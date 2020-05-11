White House holds press conference as U.S. confirmed cases rise to 290,000 | USA TODAY

White House coronavirus task force provides an update.
RELATED:
Americans know they are facing a threat, but they aren't sure exactly how it may impact the economy, the country's politics or society at large. Public health officials can't say when social distancing or quarantines will end. Some people don't know whether they'll have a job to go back to or a business to reopen. No matter how often someone washes their hands, they can't ensure they won't get sick.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#trump #coronavirus #covid19
starts at 48:52
Thanks
get a life.
300.000 now. No nationwide quarantine, no all airtravel banned, no closed borders, sad.
@Ruchira De Silva “why can’t you trust the blind ” cant trust the people who can’t say what they mean like you
Luke Wilson you are wrong if you isolate the chain is broken I will believe the doctors over you any day
Leo Merigliano He was thinking of doing that with New York but the great governor Cuomo said that would be unconstitutional.
Larry DeBoer I would like to know what doctor has said this ? As long as one person is infected it will continue spread just like it is now maybe do a little bit of research rather then listening to government and media outlets and you will see for your self I’m not going to comment anymore I’ve said my piece hopefully you are right and I’m wrong but it’s better to be prepared for worse then just hopping for the best stay safe and hopefully you can call me out in a few weeks and say I told you so
How does the president keep trying to rush to open the country when the country is losing more and more people everyday!
Paul Figueroa obviously you are just a kid looking forward to getting your first 500 dollars don’t spend it all at once on sweets as for replying to your facts I didn’t see any to reply to you do realise you will be paying it back in extra taxes and then some probably for the rest of our lives so I really hope you enjoy them sweeties
@Luke Wilson can you EDUCATED me on the taxes your speaking of
@Luke Wilson EXTRA oops capitals..don’t you feeling threatened “extra tax “
Paul Figueroa wow do you just sit on YouTube 24/7 lol enjoy your life kid I’m out
What’s with the black latex gloved screensaver as video image, instead of live stream, on youtube hdtv stream the last 25min?
Melodrama
3m in the middle of a m massive lawsuit over bad ear plug devices given to military and probably being delayed by lobbyists & congressmen
Stay Strong!!!
Why did he say there would be less death if this wasnt done??
Because hes a babbling bafun and all his speeches is a studdering ignorance
You try giving a daily press conference. Most people couldn’t wrap their mind around every detail of what needs to be discussed.
Snowflake msm screamed holy hell that Trump wasnt daily updating, bcz Pence was assigned as Task Force Dir. So Trump began daily updates. Take note DNC demands Trump comment on every govt eyeblink – hunting exceptions to svc their TDS and all their hope to ‘catch a mistake’ for impeaching.
We’re a strong Nation will get through this, and at the end of the day we’ll know who is the deadweight and who to get rid of
G Campbell Yeah, this is a Democrat virus. It’s for Democrats, created by Democrats, it can’t get republicans. Also, at the end of the day… we’ll know who to “get rid of”.
@G Campbell They’re all on the same team idiot. Democrat and Republican. You simple, simple fool.
Rob Swan That was uplifting Lee obnoxious
Next time they write a Constitution we need to put in a clause that it takes 100,000 dead people before a POS administration can be removed from power. That will make sure to protect Democracy. You betcha. For sure!
“democrat virus” lol such stupidity. I don’t understand how some people can post that kind of thing without feeling ashamed by their intellectual mediocrity.
Lol everything’s so obscure and ambiguous.. except the names of every sports boss in America! Them he lists one after another!
this guy is going to kill over a million people by May. I did the math and it matches the current trajectory. If he opens up the economy again anytime soon it will be closer to 2 million deaths within a few months.
How would a hospital know how much they’ll need without testing?
A “small restaurant” with 120 seats
Johnny Rock 🤣🤣🤣I caught that too poor idiot needs to learn how to speak properly
🤣🤣🤣🤪
Imagine living on Mars…
Nice OJ Simpson black glove in the thumbnail. Who’s brilliant idea was that? 😂
You can make 100 masks with paper town 2 robber band and 1 paper staple..
Ban co the lam hang 100 cai khau trang bang giay paper town 2 soi giay thung va 1 cai bam giay.
Why they aren’t working and talking more on stop the spread? I don’t understand!!! They are only talking about PPE and ventilators and hospital bed!
https://googlecovid19.blogspot.com/
Everything is ‘tremendous’, ‘incredible’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘like never before’
he is stupid… #STAYATHOME use glasses and masks (mask can be usable only 4 hours)
Yeah. It’s PR talk. The only thing he knows. This is our fault, as Americans. He is us. Fatter and more ignorant every year.
I loved his wing today 😂😂
Maybe it will be a good moment to start with a real public health system.
Yet thousands risk everything to come to the USA for a better life? Why is that?
The true test of leadership is how well you function in a crisis… God bless America…
If there wasn’t so much teary eyed babbling and story telling these press conferences would be a lot more informative.