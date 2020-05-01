A memo from Peter Navarro, the president's trade adviser, said failure to contain a coronavirus outbreak could lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths and trillions of dollars in economic losses. The panel discusses. Aired on 4/7/2020.
WH Warned In January Of Risks By Trade Adviser: Report | Morning Joe | MSNBC
The whole white house should be accused of involuntary manslaughter at the very least
Yap, yap, yap🐩
@Pongo Huston …WHAT THEY DID DO IS MURDER MILLIONS OF SLAVES TAKEN INTO CAPTIVITY & THROWN OVER THE SIDE OF THE SHIPS THEY HELD THEM CAPTIVE IN FOR STARTERS.!! #KARMAHASCOME2COLLECT
Pongo Huston You mentally process with an indifference to context. This is not a strong point.
Yup
Focus focus. This is our Christmas present from North Korea. They have the bomb.
This is what happens when you get a reality tv host and make him president! Absolute chaos
This is what happens when white supremacists want to make America great (white) again.
The problem with Trump serving as POTUS is not that he was a reality tv host. The problem with Trump serving as POTUS is that he has major character flaws that can’t be fixed: lying, cheating, self-absorbed, bullying, cheater, narcissist, incompetent, ignorant, etc.
Somebody Cancel This Absurd Reality Trump Show
ikr? at least he gets to produce his daily reality TV show. 😂🤣
Elect a CLOWN, Expect a Circus
At least the old Republicans had the guts to get rid of Nixon. These Republicans choose to be complicit in mass murder
david woodward railroad protection movement Wuhan Chinese will revolt against CCP that rail way took forever to complete. From 1911 to finally 2012.
Today’s Republicants are busy stacking the courts with conservative judges.
we won’t forget or forgive
@dee MAVERICK We are going to stack the one that matters most! Vote blue or 4 more pandemics with YOU KNOW WHO!
dee MAVERICK If you leave the CCP to its own devices for the next decade, then after ten years you will find yourself to be defenseless, completely at the CCP’s mercy”-Alan Leong
All he cares about is his rich friends the stock market and 4 more years.
you said it
@Tyrade Shift No Way…enough of chaos, uncertainties, craziness and incompetency. Especially when we hear that he refuses audits and transparency in how he will spend the taxpayers’ money in the $500 Bln. package. Ridiculous, this is public money and belongs to the people.
BINGO!
@Suzanne Bodette If he gets in again Americans deserves this lying crazy lunatic.
@Bob Quattrini Yes, I keep asking myself, why doesn’t the Secret Service simply STEP OUT OF THE WAY.
When a reporter asked him what he’d like to say to those that are scared, he said: “I’d say that you’re a terrible reporter”. Just another day……except now people aren’t scared, they are DYING!
The best way to clearly describe, Agent Orange’s, whom by himself is a virelent toxin, is FUBAR, SNAFU and SIERRA SIERRA DELTA DELTA.
@InspiredByEbonyLove Your point?
Exactly, and then pontificated “alot of people love me….alot of people love Trump! I think we’re gonna win….win in a landslide.”
THIS was the response to a question about human beings DYING! If this inept handling of this virus doesn’t necessitate his removal from office, I ask what will????
I keep saying that after each crisis, but it seems the GOP are only concerned with party, anti-abortion laws and conservative judges…..it’s absolutely VILE.
@Kristi J Totally agreeee!!! Irresponsible, unconscionable, and downright inhumane. 😡
@Mames Fine Art I didn’t get that point either. You’re brave to even tackle it🤣
Awesome, Morning Joe keeping the pressure on. We can’t let that awful orange man gaslight the country.
@Austin Williams you’re so stupid, you probably would buy tears. Then you’d get coronavirus from those tears, you buffoon
@Austin Williams Yep! Americans ARE that stupid.
@Austin Williams You gonna take that smack from Phil Immerfal, “Austin Williams”?? Geez, does RUSSIAN MILITARY INTELLIGENCE have a “cowboy/yankee name generator” or WHAT?!. Not sure why I’m talking to a RUSSIAN BOT. (If you’re not then…yeesh.)
@w5winston, 😂
#NARCISSISTKILLER
She was serious: he doesn’t read
@Boyd That’s not his fault!
