White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds press briefing | USA TODAY

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a press briefing.

President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci have different positions on schools reopening this fall with Trump pushing for students to return, while the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease urging caution with a vaccine unlikely to be available in that time frame.

In the U.S., several states have released figures showing drastic declines in tax collections for March and April. And weekly unemployment figures due Thursday are expected to reflect that millions more Americans are jobless.

