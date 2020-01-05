What you need to know about the political landscape in 2020

In 2019 the Liberal Party was reduced to a minority government. How will Trudeau work with the other parties to move forward?
The economy has been great for years and were heavily in debt..wait till it slows down.. were doomed under Mr MORE ..NO!!!!
It’s morefornow
I now think Craig Oliver is one brainwashed gigantic FOOL……..I think he needs to travel outside of Toronto once in a while.
3:25 Why would anyone expect anything either fair or helpful from our PM? He is divisiveness personified. And Craig talking about a booming economy? WTF??? Out west the economy is dead…and soon the east will start to feel the pinch as soon as those deficit chickens come home to roost.
I bet they remove the carbon tax when the poor economy hits Toronto
justin trudeau makes me gag. can’t bear to listen to his swill. much like george bush jr. all b.s.
it’s like yo can hear his brain rebooting every third word
ann is obviously just a mouthpiece. please refrain from having her on as a regular.
decades of mismanagement same old story from either liberal or tory and the brain trust rants on and on what is the utility of this
can we get a definition of middle class
yeah
you have your upper class
and you have your lower class
middle class is between the two
Nope not even gonna try and answer that question. We are they class they tax to death
wow this is fairly weak analysis
And plenty of blackface…..
I love Tonda…she is bang on!!
Kevin Beausoleil : sometimes she gets close, but overall…meh.
IF HE WANTS TO WRECK HIS OWN LIFE THATS FINE DONT DESTROY THE LIVES OF MILLIONS OF CANADIANS…..
please, please, please ab: escape asap.
HE IS TOTALLY DESTROYING CANADA
HES GOT TO GO…..
ALL TRUDEAU SAYS IS LIES
NO HE LL KEEP ROBBING THE CANADIANS FOR THE MONEY
I THINK RECESSION SHOULD BE THE LEAST OF OUR WORRIES …..WORLD WAR 3 THANKS TO JUSTIN
What you need to know about politics
Shows Elizabeth May
Forehead in hand.
@maximebernier….where’s the PPC?