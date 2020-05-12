White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds press briefing | USA TODAY

May 12, 2020

 

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing.

Two administration aides tested positive for coronavirus last week, underscoring that even the White House isn’t immune to the disease. A valet to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, both tested positive for the virus, prompting White House officials to take extra precautions, including daily coronavirus testing for people who come into contact with the president.

29 Comments on "White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds press briefing | USA TODAY"

  1. Tonny Stalk | May 12, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    We all gonna die if you believe this talking barbie doll🙈🙈🙈

  2. Ole Lukoye | May 12, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    COVID19 Researcher shot dead at Pittsburgh PA on a verge of BREAKTHROUGH. No word on major media 📢

  3. Logan | May 12, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

    awesome video keep it up, friends bro? 😀

  4. Juliet Marques | May 12, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    Way to go speak the truth

  5. Truthful video | May 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    Wow, Nicole Richie is a liar just like her boss.

  6. Story Gordon | May 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    They could learn from FDR who demanded more in WWII than experts said could be achieved. Trump is pathetic, but less so than those who support his impotence .

  9. Bob Davis | May 12, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    Good to hear a fresh voice. She answers the questions with the facts of the matter and moves on without dwelling on the subject. I would think that the press would appreciate that.

  10. Bo Rood | May 12, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    She’s fine!
    Good pick, Trumkp

  11. HawkEye18 | May 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    Kayleigh: “there’s no need to test every person”, I get tested daily, and as long as I got mine, I’m good to go (screw the rest of ya)

    Careful Kayleigh, maybe CV 19 will turn it’s ugly eye strictly to the self-righteous republicans.

  12. Colibri Bella | May 12, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Great explanation 👍👍👍

  13. M Woods | May 12, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

    S Korea doesn’t need to keep doing as much test since they have already lowered their numbers…

  14. HEIDDEN MUSIC | May 12, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Talking 24 hours only for Covid-19. You must to think for the people.

  15. TyrranicalT-Rad | May 12, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Who is dis Blond barbie doll ? What happened to our Raggedy Ann Sarah Sanders ??? 🤔

  16. Roger Cardillo | May 12, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    YET ANOTHER TRUMP LYIN ZOMBIE

  17. Alex Bajan | May 12, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Sarah Sanders was the best. Ventilators kill 95% of the patients. This is statistic.

  18. Jowita | May 12, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    This chick is a badass. Polite, intelligent, methodical, witty, and doesn’t skip a beat. She’d be perfect if she wasn’t representing the most embarrassing president in the history of the United States. 😉 still, pretty badass nonetheless 😎

  19. Teka pengyou Tube | May 12, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

    First save lives

  20. Steve Marsan | May 12, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    With Trump vote appeal evaporating quickly, the insurgence of Kayleigh McEnany by Christian Power PAC is a desperate act and attempt to salvage their agenda.

