY THEIR BLATANT PREJUDICE AGAINST BERNIE. WE CAN ONLY IMAGINE HOW HE WOULD HAVE DONE WITH A FAIR PRESS.
YOU WOULD THINK WITH AN EPIDEMIC RAGING ACROSS THE COUNTRY MEDICARE FOR ALL WOULD BE ATTRACTIVE TO ALL AMERICANS, BUT SADLY MOST SEEM TO BE BRAINWASHED.
When the reporter says Bernie is making the point that Medicare for all would have tested more Americans, Nicole Wallace reaction is UMM HMMM. NEXT SUBJECT. DISGUSTING HOW THESE CORPORATE SHILLS, ARE SO CONDESCENDING TO ANYTHING BERNIE. AND WE HAVE NOT HEARD ONE WORD ABOUT BIDEN’S PROBLEM COMPLETING A SENTENCE WITHOUT STUMBLING.
John Edward
You see Biden speak recently? They surround him with teleprompter’s so he can stay on subject and not look like a complete fool.
I don’t mean to be cruel to the elderly or infirm, but he needs to have a stroke ASAP so his family will finally get him the care he needs rather than parading around as his mental faculties decline.
Vote blue nomatter what
@Dave Schultz China gives Trump’s kids Millions!
I just watched Canada’s CBC The National – and they agree with this report that the unavailability of Covid-19 Test kits at U.S. hospitals is a major Failure of the current administration.
Well, considering the great respect Canadians have for anything American, then it must be so.
@Toblerone Hoblerone Respect for America went out the window in November 2016 – from every corner of the globe, not just Canada.
@You’re Terrible Muriel No, it was gone before that in Canada. We made a trip to Winnipeg in 2009 and people actually hollered at us when we exited our vehicle, “Go the f**k back home you f*)kin’ yanks!” A couple of days later, we had our taillights smashed out as we watched out a restaurant window, and when we reported it, the cop told us, “The truth is, Yanks aren’t very welcome here. For your own safety, I’d advise you to leave.”
@Toblerone Hoblerone Ahhh… so Obama’s fault then! ETA: seriously though, I’m sorry that happened to you. But it’s a sad reality that this kind of thing can happen anywhere in the world, to anyone. The fact remains, many people around the world lost respect for the US because of Trump admin policies and Trump’s personal behaviour.
I grew up in Canada in the sixties and seventies and let me tell you the Canadians don’t like us. the anti-American sentiment I encountered ranged from simple name calling to actual violence. In 9th grade a class devolved to the point where kids were screaming about how much they hated Americans and one girl stood up tearfully telling the class that her family “knows Americans and they’re nice”. (people didn’t know I grew up in Ohio) A man I know was beaten up in a bar for getting drunk and singing the Star Spangled Banner. How can anyone listen to anything they have to say about us?
FU and your panic peddling.
The immoral, racist crook is intentionally giving false information. Obviously he is stupid, but he is also immoral.
Joe Biden, wanna be prez, said he DONT WORK FOR US….let that sink in
@Mister Sinister ya he work for China dammit
Luis needs his lawn worker job at Pelosis house he is illegal elsewhere
That’s no way to speak of Uncle Joe pedo Biden he’s got onset dementia you’re a oldaphobe
Alexi – Stop the tap dancing. You KNOW he was purposely LYING because he knows NOTHING ELSE. Speak facts. That what we Dems/Progressives do!
🤣 dims are clowns
U can’t speak negatively about the great leader with the big brain
@Lord Vader that what us intelligence people do………dribble nonsense
Trump has the most non facts. And all he does is lie
BERNIE 2020!! 🔥🔥🔥
Trump, Kushner, Miller wrote the speech. The triangle of Dunning-Kruger-Effect.
The Coronavirus has impressed upon me that universal healthcare is a dire need in an industrialized country.
It makes me laugh that anyone believes a word these people say, these are the same people who want open borders and criticize travel bans. LOL!
Agreed!
Do you believe in good old common sense?
@Bryn Carlson Identity politics isnt common sense, its pandering for the vote.
@Ron Allen Your response does not make any sense, turn off Fox news and for once in your life, think for yourself. Republican propaganda. vs common sense.
@Bryn Carlson so common sense is to leave the borders open because its racist if you dont? Turn off MSLSD for once in your life and try getting both sides of the story. Your media overlords tell a story, not the story.
Where’s Joe Biden? Tell me Msnbc. He’s your favorite guy so where is he? Is your strategy to hide him? lol yup
DUMP DIDN’T WANNA KNOW SO HE JUST MADE IT ALL UP IE, HE LIED.
Sorry, we need a real adult,
not an imbecile to manage
this crisis ‼️‼️