For instance, here’s how Obama handled things:
*2009 H1N1 Pandemic (H1N1pdm09 virus)*
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/2009-h1n1-pandemic.html
“From April 12, 2009 to April 10, 2010, CDC estimated there were *60.8 million cases* (range: 43.3-89.3 million), 274,304 hospitalizations (range: 195,086-402,719), and *12,469 deaths* (range: 8868-18,306) in the United States due to the (H1N1)pdm09 virus.”
Coronavirus: WHO Scrubbed Website Document to Underline Opposition to Travel Bans
https://cnsnews.com/article/international/patrick-goodenough/coronavirus-who-scrubbed-website-document-underline
From CNBC Jan 22: _This weekend, the CDC and Homeland Security began screening people traveling to major airports in California and New York from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak is believed to have started._ _Health officials have also confirmed cases in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan._
*”This weekend” I presume that means Jan 18-19* Wow, he’s very fast!
*He even predicted THIS HOAX!*
“Donald Trump has lashed out at Democrats who have questioned his handling of the coronavirus threat, calling it their new ‘hoax'” Trump: Coronavirus is Democrats’ ‘new hoax’ https://youtu.be/G5TZ6fTYrsE
Just talking points are in front of Dump
Spok and what were those steps?
Connie B that’s not folksy, I’m from small folksy town. Folksy doesn’t mean ignorant, stupid or incapable.
“he doesn’t read”. . .NO, He CAN’T read.
We need to hold this truth over Donald trump’s head for the rest of his life: HE DOWNPLAYED THE OUTBREAK!!!!!
SHAME
SHAME
SHAME
@snailure if you heard and you feel the need to tell us. Please tell us what? Don’t live us hanging. That makes me not to believe anything you say. So which is it?
@Helen Leclaire Don’t believe me, but type her name into google or whatever and listen to her story. Then make up your mind. She accuses Joe Biden of sexual assault and she tells it well. And mainstream media downplays or ignores. And I’m flabbergasted at that, because I remember Brett Kavanaugh and I believed the “liberal” half of the US cared about women’s stories.
@snailure she’s like Alyssa Milano, attention seeking to regain relevance.
This is the result when who buy presidency!💩
Phil Immerfall found out you really are an Epstein sad very sad. You play with young girls sad
“It will go away, like a miracle” These words belong on the president’s gravestone.
@sheppfun
🥵
@Chandla Bing
🥵
@Chandla Bing
‼️
@RuBaron715
Dracula stands up…
@MAGGIE LEONARD well they are a bunch of chickens so why not.
Ignore or lie about the iceberg directly in your path, even after you’ve had numerous ice warnings.
Then blame the previous captain for sinking the ship.
“The iceberg will vanish in warm weather”.
That’s what our “great” president is been doing since day one!!!
LardGreystoke global warming will take care of it *SMGDH*
Dumb dumb said he and he alone could fix it. He can’t fix any thing make every thing worst like telling people in Wisconsin. To go out and vote. When they are supposed to stay home only things about himself and how he can cheat taxpayers out of money
Excellent and True, but turd 45 still gets a pass and his sleepy braindead cult still on attack to anyone who repeats his nonsense or talks consequences, beyond pathetic cultist attacks.
Clearly, insiders are leaking memos now to protect themselves from criminal charges later.
Hadn’t thought of that angle. Interesting, and plausible.
Not necessarily criminal charges. That’s rare. It’s more so insulating them from future scrutiny.
Trump declared himself a wartime president, charge him for wartime crimes for lying to the American people and for the unnecessary death.
To late.
Maybe, but maybe they are just tired of all the lies and they are worried they are going to be the next in Trumps blame game.
Why is USA still letting a senile man work as president?
We impeached him. The Senate agreed with the charges, but voted to acquit. Mitch McConnell was holding their balls/careers in his evil little hands, and they quickly ignored their oaths of office. They must all be removed.
And replace him with another senile man with credible allegations of sexual assault against him. Lovely. Listen to Tara Reade, then make up your mind.
There are millions of delusional idiots here and bought the rest! America died the day a BAFOON bought presidency!😡💩😟😞😒
@snailure Trump has admitted to peeping on underage girls and has credible allegations of sexual assault as well…
@Carolyn Sumners Wow, I was going to type all most the exact same thing!!
The only difference is I would have added Lindsey Graham along with Mitch McConnell as well about holding the senators balls/careers in their evil little hands. I like the way you Think.
Trump’s strategy: 1) bragging about the economy; 2) blaming others when bad things happen. No exception.
brag&blame ,a bumper sticker ?
