What will it take to reopen the economy in a safe way?

April 25, 2020

 

CNN's Tom Foreman highlights the steps needed to help reopen the US economy safely amid the coronavirus pandemic. #CNN #News

  1. Channel 420 | April 24, 2020 at 11:54 PM | Reply

    I guess you can open businesses for millionaires and billionaires to shop . Because no else has time or money for that chit 🤷🏽‍♂️

  2. onceuponanexploration | April 24, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    It’s been six weeks, we still don’t have tests. I am waiting to see what’s going to happen with Georgia.

    • Maga Kag | April 25, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

    • Master Goat LeBron | April 25, 2020 at 6:24 PM | Reply

      @onceuponanexploration https://youtu.be/_bEhy-Y63Oo

    • Major Minor | April 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      No one gives a sh*t what New Yorkers think. How about a nice hot cup of shut the hell up. NYC makes up 50% of the nations deaths and infections.

    • Mitchell Deliman | April 25, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      The FDA approved an in home mail in test for Covid-19 exposure. Find the official test online and read about it. Contact your physician and ask that he order you to get one. You will have to pay out of pocket. Its only a nasal swab kit. You are not competing with anyone that may require testing more than you. You are making things easier and not at all burdoning your community health care. The results will help you make better decisions.
      Tip: The fact that it is a nasal swab test should show that wearing a face mask is a good idea.

  3. A Team | April 24, 2020 at 11:59 PM | Reply

    ummmm lets see, nothing was wrong with the way it was, unless your thinking cnn fredo on the lose fake news and enemy of the people is telling you the truth?? hahahhaha yeah he went out to his new house ajaahhahahaha

  4. deux chulsoo | April 25, 2020 at 12:03 AM | Reply

    3:41 Hong Kong? Really? They have only 4 death

  5. HeartDoc Andrew | April 25, 2020 at 12:37 AM | Reply

    “What will it take to reopen the economy in a safe way?” is the majority of us choosing to find out, at any given moment, who among us are unwittingly contagious, **and** caring to convince them to turn around, go home, call their doctor, and self-quarantine for 2 weeks.

  6. Sobki2018 | April 25, 2020 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    Open the economy too full capacity and if we see a rise in covid19 cases then just inject yourself with disinfectant to eradicate the virus. Dead people do not spread covid19. Its good for the planet, its good for the future.

    • NPC Sixfivefivethreesix | April 25, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      why do democrats loooooove “desmond is amazing” and “drag queen story hour” is it because theyre pedos

    • NPC Sixfivefivethreesix | April 25, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

      @LadyBeritanavatarius no harm done because only democrats are stupid enough to actually drink bleach

    • Ryback Smith | April 25, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @Sobki2018 No Sobki you don’t do your own research you only believe what MSM/Cabal tell you.

    • Ryback Smith | April 25, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      @Sobki2018 And I know this to be true sunshine because if you had researched covid 19 you would know that it is the biggest scam of the 21st century.

  7. 113 DmG | April 25, 2020 at 12:52 AM | Reply

    Those lucky people in Georgia. All them that have been yearning to get a tattoo… your wait is finally over!

  8. Jay Jay | April 25, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    Put the table outside.
    Most infections occur indoors and in dense spaces.

  9. Ms Sagittarius | April 25, 2020 at 1:45 AM | Reply

    Y’all just want a second wave to come through so people can get vaccinated and boom depopulation

  10. Jimmy Droid | April 25, 2020 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    Tattoo Shops. Really? Insanity.

  11. A A | April 25, 2020 at 2:33 AM | Reply

    Finally, the 4 points action plan seems the most logical approach, but this should be in place for at least 14days to get the number of new cases down first before reopening safely !

  12. JYP1M | April 25, 2020 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    A vaccine, DUH!!!!

  13. Thisisanya | April 25, 2020 at 5:55 AM | Reply

    You just had the number of highest infections in America yesterday, and you’re talking about reopening?

    • Mandi B | April 25, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      @Tony Kerr Dr. Rashid Buttar: “Chimeric research is taking a naturally occurring virus, and mutating it, genetically modifying it to ‘gain function’. That means making something that already has potential to cause harm, making it more virulent, more resistant. Researchers took the SHC014 strain of the Coronavirus, brought in the backbone from the SARS Coronavirus, put them together, and then inserted HIV and MERS orthologs on top of it to make a more virulent, detrimental virus.”
      WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
      In 2014, the US Govt put a moratorium on chimeric research. Fauci broke the law. In 2015, he went against govt moratoriums, and funded research, via NIH, sending $3.7 million US tax dollars to Wuhan, China to set up two animal research facilities related to, in part, coronavirus chimeric research…”gain of function” research, that is.
      THIS IS THE $3.7 MILLION that President Trump referred to in the recent briefing…that the President’s team is investigating.
      HOW DID FAUCI KNOW IN 2017, when he said: “THIS PRESIDENT WILL FACE A PANDEMIC”
      THIS INFORMATION IS BEING CENSORED ON CNN, FOX and other mainstream channels, but Fauci’s crimes have not gone unnoticed by the President.

    • Chuck Schumer is a true fascist | April 25, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

      why do pedophile democrats say that you must #believeallwomen when the guy is red but when the guy is blue then child molester democrats want us to not #believeallwomen

    • Robert Clawson | April 25, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      We are hear stay home from a total hypocrite, sociopath Cuomo who does whatever he wants.

    • Tommytgs | April 25, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Highest # of infections.. proof that the quarantine and lockdown aren’t having the positive effects that we were lead to believe! Let’s cautiously get back to work so our livelihoods don’t permanently disappear!

  14. David Jeffrey | April 25, 2020 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    **It’s kinda funny to see all these people freak out, most of us have been poor and mad for awhile** you guys can’t even go 2 months without having your balls licked🔥🤪🧨🔥 embarrassing

    • Mark bodman | April 25, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

      The cure is worse than the illness. Being locked down is not heathy either. People not being able to pay their bills or feed their children is not healthy.
      There has to be a give and take, and there are many factors involved. A simple change in the weather can have a drastic effect.
      Many Americans are suffering at this point and they don’t have China virus.300 million guns in the hands of civilians, then Institute draconian laws is not a good mix.
      Almost impossible to test 327 million people. And if you test negative today what is going to stop you from getting virus tomorrow?

  15. Desperado5501 | April 25, 2020 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    FREDO GO EAT A TIDE POD THAT WILL KILL THE VIRUS U SPREAD TO OTHERS!!!

  16. Leleh Lusade | April 25, 2020 at 12:40 PM | Reply

    The Cuomo so- called brothers all one and the same person, fooling the masses.

  17. Ralph Buchwitz | April 25, 2020 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    Get him off the air. Can’t watch him after the drama he created. Still seeing his face is too much!

  18. Cooking with TSS | April 25, 2020 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    The guy on the bike said hi fredo

  19. Vihari Royal | April 25, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Lysol, lots and lots of it.
    And Syringes…..😎✌

  20. RFI-Crypto Lab | April 25, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    Ya’ll can stay home forever if you want to. I’m working.

