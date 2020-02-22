MSNBC's Garrett Haake reports from a Nevada Caucus site in Las Vegas on how ties are settled — using a deck of cards. The tie goes to the high card, and aces are high.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

What Happens In Vegas: A Nevada Caucus Tie Would Be Decided By A Deck Of Cards | MSNBC