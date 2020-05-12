White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds press briefing | USA TODAY

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing.

RELATED: How to save money during these difficult times

Two administration aides tested positive for coronavirus last week, underscoring that even the White House isn’t immune to the disease. A valet to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, both tested positive for the virus, prompting White House officials to take extra precautions, including daily coronavirus testing for people who come into contact with the president.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.