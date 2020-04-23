When will it be safe for provinces to start reopening from COVID-19?

As more provinces start to consider reopening, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Theresa Tam was asked when it would be considered safe to do so.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
There is no such thing as a non essential business in a capitalist system.
why are we talking about we can test so many then why aren’t we. what’s the delay in ordering so many tests be done everyday ?????
GET RID OF TAM! TOTAL INCOMPETENCE!
Some of video: “How many tests a day in order to consider reopenning”
“60,000 Canada wide is the current goal before reopenning”
GET RID OF TAM! TOTAL INCOMPETENCE!
Tam..nothing but a useless shill of WHO.
Last year 3500 Canadians died each month from influenza. Around 450 Canadians have died, per month, on average so far, from this virus. This is wierd.
3500 in the total year not per month. Only 659 total have died from Co-vid 19 in the last 5 weeks which if it stays at this rate the death rate for one year would be 6800 or so. Oh and those numbers for influenza is with a vaccine for which there is none for Co-vid at this moment. I agree these are weird times.
Misinformation.
@tiny989 Its $ 40 000 000 ( million ) dollars per dead person.
Of course, no answer to opening Canada for business. This country is a joke!
Too little too late
GET RID OF TAM! TOTAL INCOMPETENCE!
Everyone just wear mask for once ! Then virus will died down! Look at USA and Europe, they believe mask are useless; that’s the outcome for them! Wearing mask are to protect others and yourself and whoever you are standing beside to!
What a joke
GET RID OF TAM! TOTAL INCOMPETENCE!
GET RID OF TAM! TOTAL INCOMPETENCE!
TAM is working in COLUSION with the WUHAN INSTITUTE OF VIROLOGY! – Thats why no testing progress, and no progress to re-open CANADA! GET RID OF TAM!
Never. Not with the WHO saying it spreads via FARTS now hahaha.
Let’s aim for Canada day, july 1st.
It is costing the world $ 40 000 000 ( forty million per dead person) $ 40 000 000 ? Per corpse. In Canada our cost is almost 1974 deaths.Divide that by national cost of almost 82 billion dollars. $ 82 000 000 000 divided by 1974 ? $ 41 000 000 million dollars per Canadian corpse. What is in your wallet? Lets get back to work!
How is it 41 mil a corpse?
Fire Tam
Tam’s Fake British Accent always makes me puke. My kids keep asking me why Tam didn’t clean her yellow teeth