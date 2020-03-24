What Can Government Do As Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc On The Economy? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:

March 24, 2020

 

What steps can federal officials take to calm markets and bolster a slowing economy as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold? We talk to fmr. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Alan Blinder. Aired on 3/12/2020.
43 Comments on "What Can Government Do As Coronavirus Wreaks Havoc On The Economy? | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. G T | March 13, 2020 at 1:00 AM | Reply

    Universal pause on life. Everyone come back on May 1.

    • Tito | March 13, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

      Wow I have literally been thinking the same thing … this is a global problem might as well put the world on pause

    • R McElhaney | March 13, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

      This might not be a bad idea!
      Time to stay at home and self quarantine, while binge watching Seinfeld, The King of Queens, and Married With Children!

  2. Blue Beta | March 13, 2020 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    First, get rid of Trump, and get someone in there who can make rational decisions about complex problems.

    • David | March 13, 2020 at 1:37 AM | Reply

      @IG0tY0ur6ix trump is a silver spoon fed elite and you are a moron sheeple.

    • J | March 13, 2020 at 1:51 AM | Reply

      What if we just give you dems your own states.. You can have California!! Make it your own worthless country with universal government controlled life. Let us keep our freedoms the way we like them and go live in your hole. We will even build you a nice wall so you never have to see us flourish!! Maybe you could find some level of happiness beyond all the hate you have for your country currently.

    • timeforchange | March 13, 2020 at 4:49 AM | Reply

      Sounds good to me 🙂

    • IG0tY0ur6ix | March 13, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Andrew Lim yes there is.. who else could handle it better than him hmmm?

    • Blue Beta | March 13, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @IG0tY0ur6ix Anyone else could have handled it better. Up to and including other Republican presidents.

      He is still pretending its a hoax.

      The high ground. You have none.

  3. Aaron Christoffersen | March 13, 2020 at 1:08 AM | Reply

    Yellowstone might as well have erupted crashing the global economy or maybe this is even worse. 🌋

    • nhan vo | March 13, 2020 at 1:13 AM | Reply

      Aaron Christoffersen same tier crisis level

    • Felix Carpio | March 13, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      If Yellowstone becomes a Super Volcano, as some day it will, our present state of Civilization would not be enough to prevent the death of 90% to 98% of human beings. Maybe by year 2200 o 2300, Humanity would be able to control the Super Volcano or have changed our bodies from meat based to a polymer one, and so become invulnerable to the consequences of a Yellowstone super explosion.

    • Inez Qtaish | March 13, 2020 at 1:38 AM | Reply

      @nhan vo lies

    • nhan vo | March 13, 2020 at 1:41 AM | Reply

      Inez Qtaish ok maybe not

  4. sunny robinson | March 13, 2020 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    This is a global recession bubbling

  5. R McElhaney | March 13, 2020 at 1:15 AM | Reply

    The only reason many Republicans even care about this coronavirus outbreak is because of the economic impact of it.

  6. Chris DiCroce Official | March 13, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

    WAIT… for months y’all been screaming (See: Chris Matthews and Chuck Todd) how Socialism is bad! Government needs to stay out of our lives! Down with Bernie Sanders. Now… “The stock market crashed! Billionaires are suffering. The Government must do something.” Ridiculous. This is what Democracy burning looks like. Feckless leaders with zero clue about how to govern.

    • Doc Brown | March 13, 2020 at 1:33 AM | Reply

      Chris DiCroce Official FED bailed out hedge funds today with 3trillion$ in bond buybacks. Socialism for the rich.

    • Deanna H | March 13, 2020 at 3:34 AM | Reply

      GOP didn’t learn anything from great recession of 80s under Reaganomics. The rich squeeze the pennies so there is nothing left to trickle down.

  7. Viggo Stokholm | March 13, 2020 at 1:16 AM | Reply

    The End is Nigh.

  8. Samuel Covil | March 13, 2020 at 1:33 AM | Reply

    TRUMP AND THE REPUBLICANS LIES HAS CAUGHT UP WITH THEM.

  9. Charles Berry | March 13, 2020 at 1:42 AM | Reply

    Medical for all.would be the answer! If we had that already, should not be in that mess especially this bad!

  10. Joe Roberts | March 13, 2020 at 1:58 AM | Reply

    How about quantifying the problem by testing, then making choices?

  11. enjay py | March 13, 2020 at 2:12 AM | Reply

    Stephen Miller wrote Trump’s statement from the Oval Office. It’s obvious Miller’s goal is to pursue his racist policies under the cover of crisis management. What a bitter joke!

  12. sandy dix | March 13, 2020 at 2:15 AM | Reply

    You cannot have a child in charge of a crisis.
    Stop listening to impeached trump as your life depends on it.

  13. Zee Doya | March 13, 2020 at 2:29 AM | Reply

    The financial markets are run on “speculation”… Investors put money into an economy based on certainty and security that they will see a return. Under the Trump administration the future looks unpredictable, unstable, inept, incompetent at being managed well… hence the markets dropping and liquidity (money) … stop being pored in and being taken out away as well as Bonds (promise of money) being sold even at a less loss… then a bigger loss later. What can the banks do ?…. NOTHING… Trumps speech from the White House was evidence of the fact that people who actually know what they are doing do not see this administration as competent to make the correct decisions… hence the markets reaction.

  14. Kevin Nelson | March 13, 2020 at 2:54 AM | Reply

    Trump thinks his lies will save him once again!!! He’s wrong on soooooo many fronts the world has him under a microscope and his actions are there to expose him for the fraud that he is!!!

  15. MVVpro | March 13, 2020 at 3:24 AM | Reply

    Why is the virus not listening to Trump’s lies?

  16. Michael Minugh | March 14, 2020 at 5:36 AM | Reply

    UBI! All this “oh but what about this group?”, well, UBI you solve everyone’s most immediate concerns, no loopholes or people falling between the cracks. Stimulating the economy? Oh, how about every American spending money in their local economies with their freedom dividend?

  17. Alastair | March 14, 2020 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    The US is in debted to China for $6.7 trillion dollars. Good luck with your future America they’ll be calling for their money soon!

  18. Ray Man | March 15, 2020 at 4:59 AM | Reply

    Seeing how the people’s reactions over the Chrona Virus no wonder the government won’t talk to us about Aliens 👽

  19. Frankie Clayton | March 15, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    This virus will effect people lives family women kids grandparents vetrans disability health care jobs school, stores, economy , sports more

  20. Byron Young | March 16, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    When Sanders gets elected we can finally put an end to the stock market once and for all, first, crash it to the floor, next, necessary government takeover of industry!!!

