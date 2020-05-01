WH Warned In January Of Risks By Trade Adviser: Report | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 1, 2020

 

A memo from Peter Navarro, the president's trade adviser, said failure to contain a coronavirus outbreak could lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths and trillions of dollars in economic losses. The panel discusses. Aired on 4/7/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

WH Warned In January Of Risks By Trade Adviser: Report | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

111 Comments on "WH Warned In January Of Risks By Trade Adviser: Report | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. muadhib001 | April 7, 2020 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    The whole white house should be accused of involuntary manslaughter at the very least

  2. Emperor Solo | April 7, 2020 at 9:16 AM | Reply

    This is what happens when you get a reality tv host and make him president! Absolute chaos

    • Rashid the Great | April 7, 2020 at 9:30 AM | Reply

      This is what happens when white supremacists want to make America great (white) again.

    • 3A4T 10 | April 7, 2020 at 9:41 AM | Reply

      The problem with Trump serving as POTUS is not that he was a reality tv host. The problem with Trump serving as POTUS is that he has major character flaws that can’t be fixed: lying, cheating, self-absorbed, bullying, cheater, narcissist, incompetent, ignorant, etc.

    • Lou Miraglia | April 7, 2020 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      Somebody Cancel This Absurd Reality Trump Show

    • Ancel Rick | April 7, 2020 at 10:15 AM | Reply

      ikr? at least he gets to produce his daily reality TV show. 😂🤣

    • Wheatie Sweetie | April 13, 2020 at 6:28 PM | Reply

      Elect a CLOWN, Expect a Circus

  3. Mignon Simpson | April 7, 2020 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    At least the old Republicans had the guts to get rid of Nixon. These Republicans choose to be complicit in mass murder

    • allison | April 20, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

      david woodward railroad protection movement Wuhan Chinese will revolt against CCP that rail way took forever to complete. From 1911 to finally 2012.

    • dee MAVERICK | April 25, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      Today’s Republicants are busy stacking the courts with conservative judges.

    • John Martin | April 25, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      we won’t forget or forgive

    • Killroy was here | April 26, 2020 at 9:14 AM | Reply

      @dee MAVERICK We are going to stack the one that matters most! Vote blue or 4 more pandemics with YOU KNOW WHO!

    • allison | April 28, 2020 at 12:50 AM | Reply

      dee MAVERICK If you leave the CCP to its own devices for the next decade, then after ten years you will find yourself to be defenseless, completely at the CCP’s mercy”-Alan Leong

  4. Ed Catanzaro | April 7, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    All he cares about is his rich friends the stock market and 4 more years.

  5. Cindy S | April 7, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

    When a reporter asked him what he’d like to say to those that are scared, he said: “I’d say that you’re a terrible reporter”. Just another day……except now people aren’t scared, they are DYING!

    • Kanzler Randall | April 7, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

      The best way to clearly describe, Agent Orange’s, whom by himself is a virelent toxin, is FUBAR, SNAFU and SIERRA SIERRA DELTA DELTA.

    • Mames Fine Art | April 8, 2020 at 8:41 AM | Reply

      @InspiredByEbonyLove Your point?

    • Kristi J | April 25, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

      Exactly, and then pontificated “alot of people love me….alot of people love Trump! I think we’re gonna win….win in a landslide.”

      THIS was the response to a question about human beings DYING! If this inept handling of this virus doesn’t necessitate his removal from office, I ask what will????

      I keep saying that after each crisis, but it seems the GOP are only concerned with party, anti-abortion laws and conservative judges…..it’s absolutely VILE.

    • Cindy S | April 25, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      @Kristi J Totally agreeee!!! Irresponsible, unconscionable, and downright inhumane. 😡

    • Cindy S | April 25, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

      @Mames Fine Art I didn’t get that point either. You’re brave to even tackle it🤣

  6. D D | April 7, 2020 at 1:19 PM | Reply

    Awesome, Morning Joe keeping the pressure on. We can’t let that awful orange man gaslight the country.

  7. angel Love | April 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    She was serious: he doesn’t read

  8. Charlymaumushi | April 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM | Reply

    We need to hold this truth over Donald trump’s head for the rest of his life: HE DOWNPLAYED THE OUTBREAK!!!!!

