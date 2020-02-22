MSNBC's Garrett Haake reports from a Nevada Caucus site in Las Vegas on how ties are settled — using a deck of cards. The tie goes to the high card, and aces are high.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
What Happens In Vegas: A Nevada Caucus Tie Would Be Decided By A Deck Of Cards | MSNBC
The cards are always stacked in Vegas.
They’re not, actually.
But the rules always favor the house.
Nevada rocks!
Richard Darlington
Shill.
The ONLY fair play is at the Craps Tables IF the dice are Not Loaded! Casinos stack cards, set the Roulette and rig the Slot Jackpots!! I know from the Casino I worked for….
Richard Darlington
Go Las Vegas Knights!!
The DNC also plays by casino rules: The House always wins
But Bernie (I) has more Independents in his corner. The 44% that beats the 28% of either party.
Fitting that he holds a Royal Flush.
The white house needs a royal flush, TrunPutin the TURD.
A deck of cards? How is that democracy?
Little Mike is a pathetic candidate but what’s really funny is he will take everything away from Russian Bernie 😆
tinyurl.com/w3rtptt
If you hear: “delegate”, “elector”, “popular vote”, “splitting the vote”, “won in plurality”…and it’s laughable, “coin toss”, or “deck of cards”…You can be sure, this is where democracy dies. Where a vote for your candidate, is an illusion.
GET RID OF…the electoral college, and plurality voting.
Trump 2020: the only true Democrat.
@Zeno of Citium stfu
The odds are in the house’s favor.
I laugh! The election process in the United States is completely broken. It’s rife with corruption and fraud.
Trump will definitely be re-elected.
timyurl.com/w3rtptt
If you hear: “delegate”, “elector”, “popular vote”, “splitting the vote”, “won in plurality”…and it’s laughable, “coin toss”, or “deck of cards”…You can be sure, this is where democracy dies. Where a vote for your candidate, is an illusion.
GET RID OF…the electoral college, and plurality voting.
Says RUSSIAN Trump social media election attackers
Decided by a deck of cards and a bunch of morons.
Dave Schultz yeah, look at what’s happening with your kinky Trump and his minions.
@Roxanne M. Trump is WINNING as usual.
tinyurl.com/w3rtptt
@Dave Schultz <--- found the Russian
Stay in your lane
Trump 2020: the only true Democrat.
*Its quite clear already..WH Republicans ARE the ‘Deep State’ 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬😡*
*Enough already..I want Real & Honest Change **#FarmersForBernie2020** 🇺🇸*
The DNC is rigging it against Russian Berine you imbecile 🤪
tinyurl.com/rpyeaej
@TD C Black abortion rates have fallen below 44% in the last 2 years.
Stop watching news, it’s affecting your head! You have no brain cells left, you can’t think for yourself o you let the msm do the work!
Sounds about right, Dems would never hold a primary they couldn’t control.
@ThE DuCk bravo!
@ThE DuCk The fact you don’t understand the difference between a socialist and a communist nor that you understand that socialist policies have changed America for the better just makes you sound stupid and ignorant. It would be like someone saying all nationalists or free market capitalists are fascist. So… right gotcha – fascist.
@Jacob Craven Sanders, is a longtime evangelist for a socialist ideology that has caused more human misery than any other idea in history. In an age when most Americans worry about and mourn the erosion of civil society institutions, socialism wants to supplant them all — to leave people atomized, dependent upon government from cradle to grave for material, intellectual, social, and (although it does not recognize them) spiritual needs.
In 30 years in Congress, while in position of power and enacting change,Sanders has done nothing to put progressive policies into action. He’s done nothing for minorities, though as soon as he started running for president he began pandering to them. He’s ineffective and phony. He’s done more harm to minority communities with his advocacy and protection of the gun lobby more than any good he’s ever put into action.
@Yaria Samavan Carlan 👍🏻
Eveytime there is a tie, extend the caucus time for another 2 hrs. And see if more turn up.
Coin flip is less rigged than this lol
Coin flips in Iowa card deck cutting in Nevada??? Wth!
Is This the Democracy we’ve been exporting to Afghanistan and Iraq and countless other countries?
If you hear: “delegate”, “elector”, “popular vote”, “splitting the vote”, “won in plurality”…and it’s laughable, “coin toss”, or “deck of cards”…You can be sure, this is where democracy dies. Where a vote for your candidate, is an illusion.
GET RID OF…the electoral college, and plurality voting.
@Zeno of Citium Republicans always win the WH while losing the popular vote…hmmm I wonder why.
You brought that propaganda about exporting democracy? You’ve been invading weak countries to steal resources like the cowardly thieves you always have been. The only thing America has exported is corruption.
@Pulse2AM – Electoral college.
@Noises
Yeah it was sarcasm..look it up if you don’t know what that means.
Is this Caucus Calculating Tool made by Shadow as well? LOL
*Being the ‘Ultimate Socialist’ that God is, if he was running as a Democrat now, Republicans & Evangelicals would be spitting in his face and calling him a Evil Socialist! 🙄Fake, Pious Fools!*
Farmer Bob FDR had to endure it…
You ain’t no farmer that’s for sure
LET US SHOW LOVE & THANKS TO THOSE THAT R FIGHTING SO HARD!! ITS OUR TIME!! THE REPUBS NEED TO SEE WE R UNITED!! TAKE OUR GOVT. BACK!! TRUMP & PUTIN–+WILL NOT CORRUPT OUR ELECTION!! SAT. MARCH 7, 2020 OUTRAGE IS NOT DEAD!!
God runs a MONARCHY.
Shows how much dimocRATs know
Embarassing for us Democrats. I like to think we still have the moral high ground, however this is super embarassing. It’s time to modernize the Parties process.
Or just go Republican. Smarter and easier……
Trump 2020: the only true Democrat.
Funny he’s running on the same program’s as FDR the president who really” made America great again ! ” trump is a made for tv “clown”. Two kinds of people vote for trump. The ones that watch WWE and think its real and the establishment that don’t want a level playing field. Wake up America it’s your time to take back your government! One by the people, for the people. Don’t listen to the trolls on these comment pages!
The whole thing is nothing but a CRAPSHOOT ANYWAY!!!
What a joke.
For a supposedly advanced country you often act in a weird way a deck of cards WTF
” Forget About Your House Of Cards & I’ll Do Mine ” 🎶
“It’s COMPLETELY DIFFERENT than Iowa…in Iowa they used an app, in Nevada they are using a program loaded onto an iPad.” 😂😂😂
Bernie is going to crush it.
Fox News has already called it for Bernie, YEA
Nailed it.
FLAWLESS VICTORY. FINISH HIM!