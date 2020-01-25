We asked the internet for more impeachment questions. | USA TODAY

Washington correspondent Christal Hayes answers your impeachment trial questions.

RELATED: Your weird impeachment questions, answered

We scoured the Internet, including "The Front Page of the Internet" — Reddit — to get an idea of some of the weirdest questions out there about impeachment.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:

» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:

» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.