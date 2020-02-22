What Happens In Vegas: A Nevada Caucus Tie Would Be Decided By A Deck Of Cards | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 22, 2020

 

MSNBC's Garrett Haake reports from a Nevada Caucus site in Las Vegas on how ties are settled — using a deck of cards. The tie goes to the high card, and aces are high.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

58 Comments on "What Happens In Vegas: A Nevada Caucus Tie Would Be Decided By A Deck Of Cards | MSNBC"

  1. Mike Perkins | February 22, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    The cards are always stacked in Vegas.

  2. 4c1dr3fl3x | February 22, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    The DNC also plays by casino rules: The House always wins
    But Bernie (I) has more Independents in his corner. The 44% that beats the 28% of either party.
    Fitting that he holds a Royal Flush.

  3. jzilla1234 | February 22, 2020 at 4:37 PM | Reply

    A deck of cards? How is that democracy?

    • William H | February 22, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      Little Mike is a pathetic candidate but what’s really funny is he will take everything away from Russian Bernie 😆
      tinyurl.com/w3rtptt

    • Zeno of Citium | February 22, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

      If you hear: “delegate”, “elector”, “popular vote”, “splitting the vote”, “won in plurality”…and it’s laughable, “coin toss”, or “deck of cards”…You can be sure, this is where democracy dies. Where a vote for your candidate, is an illusion.
      GET RID OF…the electoral college, and plurality voting.

    • brian woodward | February 22, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

      Trump 2020: the only true Democrat.

    • WhiteNewDeal | February 22, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

      @Zeno of Citium stfu

  4. Anthony Davis | February 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    The odds are in the house’s favor.

  5. Richard Ralph Roehl | February 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    I laugh! The election process in the United States is completely broken. It’s rife with corruption and fraud.

    • William H | February 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM | Reply

      Trump will definitely be re-elected.
      timyurl.com/w3rtptt

    • Zeno of Citium | February 22, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      If you hear: “delegate”, “elector”, “popular vote”, “splitting the vote”, “won in plurality”…and it’s laughable, “coin toss”, or “deck of cards”…You can be sure, this is where democracy dies. Where a vote for your candidate, is an illusion.
      GET RID OF…the electoral college, and plurality voting.

    • Whistleblower | February 22, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

      Says RUSSIAN Trump social media election attackers

  6. Ксения Ковалевская | February 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Decided by a deck of cards and a bunch of morons.

  7. Farmer Bob | February 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    *Its quite clear already..WH Republicans ARE the ‘Deep State’ 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬😡*
    *Enough already..I want Real & Honest Change **#FarmersForBernie2020** 🇺🇸*

  8. Jam Who | February 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM | Reply

    Sounds about right, Dems would never hold a primary they couldn’t control.

    • Yaria Samavan Carlan | February 22, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      @ThE DuCk bravo!

    • Jacob Craven | February 22, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      @ThE DuCk The fact you don’t understand the difference between a socialist and a communist nor that you understand that socialist policies have changed America for the better just makes you sound stupid and ignorant. It would be like someone saying all nationalists or free market capitalists are fascist. So… right gotcha – fascist.

    • ThE DuCk | February 22, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      ​@Jacob Craven Sanders, is a longtime evangelist for a socialist ideology that has caused more human misery than any other idea in history. In an age when most Americans worry about and mourn the erosion of civil society institutions, socialism wants to supplant them all — to leave people atomized, dependent upon government from cradle to grave for material, intellectual, social, and (although it does not recognize them) spiritual needs.

      In 30 years in Congress, while in position of power and enacting change,Sanders has done nothing to put progressive policies into action. He’s done nothing for minorities, though as soon as he started running for president he began pandering to them. He’s ineffective and phony. He’s done more harm to minority communities with his advocacy and protection of the gun lobby more than any good he’s ever put into action.

    • ThE DuCk | February 22, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      @Yaria Samavan Carlan 👍🏻

  9. cesare bacchelli | February 22, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Eveytime there is a tie, extend the caucus time for another 2 hrs. And see if more turn up.

  10. pokepersonal | February 22, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Coin flip is less rigged than this lol

  11. Justin D | February 22, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Coin flips in Iowa card deck cutting in Nevada??? Wth!
    Is This the Democracy we’ve been exporting to Afghanistan and Iraq and countless other countries?

    • Zeno of Citium | February 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

      If you hear: “delegate”, “elector”, “popular vote”, “splitting the vote”, “won in plurality”…and it’s laughable, “coin toss”, or “deck of cards”…You can be sure, this is where democracy dies. Where a vote for your candidate, is an illusion.
      GET RID OF…the electoral college, and plurality voting.

    • Pulse2AM | February 22, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      @Zeno of Citium Republicans always win the WH while losing the popular vote…hmmm I wonder why.

    • Noises | February 22, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      You brought that propaganda about exporting democracy? You’ve been invading weak countries to steal resources like the cowardly thieves you always have been. The only thing America has exported is corruption.

    • Zeno of Citium | February 22, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

      @Pulse2AM – Electoral college.

    • Justin D | February 22, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Noises
      Yeah it was sarcasm..look it up if you don’t know what that means.

  12. substring zero | February 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    Is this Caucus Calculating Tool made by Shadow as well? LOL

  13. Farmer Bob | February 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    *Being the ‘Ultimate Socialist’ that God is, if he was running as a Democrat now, Republicans & Evangelicals would be spitting in his face and calling him a Evil Socialist! 🙄Fake, Pious Fools!*

  14. Harold Fitzpatrick | February 22, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    Embarassing for us Democrats. I like to think we still have the moral high ground, however this is super embarassing. It’s time to modernize the Parties process.

    • THE ANGRY QUAD | February 22, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      Or just go Republican. Smarter and easier……

    • brian woodward | February 22, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      Trump 2020: the only true Democrat.

    • Howie Kingsbury | February 22, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      Funny he’s running on the same program’s as FDR the president who really” made America great again ! ” trump is a made for tv “clown”. Two kinds of people vote for trump. The ones that watch WWE and think its real and the establishment that don’t want a level playing field. Wake up America it’s your time to take back your government! One by the people, for the people. Don’t listen to the trolls on these comment pages!

  15. jay Roberge | February 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    The whole thing is nothing but a CRAPSHOOT ANYWAY!!!

  16. Scot Fretwell | February 22, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    What a joke.

  17. Rob Edwards | February 22, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

    For a supposedly advanced country you often act in a weird way a deck of cards WTF

  18. David Ellis | February 22, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    ” Forget About Your House Of Cards & I’ll Do Mine ” 🎶

  19. s0undm1nd design | February 22, 2020 at 5:19 PM | Reply

    “It’s COMPLETELY DIFFERENT than Iowa…in Iowa they used an app, in Nevada they are using a program loaded onto an iPad.” 😂😂😂

  20. BernieYohan | February 22, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    Bernie is going to crush it.

