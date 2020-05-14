Whistleblower delivers damning testimony on Trump response

Rick Bright, senior advisor with the National Institutes of Health, warned there's still not enough testing capability in the US.

"The virus is still spreading everywhere," Bright told the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing.

Bright was ousted last month as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a government agency that procures vaccines for the national stockpile.

Bright claims his ouster was retaliation for his criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic, including Trump's touting of the drug hydroxychloroquine.

"There were some attempts to bypass that rigorous vetting process that caused me great concern," Bright testified.

But Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar slammed Bright's claims, saying he "literally signed" the application for FDA authorization of hydroxychloroquine.

