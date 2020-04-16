White House reveals three-phase reopening plan

TOPICS:

April 16, 2020

 

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, explains the White House’s three-phase plan for reopening the country. #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

87 Comments on "White House reveals three-phase reopening plan"

  1. Masson H | April 16, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Trump complaining about the ‘’lying media’’ is like the maffia complaining about crime.

    • Vance Watley | April 16, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      Lou Hayhurst oh yes “fake news” when’s the last time you had an original thought? 😂😂😂

    • Cj Schneider | April 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      @Moon Fortress 88 you get your info from a news channel that refuses to let you hear the president speak and then tell you what you want to hear. CNN is trash. CNN litterly posted Chinese propaganda verbatim almost 3 days ago.

    • Hawkzblade | April 16, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @Lou Hayhurst
      a twat defending trump shows it has no IQ like their fake god has
      cant even read
      hahahahahahahahaha

    • Hawkzblade | April 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      @jcllings
      you mean the trump family
      everyone a thief even his wife, stealing kids charity money
      evil hag.

    • Cj Schneider | April 16, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Lou Hayhurst wow. That shows exactly why people think orange man bad people are morons. You can’t start by saying that you need to look at the facts and then immediately say ” they are scared of the progressive” <-----this is called an opinion!!!

  2. Henry M | April 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    There is a guy blocking the screen! We want to see the chart not him

  3. Trump 4 Prison 2020 | April 16, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Trump is looking at the board like what the hell is this 😷🤣

    • Vance Watley | April 16, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      evertorres239 windmills cause cancer 😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • John Edward Jones | April 16, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @Vance Watley They builing another one near my office Been scared to death. Thank goodness for this shutdown. I think it working by now.😁😅😂 Damn business neighbors with 3 building complex getting all that energy and not polluting.😉

    • John Edward Jones | April 16, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      @Vance Watley VW that reminds of a Stephen King post about a month ago. Love to share his evaluation of tRump. You’ll love it: Hard to believe there was ever a world leader as dumb as Donald Trump. Can’t spell, can’t read has never managed anything approaching ORIGINAL THOUGHT. His brain is like a radio playing at top volume but between stations.

    • WrestleMania Is real just like Trump | April 16, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      M Safrons 😂 lol

    • Dennis Manson | April 16, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      he’s probably thinking… where’s my sharpie

  4. jcsacnz | April 16, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    But Trump was supposed to open during Easter…what happened??

  5. jcsacnz | April 16, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Dr shows graph, Trump stares like, what is that? Meanwhile, Cuomo was explaining all these himself!

  6. Elkslayer | April 16, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    Wishing everyone a speedy recovery from this- financially and mentally..😘

    • T E | April 16, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      xerxes the fifth if you hate anyone else you hate yourself – MLK

    • T E | April 16, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Hawkzblade which is why the world is in turmoil right now. Everybody keeps hating. You can’t transcend hate by just hating some more. That’s idiotic. You transcend hate by love.

  7. Bero Smith | April 16, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Just how many scarves has that woman got?

  8. Nicole Nox | April 16, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    Why does he have to stand there like an awkward turd?

  9. Jon Square | April 16, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    Opening very soon wouldn’t be a problem if it weren’t still a hassle for most to get a test. How is this still an issue after an entire month shutdown?

    • Lasting Spirit | April 16, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      Vanadyan nope we got a strong military tho smh.

    • YouAdii | April 16, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      Hey, Jon, were you able to get tested? Do you know where to go in your area?

      Saw this for the bay area folks:

      AN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A new mobile COVID-19 testing site made its first stop in San Francisco on Wednesday where people can get results within minutes.

      The mission is to increase access to testing. The first stop – Stonestown Galleria in the city.

      Carbon Health is offering mobile COVID-19 testing to anyone who has symptoms or believes they are at-risk of exposure.

      The results take 15 minutes. Patients will be notified through an app.

      “We’re using some rapid tests, so we’re able to process the sample and then follow up with a test within the same day,” Carrie Douglas, the general manager of Carbon Health, said.

      Testing will take place in a trailer. Carbon Health partnered with studio dental.

      The mobile testing clinic will make stops in Redwood City, Fremont, Napa, Novato, Pleasanton and Vallejo.
      April 18, 2020 – April 20, 2020; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT — Redwood City Plaza, Middlefield Rd & Manzanita St., Redwood City, CA 94063

      HOW: Those with COVID-19 symptoms or believe they are at-risk for exposure will need to go to carbonhealth.com and schedule an appointment to have a Carbon Health provider order a test. Scheduling is essential to avoid overcrowding and maintain safety protocols on-site.

      At the mobile testing sites, Abbott’s Rapid COVID-19 Tests will be used, and the results will be communicated to patients through the Carbon Health app that same day. To ensure safety protocols, patients will not be able to wait on-site for their results.

      The Rapid COVID-19 Test is covered by most insurance plans. If a patient does not have insurance, or if the test is not covered by an insurance plan, the test fee is $65.

    • Falco van gaans | April 16, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      @Vanadyan you mean Jared’s emergency managment agency?

    • Adam Isaac | April 16, 2020 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      YOU DONT KNOW WHEN YOUR SICK!!
      TESTING…???? HELLO!!!
      50% of people who have it are A symptomatic AND NEED TO BE TESTED.
      They want us to die.
      This makes me sick.
      Sentinel surveillance?
      What about the TESTS?????

    • Khiem Le | April 16, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      I agree. If we tested early and isolate the people who had corona early on we wouldn’t have people out of jobs and we wouldn’t had to sit here and wait for this 1200 dollars bandage on a pretty much infected wound.

  10. Lewis Bartholomew | April 16, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Teacher, It is difficult to read the board with the classroom dunce blocking it.

  11. dmithy | April 16, 2020 at 8:15 PM | Reply

    Trump has no clue what this woman is talking about.

  12. Francis James Mendiola | April 16, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    downward trajectory for 14 days- NO STATE WILL OPEN ANYTIME SOON- dont tell Trump! 😀

  13. Melissa Fabbri | April 16, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    We don’t even have robust testing now.

  14. LAVIN20 | April 16, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    This will.lead to a second larger wave and a more devastating lock down or a dire situation with thousands sick and dying
    And all because the government has debts to pay.

  15. Wren Tin Jen | April 16, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Someone is going to have to break this down into simple english. Trump really looks confused….

    • **** | April 16, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      anything above the level of basic 1,2,3, and a,b,c is too complex for him. He’s dreaming of his next hamburger.

    • Gary Campbell | April 16, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      **** : And it’s that kind of crap that will lead to his re election !

    • Lg Wong | April 16, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Pls use the terms the greatest, like never before, biggest & the best, perfect, no one knows it better like me…etc

    • Anna Notherthing -12 years ago | April 16, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      Trump looks like a Disneyland animatronic. His head never moves separate from his torso

    • J Library | April 16, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      Anna Notherthing -12 years ago , I’m just trying to understand why would our own country would get rid of our own restaurants and businesses It can’t be about just being sick

  16. Why Not | April 16, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

    Does the smiling Dr Scarf ever mention that there are almost a million infected and 35,000 DEAD.

  17. Jim Mascaro | April 16, 2020 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Without massive testing this is just fiction.

  18. Ken Henry | April 16, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

    I never thought that my life would become data on a chart.

  19. Ray Brown | April 16, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    I trust NONE of these people. They are serving the bottom line and could care less about peoples lives.

  20. Jose Diaz | April 16, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    Trump “wtf isn’t my name on all these graphs!?”

    “That one mountain looking line is HUGE AND POWERFUL!”

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.