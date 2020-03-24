What steps can federal officials take to calm markets and bolster a slowing economy as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold? We talk to fmr. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Alan Blinder. Aired on 3/12/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
What Can Government Do As Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc On The Economy? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Universal pause on life. Everyone come back on May 1.
Wow I have literally been thinking the same thing … this is a global problem might as well put the world on pause
This might not be a bad idea!
Time to stay at home and self quarantine, while binge watching Seinfeld, The King of Queens, and Married With Children!
First, get rid of Trump, and get someone in there who can make rational decisions about complex problems.
@IG0tY0ur6ix trump is a silver spoon fed elite and you are a moron sheeple.
What if we just give you dems your own states.. You can have California!! Make it your own worthless country with universal government controlled life. Let us keep our freedoms the way we like them and go live in your hole. We will even build you a nice wall so you never have to see us flourish!! Maybe you could find some level of happiness beyond all the hate you have for your country currently.
Sounds good to me 🙂
Andrew Lim yes there is.. who else could handle it better than him hmmm?
@IG0tY0ur6ix Anyone else could have handled it better. Up to and including other Republican presidents.
He is still pretending its a hoax.
The high ground. You have none.
Yellowstone might as well have erupted crashing the global economy or maybe this is even worse. 🌋
Aaron Christoffersen same tier crisis level
If Yellowstone becomes a Super Volcano, as some day it will, our present state of Civilization would not be enough to prevent the death of 90% to 98% of human beings. Maybe by year 2200 o 2300, Humanity would be able to control the Super Volcano or have changed our bodies from meat based to a polymer one, and so become invulnerable to the consequences of a Yellowstone super explosion.
@nhan vo lies
Inez Qtaish ok maybe not
This is a global recession bubbling
The only reason many Republicans even care about this coronavirus outbreak is because of the economic impact of it.
Arthur Laffer is still waiting for another huge tax cut.
@Michael H the msm fails to tell you how many people that had it and dont anymore!
@Leonie Romanes The one’s I’m making a killing on have the respirator flaps to help prevent that.
well they better watch it could cause a rescession if it keeps trump stop denying how bad it is and stop the fear mongering to
Isn’t that one of many reasons to care about it?
WAIT… for months y’all been screaming (See: Chris Matthews and Chuck Todd) how Socialism is bad! Government needs to stay out of our lives! Down with Bernie Sanders. Now… “The stock market crashed! Billionaires are suffering. The Government must do something.” Ridiculous. This is what Democracy burning looks like. Feckless leaders with zero clue about how to govern.
Chris DiCroce Official FED bailed out hedge funds today with 3trillion$ in bond buybacks. Socialism for the rich.
GOP didn’t learn anything from great recession of 80s under Reaganomics. The rich squeeze the pennies so there is nothing left to trickle down.
The End is Nigh.
i’m gonna go meet Mark and Selena down by the Spearmint Gentleman’s club.
TRUMP AND THE REPUBLICANS LIES HAS CAUGHT UP WITH THEM.
Yeah, and who’ll suffer. Not Trump or his Republican buddies.
What lies did this?
Medical for all.would be the answer! If we had that already, should not be in that mess especially this bad!
How about quantifying the problem by testing, then making choices?
Stephen Miller wrote Trump’s statement from the Oval Office. It’s obvious Miller’s goal is to pursue his racist policies under the cover of crisis management. What a bitter joke!
well he won’t joke if he gets it no one is immuned to it not even trump
You cannot have a child in charge of a crisis.
Stop listening to impeached trump as your life depends on it.
The financial markets are run on “speculation”… Investors put money into an economy based on certainty and security that they will see a return. Under the Trump administration the future looks unpredictable, unstable, inept, incompetent at being managed well… hence the markets dropping and liquidity (money) … stop being pored in and being taken out away as well as Bonds (promise of money) being sold even at a less loss… then a bigger loss later. What can the banks do ?…. NOTHING… Trumps speech from the White House was evidence of the fact that people who actually know what they are doing do not see this administration as competent to make the correct decisions… hence the markets reaction.
Trump thinks his lies will save him once again!!! He’s wrong on soooooo many fronts the world has him under a microscope and his actions are there to expose him for the fraud that he is!!!
Why is the virus not listening to Trump’s lies?
They are too smart for this
UBI! All this “oh but what about this group?”, well, UBI you solve everyone’s most immediate concerns, no loopholes or people falling between the cracks. Stimulating the economy? Oh, how about every American spending money in their local economies with their freedom dividend?
The US is in debted to China for $6.7 trillion dollars. Good luck with your future America they’ll be calling for their money soon!
Seeing how the people’s reactions over the Chrona Virus no wonder the government won’t talk to us about Aliens 👽
This virus will effect people lives family women kids grandparents vetrans disability health care jobs school, stores, economy , sports more
When Sanders gets elected we can finally put an end to the stock market once and for all, first, crash it to the floor, next, necessary government takeover of industry!!!