    SHAME
    SHAME
    SHAME

    • Helen Leclaire | April 8, 2020 at 9:14 AM | Reply

      @snailure if you heard and you feel the need to tell us. Please tell us what? Don’t live us hanging. That makes me not to believe anything you say. So which is it?

    • snailure | April 8, 2020 at 9:45 AM | Reply

      @Helen Leclaire Don’t believe me, but type her name into google or whatever and listen to her story. Then make up your mind. She accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault and she tells it well. And mainstream media downplays or ignores. And I’m flabbergasted at that, because I remember Brett Kavanaugh and I believed the “liberal” half of the US cared about women’s stories.

    • Anthony Egidio | April 8, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      @snailure she’s like Alyssa Milano, attention seeking to regain relevance.

    • Nicole Cordova | April 8, 2020 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      This is the result when who buy presidency!💩

    • allison | April 15, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      Phil Immerfall found out you really are an Epstein sad very sad. You play with young girls sad

  9. nick cifuno | April 7, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    “It will go away, like a miracle” These words belong on the president’s gravestone.

  10. Bad Carbon | April 7, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    Ignore or lie about the iceberg directly in your path, even after you’ve had numerous ice warnings.
    Then blame the previous captain for sinking the ship.

    • LardGreystoke | April 7, 2020 at 11:47 PM | Reply

      “The iceberg will vanish in warm weather”.

    • TheElectrocositos | April 8, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

      That’s what our “great” president is been doing since day one!!!

    • Sam Baker | April 9, 2020 at 1:33 AM | Reply

      LardGreystoke global warming will take care of it *SMGDH*

    • Juanita Goudeau | April 13, 2020 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      Dumb dumb said he and he alone could fix it. He can’t fix any thing make every thing worst like telling people in Wisconsin. To go out and vote. When they are supposed to stay home only things about himself and how he can cheat taxpayers out of money

    • Wheatie Sweetie | April 13, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      Excellent and True, but turd 45 still gets a pass and his sleepy braindead cult still on attack to anyone who repeats his nonsense or talks consequences, beyond pathetic cultist attacks.

  11. eltonho09 | April 7, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Clearly, insiders are leaking memos now to protect themselves from criminal charges later.

  12. Aaron Seet | April 7, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    Why is USA still letting a senile man work as president?

    • Carolyn Sumners | April 7, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

      We impeached him. The Senate agreed with the charges, but voted to acquit. Mitch McConnell was holding their balls/careers in his evil little hands, and they quickly ignored their oaths of office. They must all be removed.

    • snailure | April 8, 2020 at 8:24 AM | Reply

      And replace him with another senile man with credible allegations of sexual assault against him. Lovely. Listen to Tara Reade, then make up your mind.

    • Nicole Cordova | April 8, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      There are millions of delusional idiots here and bought the rest! America died the day a BAFOON bought presidency!😡💩😟😞😒

    • Pokarot | April 12, 2020 at 3:56 AM | Reply

      @snailure Trump has admitted to peeping on underage girls and has credible allegations of sexual assault as well…

    • Ronald Matthews | April 25, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @Carolyn Sumners Wow, I was going to type all most the exact same thing!!
      The only difference is I would have added Lindsey Graham along with Mitch McConnell as well about holding the senators balls/careers in their evil little hands. I like the way you Think.

  13. David King | April 7, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    Trump’s strategy: 1) bragging about the economy; 2) blaming others when bad things happen. No exception.

  14. Heine Dietiker | April 7, 2020 at 2:53 PM | Reply

    Trump: Only I can fix it, but I’m not responsible for anything.

    • J. Muller | April 8, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

      @Heine Dietiker Trump was pretty smart when he banned all travel coming in from China back in January. There was a hundred fifty thousand Chinese coming to this country a day at that time. That’s saved thousands of American lives. And Trump will be right about the malaria pill but people like you will never admit it.

    • Heine Dietiker | April 8, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      @J. Muller Trump resisted banning travel from China for two weeks. Then he made exceptions so that 40’000 could come from China since. But that’s all not important. He was a criminal all his live, lying to people. He is sick in his head, needs always to be in the center of attention. But you love him, because he is legitimating your hate of black and brown people. So he is your personal hero.

