‘We’re in deep s***,’ whistleblower recounts unforgettable email

Rick Bright, the ousted director of a federal vaccine agency, recalls a mask manufacturer's emailed warning about the lack of protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
#Covid-19 #CNN #News
Rick Bright, the ousted director of a federal vaccine agency, recalls a mask manufacturer's emailed warning about the lack of protective equipment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
#Covid-19 #CNN #News
***Look at all the Delusional Cult45 Worshippers in the comment section***
***Those freaks have absolutely no relationship with facts and reality***
Republicans are still ignorant. God help them ALL!
G S TRUMP DID NOT CAUSE THE CORONAVIRUS!!!!! all you stupid ignorant athiest liberals do is bash him for everything and blame everything on him
Removing a clump of cells is nothing more than a medical procedure. Your emotional attachment to this clump of cells doesn’t make it a human any more than a seedling on your lawn being a majestic oak tree. If you don’t want that tree there, pluck it out or mow over it. You’re not thinking rationally.
Wigit but when you get pregnant at an age where you can’t have a kid why don’t they think about breaking the Bible and one of God’s laws before doing. then it’s their own fault for doing it so they should have to put themselves through having a child
Republicans went to the circus and they voted for a clown…no error there.
@Smanhockey Yes. Out of OUR own monies.
Who else wanted to smack that “I got you now” smile off that womans face when asking question?
@Jodie Florence Martin de Haro
Many thanks to your daughter and her team on the frontline! Thank you!!!! Many positive vibes and prayers to you and your family 🙏❤️❣️. Thank you!!!
@Eric James I will wait with you!
#BYEBYETRUMP
🤭U read my mind the universe is talking
@NDFOOTBALL #dumptrump
#BIDEN2020
I “love” how Ms. Brooks asks him to describe a program and then doesn’t even let him answer.
@Carla Thomas I wouldn’t give her that much credit, she just didn’t want facts to get in the way of a good BS story.
Putting PENCE in charge of COVID 19
is like putting a starving dog in charge
of guarding a t-bone steak. The Aids epidemic spread like crazy when Pence was in charge. He was so slow to react
(Like now) that many people lost their
lives needlessly in Indiana. Pence decided he wanted time to ponder and pray about it. The man cannot make quick, emergency decision. They seem
to have things backwards. The MEDICAL
DOCTORS need to be in charge and the
POLITICIANS need to be informed as
commitee members.
@Carla Thomas I totally agree!
She won’t let the facts confuse her.
8:45 Yeah, right? That idiot says “Would you please very briefly explain what Femsi is” and THEN goes on a long rant before he can speak.
When you use half of your time just to preach Nonsense, before you ask a question, shouldn’t be allowed. Also, when the person is answering, you have to let them finish.
We saw so much of that crap for the past decade, its all Theatre for Voters. Its not about getting actual answers.
This female is trying to still spin a lie for CHUMP J. JONES
Jerry Petterson No she’s not, this guy is a hack. I can’t believe people are taking this guy seriously. In his own testimony he says “he didn’t believe in funding unproven treatment such as drugs, vaccines, and therapies” This guy was given a job, he didn’t wanna do it because he wanted to invest the money in new EXPERIMENTAL BIG PHARMA drugs like remdesevir, a failed ebola drug. The response from the Trump admin was a complete mess but people jumping and believing anyone who criticizes Trump as a hero is ridiculous. To think Trump is the ONLY person in the government in charge of this like there arent thousands of government officials incharge of this. Quit pointing at the village idiot and acknowledge the entire government of this country has been a f*cking joke, going back to Obama,Bush,Clinton ect https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/13/rick-bright-vaccine-chief-coronavirus-254127
@Giovanni Medina This doctor refused to push a drug that trump said would work. What the hell does trump know about medicine, first of all the drug caused adverse reactions in different people that took it. Number one it was a danger to the heart in some patients. It needed further testing. Just like a vaccine, it will have to go through months if not years of testing.Always blaming someone else, what a childish way of handling a problem.
trump ” STOP Telling the public the TRUTH” … Your FIRED!!!
I like how that lady at the end tried to spin the blame onto Dr. Bright. Then he replied with basically, “Trump disbanded and dismantled the ONLY department that could have helped and IGNORED the pandemic plan. Why did he do that? Because of Trumps pathetic childish feud with Obama? Trump is a despicable politician and a bald faced liar, he belongs in a prison.
