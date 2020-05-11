White House holds press conference as U.S. confirmed cases rise to 290,000 | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

May 11, 2020

 

White House coronavirus task force provides an update.
RELATED:

Americans know they are facing a threat, but they aren't sure exactly how it may impact the economy, the country's politics or society at large. Public health officials can't say when social distancing or quarantines will end. Some people don't know whether they'll have a job to go back to or a business to reopen. No matter how often someone washes their hands, they can't ensure they won't get sick.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#trump #coronavirus #covid19

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

46 Comments on "White House holds press conference as U.S. confirmed cases rise to 290,000 | USA TODAY"

  1. ТурбоТОП | April 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    starts at 48:52

  2. Leo Merigliano | April 4, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    300.000 now. No nationwide quarantine, no all airtravel banned, no closed borders, sad.

    • Paul Figueroa | April 5, 2020 at 2:53 AM | Reply

      @Ruchira De Silva “why can’t you trust the blind ” cant trust the people who can’t say what they mean like you

    • Larry 357 | April 5, 2020 at 6:05 AM | Reply

      Luke Wilson you are wrong if you isolate the chain is broken I will believe the doctors over you any day

    • Larry 357 | April 5, 2020 at 7:18 AM | Reply

      Leo Merigliano He was thinking of doing that with New York but the great governor Cuomo said that would be unconstitutional.

    • Luke Wilson | April 5, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

      Larry DeBoer I would like to know what doctor has said this ? As long as one person is infected it will continue spread just like it is now maybe do a little bit of research rather then listening to government and media outlets and you will see for your self I’m not going to comment anymore I’ve said my piece hopefully you are right and I’m wrong but it’s better to be prepared for worse then just hopping for the best stay safe and hopefully you can call me out in a few weeks and say I told you so

  3. Justin Johnson | April 4, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

    How does the president keep trying to rush to open the country when the country is losing more and more people everyday!

    • Luke Wilson | April 5, 2020 at 5:08 PM | Reply

      Paul Figueroa obviously you are just a kid looking forward to getting your first 500 dollars don’t spend it all at once on sweets as for replying to your facts I didn’t see any to reply to you do realise you will be paying it back in extra taxes and then some probably for the rest of our lives so I really hope you enjoy them sweeties

    • Paul Figueroa | April 5, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      @Luke Wilson can you EDUCATED me on the taxes your speaking of

    • Paul Figueroa | April 5, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

      @Luke Wilson EXTRA oops capitals..don’t you feeling threatened “extra tax “

    • Luke Wilson | April 5, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

      Paul Figueroa wow do you just sit on YouTube 24/7 lol enjoy your life kid I’m out

  4. Evergreen | April 4, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    What’s with the black latex gloved screensaver as video image, instead of live stream, on youtube hdtv stream the last 25min?

  5. Justin Johnson | April 4, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    3m in the middle of a m massive lawsuit over bad ear plug devices given to military and probably being delayed by lobbyists & congressmen

  6. Marek Krakovský | April 4, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    Stay Strong!!!

  7. T nelson | April 4, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    Why did he say there would be less death if this wasnt done??

    • Brett Tester | April 4, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      Because hes a babbling bafun and all his speeches is a studdering ignorance

    • mymelodymusic | April 5, 2020 at 4:14 PM | Reply

      You try giving a daily press conference. Most people couldn’t wrap their mind around every detail of what needs to be discussed.

    • Evergreen | April 5, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      Snowflake msm screamed holy hell that Trump wasnt daily updating, bcz Pence was assigned as Task Force Dir. So Trump began daily updates. Take note DNC demands Trump comment on every govt eyeblink – hunting exceptions to svc their TDS and all their hope to ‘catch a mistake’ for impeaching.

  8. Rob Swan | April 4, 2020 at 7:49 PM | Reply

    We’re a strong Nation will get through this, and at the end of the day we’ll know who is the deadweight and who to get rid of

    • Illa 0 | April 4, 2020 at 11:56 PM | Reply

      G Campbell Yeah, this is a Democrat virus. It’s for Democrats, created by Democrats, it can’t get republicans. Also, at the end of the day… we’ll know who to “get rid of”.

    • Mike O | April 5, 2020 at 12:43 AM | Reply

      @G Campbell They’re all on the same team idiot. Democrat and Republican. You simple, simple fool.

    • Michael Alexander | April 5, 2020 at 2:10 AM | Reply

      Rob Swan That was uplifting Lee obnoxious

    • Electoral College Enslaved Alumni | April 5, 2020 at 3:46 AM | Reply

      Next time they write a Constitution we need to put in a clause that it takes 100,000 dead people before a POS administration can be removed from power. That will make sure to protect Democracy. You betcha. For sure!

    • Benoit Paquin | April 5, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      “democrat virus” lol such stupidity. I don’t understand how some people can post that kind of thing without feeling ashamed by their intellectual mediocrity.

  9. Richard Sheehan | April 4, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Lol everything’s so obscure and ambiguous.. except the names of every sports boss in America! Them he lists one after another!

    • the5thYearSeniors | April 5, 2020 at 1:39 AM | Reply

      this guy is going to kill over a million people by May. I did the math and it matches the current trajectory. If he opens up the economy again anytime soon it will be closer to 2 million deaths within a few months.

  10. S. Gillespie | April 4, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    How would a hospital know how much they’ll need without testing?

  11. Johnny Rock | April 4, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

    A “small restaurant” with 120 seats

  12. S. Gillespie | April 4, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

    Imagine living on Mars…

  13. Dave Koffee | April 4, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

    Nice OJ Simpson black glove in the thumbnail. Who’s brilliant idea was that? 😂

  14. don le | April 4, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    You can make 100 masks with paper town 2 robber band and 1 paper staple..
    Ban co the lam hang 100 cai khau trang bang giay paper town 2 soi giay thung va 1 cai bam giay.

  15. Rupali Doke | April 4, 2020 at 11:24 PM | Reply

    Why they aren’t working and talking more on stop the spread? I don’t understand!!! They are only talking about PPE and ventilators and hospital bed!

  16. Saurabh Chopra | April 4, 2020 at 11:40 PM | Reply

    Everything is ‘tremendous’, ‘incredible’, ‘fantastic’ and ‘like never before’

    • Fun Learn Fun | April 5, 2020 at 12:05 AM | Reply

      he is stupid… #STAYATHOME use glasses and masks (mask can be usable only 4 hours)

    • Mike O | April 5, 2020 at 12:44 AM | Reply

      Yeah. It’s PR talk. The only thing he knows. This is our fault, as Americans. He is us. Fatter and more ignorant every year.

  17. Ana Salazar | April 5, 2020 at 2:54 AM | Reply

    I loved his wing today 😂😂

  18. Juan Antonio Fernández Sánchez | April 5, 2020 at 3:26 AM | Reply

    Maybe it will be a good moment to start with a real public health system.

  19. Kishore Mergu | April 5, 2020 at 9:09 AM | Reply

    The true test of leadership is how well you function in a crisis… God bless America…

  20. LaLaObeRoT | April 5, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    If there wasn’t so much teary eyed babbling and story telling these press conferences would be a lot more informative.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.