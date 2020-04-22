‘We will stand connected’: McNeil on N.S. mourning victims

TOPICS:

April 22, 2020

 

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says his job is to heal the province following the worst mass killing in Canada's history.

10 Comments on "‘We will stand connected’: McNeil on N.S. mourning victims"

  1. bushy240 | April 20, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    More useless gun laws make bad memorials.

  2. cody crafts | April 20, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Cody 🇨🇦😭

  3. JULIUS BLITZARZ | April 20, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Sounds like a load

  4. Mike Clancy | April 20, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    Seemed like a nice guy with a weird police fetish. Midlife crisis plus breakup plus covid restrictions plus mental unwellness plus spring weather triggered a full psychotic episode. Perhaps Im mistaken.

  5. Robert Gloeden | April 21, 2020 at 1:04 AM | Reply

    It’s funny how this incident is mainly talked about when the day that oil died . WOW where will our governing source’s get their income from .Rest in peace Alberta and Saskatchewan

  6. Michel Taï-Leung | April 21, 2020 at 3:34 AM | Reply

    Droopy: You know what? I’m happy.

  7. Henry Ford | April 21, 2020 at 8:47 AM | Reply

    They had to stand there and get shot by a psychopath without being able to defend themselves. This country is pathetic, we need the right to defend ourselves with firearms.

  8. Bernie Dutch Canadian | April 21, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Why isn’t your health cAre system providing better PPE for community care nurses for they should have a supply so please listen to the husband message to the news last reporting because his wife lost her life to the shooter

  9. Chris r | April 22, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    More mental health……………………………………………………