You’re too kind. Orange Julius belongs in Hell! Today!
Awesome response, Dr Bright! He didn’t let the “but there were plans” talking points stand unchallenged. He pointed out the plans were not used when covid-19 hit the world in January. Of course, Faux News will cut his response, if they air this testimony. But well done, sir!
Could her smile BE more fake?! 🤢🤮
Like false teeth smile on TeeVee?
America
Land of the Free
Home of the Galactically Stupid
Facts.
And terrifying armed to the teeth.
Design TheMessiah; Free to be as cold-hearted/corrupt/irresponsible as possible.
Liberate Mars for the Ever Trumpers
even his testimony exposes how much blood is already on Trump’s hands
Brooks: “My time is limited” and continues to ramble on without letting him answer.
Ian Dac
SUSAN BROOKS job is Representative for THE PEOPLE OF INDIANA, not excuse maker and cheerleader for trump. Looks like trump has a nose ring in all republicans. Trump walks all over the constitution and breaks the law and congress say HOW CAN WE HELP !!
@Leanna Geyer her people https://youtu.be/NzDhm808oU4 so this is not schocking
@Leanna Geyer Nose rings… except on McCain and he’s dead (to the delight of djt) and Romney (and djt would love to get him booted somehow… but the very red Utah doesn’t like Trump).
that district can be swung. She’s retiring. Whoever is the Dem nominee, throw $10 her/his way, okay? Bookmark it somewhere.
The truth hurts…that’s why Trump in directly fired the Doctor…this is his m.o…look at all the individuals, the so called disgruntless, left the White house, its only obvious the true disgruntled person is Trump.
“It didn’t have to be this way”
Corona: You ain’t seen nothing yet!
5.5 months of mismanagement. The curve flattened for a reason – the virus didn’t change, we did. Now here we go again.
Check the cases and deaths in 3 weeks then come back to today, only CT MA are shut down.
TEST
TRACE
(treat)
QUARANTINE
Brooks- “the American people need to know we had plans” “we had meetings”, then she tries to flip it to we didn’t fully know… Soooo what did you do after the meeting Brooks? Like Dr. Bright said, without leadership the information from our scientists cannot be adequately implemented. When he TOOK that action he was reprimanded for “speaking out of rank”. He looked genuine and concerned, she looked borderline psychotic with surly conflicting words slipping through a strange smile.
It is so disturbing how they can DEFEND without conscience. At some point human decency should come into play 🤦
@Honeybrwneyes I can’t understand how they can sleep at night, unless they truly have no morals. “The American people need to know we had plans.” Okay, how about this: We had plans, but never mind the fact that those plans were designed by scientists employed by the two previous administrations, but NOT this administration. Then too, never mind the fact that THIS administration made a genuine effort to ensure that such plans could never be implemented swiftly enough because they disbanded the very organizations which had the ability to make such recommendations, for no better reason that to wipe out another accomplishment that can be tied in some way to Obama. The imbecilic reasoning of this woman rivals that of Trump himself (except for the fact that she actually formulates grammatically correct sentences which lead from one to the next in logical sequence, but yeah, her presentation is entirely disingenuous).
Shes such a karen 🙄🙄🙄just stfu lady, your not listening and obviously the truth doesnt matter to you
Lizard Man87 how come we call outspoken women Karen, but there is no name for a male equivalent
Casablanca Durant I always thought it was ‘Chad’
She seems to suggest Doctors are in charge of Purchasing ?????? Ridiculous
Correct. I was an acquisition professional and I worked in industry for years as well. This doctor is not to blame, the entire system and BOTH parties are culpable.
@Francis L Mayer no it starts at teh TOP dump egnored and lied to try and keep his #’s up.. this is criminal.
“NOVEMBER is COMING” cue GOT opening theme music…
She reminds me of the snake in the cartoon Jungle book.
please don’t insult snakes! They’re our friends. That woman is a monster.
“I like that about the Republicans; the evidence does not faze them, they are not bothered at all by the facts.”
~Bill Clinton
@Shogun 09 nice one
@Christopher Neathery Sounds like something a Republican would do, doesn’t it?
@citizenxgen soo that is equal to ALL the atriacities dump has done? wow just wow…..
@griffinwm like there is a difference in the two parties.
@griffinwm sounds like what a politician would do. There are no differences in the two parties but in name only. A third party and term limits would be a good start at fixing it though.