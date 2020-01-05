What you need to know about the political landscape in 2020

TOPICS:

January 5, 2020

 

In 2019 the Liberal Party was reduced to a minority government. How will Trudeau work with the other parties to move forward?

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

26 Comments on "What you need to know about the political landscape in 2020"

  1. RAM-1500 KING OF TRUCKS | January 5, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    The economy has been great for years and were heavily in debt..wait till it slows down.. were doomed under Mr MORE ..NO!!!!

  2. Rama Lama | January 5, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    I now think Craig Oliver is one brainwashed gigantic FOOL……..I think he needs to travel outside of Toronto once in a while.

  3. M F Q | January 5, 2020 at 3:03 PM | Reply

    YouTube is unsubbing me from all my subscriptions, I think Its some sort of pressure campaign to make me turn on notifications, which I do not want to do.

    I come back again and again, and each time they have unsubbed me.

    This is happening with big and small channels alike. I don’t think this is about the channels, but about a big push for getting pple to turn notifications on, which I won’t do.

  4. Ken Shackleton | January 5, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    3:25 Why would anyone expect anything either fair or helpful from our PM? He is divisiveness personified. And Craig talking about a booming economy? WTF??? Out west the economy is dead…and soon the east will start to feel the pinch as soon as those deficit chickens come home to roost.

  5. lastpirateslife | January 5, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    justin trudeau makes me gag. can’t bear to listen to his swill. much like george bush jr. all b.s.

  6. lastpirateslife | January 5, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

    ann is obviously just a mouthpiece. please refrain from having her on as a regular.

  7. hyun ju Yoo | January 5, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    decades of mismanagement same old story from either liberal or tory and the brain trust rants on and on what is the utility of this

  8. hyun ju Yoo | January 5, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    can we get a definition of middle class

  9. hyun ju Yoo | January 5, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

    wow this is fairly weak analysis

  10. Michael Wingfield | January 5, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    And plenty of blackface…..

  11. Kevin Beausoleil | January 5, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    I love Tonda…she is bang on!!

  12. Adam Britt | January 5, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    IF HE WANTS TO WRECK HIS OWN LIFE THATS FINE DONT DESTROY THE LIVES OF MILLIONS OF CANADIANS…..

  13. joe mahma | January 5, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    please, please, please ab: escape asap.

  14. Adam Britt | January 5, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    HE IS TOTALLY DESTROYING CANADA

  15. Adam Britt | January 5, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    HES GOT TO GO…..

  16. Adam Britt | January 5, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    ALL TRUDEAU SAYS IS LIES

  17. Adam Britt | January 5, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

    NO HE LL KEEP ROBBING THE CANADIANS FOR THE MONEY

  18. Adam Britt | January 5, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    I THINK RECESSION SHOULD BE THE LEAST OF OUR WORRIES …..WORLD WAR 3 THANKS TO JUSTIN

  19. Lorax Dave Walters | January 5, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    What you need to know about politics
    Shows Elizabeth May
    Forehead in hand.

  20. Harry Fischer | January 5, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    @maximebernier….where’s the PPC?

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.