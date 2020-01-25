We asked the internet for more impeachment questions. | USA TODAY

January 25, 2020

 

Washington correspondent Christal Hayes answers your impeachment trial questions.

RELATED: Your weird impeachment questions, answered

We scoured the Internet, including "The Front Page of the Internet" — Reddit — to get an idea of some of the weirdest questions out there about impeachment.

13 Comments on "We asked the internet for more impeachment questions. | USA TODAY"

  2. Nemo Krada | January 25, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    What High Crimes and Misdemeanors did the President commit?

  3. that guy Memo | January 25, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

    More peach mints

  4. Happy Dee | January 25, 2020 at 2:20 PM | Reply

    Anyone care to explain to me how the President seeking an investigation of a American breaking laws of two nations is an impeachable offense?

  5. trail mark | January 25, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump tells the world that Democrats is the party of crime. Shortly after this a man started sending pipe bombs through the mail. Is insurrection a crime? This law prohibits the incitement, assistance, and participation in a rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States and its laws. … Rebellion and insurrection refer specifically to acts of violence against the state or its officers.
    I think crime should just be an opinion, telling people they are wrong just lowers property value in a person’s self-esteem …I don’t want our president to feel bad.
    https://www.nbcnews.com/video/president-trump-calls-democratic-party-party-of-crime-at-west-virginia-rally-1332954179782

  6. William Patrie | January 25, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

    It’s all over comrades. 🤗

  7. TellyToby 710 | January 25, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

    – -this girls voice is WAY too annoying !! – – get another job where you son’t have to speak !! – –

  8. Alona Israel | January 25, 2020 at 4:20 PM | Reply

    Why are you all getting on the president for trying to clean the swamp? Is he getting to close to the bottom? Is the Senate going to find out how the Bidens are involved to Ukraine money laundering scheme?

  9. daniel deluca | January 25, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    PUBLIC NOTICE
    LOCK up Hunter Biden & his FUX’ing criminal daddy
    the WHOLE impeachment THING is a SCAM
    semper fidelis
    daniel john de Luca