    • Groove Q | April 9, 2020 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      J. Muller evidence is saying otherwise numbskull culters

    • J. Muller | April 9, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

      @Groove Q stop watching CNN watch Fox News and you won’t be stupid your entire life.

    • Groove Q | April 10, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

      J. Muller keep watching fox, youll end up with corona virus moron. One problem fixed

  15. Snaggle Toothed | April 7, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    When this all calms down we need a full inquiry into it.

    • 0cypher0 | April 8, 2020 at 1:22 AM | Reply

      @Paulafan5 who’s in the driving seat when a national emergency is declared? You’re pulling a Charlottesville Trump in that comment…

    • PENG XU | April 8, 2020 at 2:38 AM | Reply

      This would’ve to happen on this side of the world should people be more serious about what was happening in the world since February. An epic failure in leadership and all.

    • Fred Derf | April 8, 2020 at 8:34 AM | Reply

      A FULL ENQUIRY..?? THERE was one just completed called IMPEACHMENT…we all know the results of that and there is no appealing the decision that was BLATANTLY CORRUPT. Only to match the condition of the current W.H.

    • Richard Barber | April 8, 2020 at 8:42 AM | Reply

      @Carolyn Sumners Well, at least large numbers of his fervent supporters are ‘self-selecting’ themselves out of the voting pool, given how many of them will likely be dead, once the real effect of all those southern GOP states ignoring the warnings for so long because it was ‘politically inconvenient’ comes back to haunt them.

    • Snaggle Toothed | April 8, 2020 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      @Fred Derf No, a FULL INQUIRY into how early did experts start warning the WH and the timeline of response. Don’t be saying he lost concentration because he was impeached – He still made time to play golf more than any previous POTUS ever did.

  16. james sefcak | April 7, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

    Trump can name call Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” so it is fitting to name call Trump, “Dim Wit Don”.

  17. Gorilla Jones | April 7, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    The President of the United States called this a “Democratic Hoax”!!! Why doesn’t anyone bring that up? Never forget that!

    • David Lafleche | April 26, 2020 at 1:02 AM | Reply

      @Marlowe Dugger “Am I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?” (Galatians 4:16, KJV).

    • J. Muller | April 26, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

      @Uffi Sachs I guess that is why I live in a house on the beach and you’re in mommy’s basement. It must be awful being as stupid as you.

    • Marlowe Dugger | April 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      @David Lafleche those are Jesus words not yours,and he was speaking of himself and they got angry, but you are not my enemy even though you are telling lies to defend Trump.

    • David Lafleche | April 26, 2020 at 1:17 PM | Reply

      @Marlowe Dugger Yet you defend baby-butchering Socialist Democrats.

    • Marlowe Dugger | April 26, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

      @J. Muller and when the storm came. The man who built his house on the sand it fell. The sand eroded. Piece by piece the house fell. I am just saying. Some may live in basements with firm foundations built on rock. I have seen what hurricanes do to houses on the beach built on sand.

  18. Charles Cruz | April 7, 2020 at 4:27 PM | Reply

    NOT a Hillary fan but EVERYTHING she warned us about trump has come to pass.

    • Spok | April 8, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

      @Mames Fine Art You are watching MSNBC and claim to be concerned about lying? Say what?! You know you could care less about such things — for you it’s probably all about pure hate? I never see him lie except when he’s joking, and it’s so funny!

    • Spok | April 8, 2020 at 1:11 PM | Reply

      @Bernie Com President Trump was acquitted of all charges. Admit it. You don’t have to like it, but you should at least admit the truth and accept reality.

    • Bernie Com | April 8, 2020 at 5:39 PM | Reply

      @Spok You must be a child, a trail is not a trail if you have no witnesses and evidence. and that’s reality. Trump did everything to block all witnesses and evidence. he was a scared coward, Trump was only relieved because of that. So admit that if you can.

    • Spok | April 8, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      @Bernie Com Okay, but only after you provide all evidence and witnesses proving you didn’t rob the bank that was not robbed.

    • Marlowe Dugger | April 25, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @Spok and Trump is president genius. This has nothing to do with Bernie. And if it did he warned us.

  19. christopher weise | April 7, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    After everything he was told, he cared ONLY AFTER the stock market crashed, not because people were getting sick.

  20. PU | April 7, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    It’s called “criminal negligence”.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.