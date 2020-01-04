In federal court today, a hypothetical question from a Trump-appointed judge to the House general counsel led to a wild imagining about how a confrontation between the House and the Department of Justice. Aired on 01/03/20.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

‘We’ll Send The Sergeant At Arms Over To The Justice Department’ | The Last Word | MSNBC