Trump: Only I can fix it, but I’m not responsible for anything.
@Heine Dietiker Trump was pretty smart when he banned all travel coming in from China back in January. There was a hundred fifty thousand Chinese coming to this country a day at that time. That’s saved thousands of American lives. And Trump will be right about the malaria pill but people like you will never admit it.
@J. Muller Trump resisted banning travel from China for two weeks. Then he made exceptions so that 40’000 could come from China since. But that’s all not important. He was a criminal all his live, lying to people. He is sick in his head, needs always to be in the center of attention. But you love him, because he is legitimating your hate of black and brown people. So he is your personal hero.
J. Muller evidence is saying otherwise numbskull culters
@Groove Q stop watching CNN watch Fox News and you won’t be stupid your entire life.
J. Muller keep watching fox, youll end up with corona virus moron. One problem fixed
When this all calms down we need a full inquiry into it.
@Paulafan5 who’s in the driving seat when a national emergency is declared? You’re pulling a Charlottesville Trump in that comment…
This would’ve to happen on this side of the world should people be more serious about what was happening in the world since February. An epic failure in leadership and all.
A FULL ENQUIRY..?? THERE was one just completed called IMPEACHMENT…we all know the results of that and there is no appealing the decision that was BLATANTLY CORRUPT. Only to match the condition of the current W.H.
@Carolyn Sumners Well, at least large numbers of his fervent supporters are ‘self-selecting’ themselves out of the voting pool, given how many of them will likely be dead, once the real effect of all those southern GOP states ignoring the warnings for so long because it was ‘politically inconvenient’ comes back to haunt them.
@Fred Derf No, a FULL INQUIRY into how early did experts start warning the WH and the timeline of response. Don’t be saying he lost concentration because he was impeached – He still made time to play golf more than any previous POTUS ever did.
Trump can name call Joe Biden “Sleepy Joe” so it is fitting to name call Trump, “Dim Wit Don”.
President Chump is better
Dr. Adderall Trump
MURDERER! NARCISSIST! LIAR!
Or ‘Don’t Tell Truth’.
Dump Truck ……… same I.Q.
The President of the United States called this a “Democratic Hoax”!!! Why doesn’t anyone bring that up? Never forget that!
@Marlowe Dugger “Am I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?” (Galatians 4:16, KJV).
@Uffi Sachs I guess that is why I live in a house on the beach and you’re in mommy’s basement. It must be awful being as stupid as you.
@David Lafleche those are Jesus words not yours,and he was speaking of himself and they got angry, but you are not my enemy even though you are telling lies to defend Trump.
@Marlowe Dugger Yet you defend baby-butchering Socialist Democrats.
@J. Muller and when the storm came. The man who built his house on the sand it fell. The sand eroded. Piece by piece the house fell. I am just saying. Some may live in basements with firm foundations built on rock. I have seen what hurricanes do to houses on the beach built on sand.
NOT a Hillary fan but EVERYTHING she warned us about trump has come to pass.
@Mames Fine Art You are watching MSNBC and claim to be concerned about lying? Say what?! You know you could care less about such things — for you it’s probably all about pure hate? I never see him lie except when he’s joking, and it’s so funny!
@Bernie Com President Trump was acquitted of all charges. Admit it. You don’t have to like it, but you should at least admit the truth and accept reality.
@Spok You must be a child, a trail is not a trail if you have no witnesses and evidence. and that’s reality. Trump did everything to block all witnesses and evidence. he was a scared coward, Trump was only relieved because of that. So admit that if you can.
@Bernie Com Okay, but only after you provide all evidence and witnesses proving you didn’t rob the bank that was not robbed.
@Spok and Trump is president genius. This has nothing to do with Bernie. And if it did he warned us.
After everything he was told, he cared ONLY AFTER the stock market crashed, not because people were getting sick.
Define crashed? it is still higher than any point in Obama’s presidency.
@Zippidis X This ECONOMY that Obama built after BUSH in 2009 reminds me of the old American Tourister Luggage versus the Gorilla commercials. Obama built it and Trump tries to destroy it, but can’t. It keeps on running.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8C-e96m4730
Zippidis X – Jesus H. Still with the “whataboutism”.
Not because people were sick and dieing 😷!
@Zippidis X the market crashed when he opened his lying mouth so they simply closed it to avoid further damage
You all now have Red Hands to go with his Red Hat.
It’s called “criminal negligence”.