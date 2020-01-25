We asked the internet for more impeachment questions. | USA TODAY

Washington correspondent Christal Hayes answers your impeachment trial questions.
RELATED: Your weird impeachment questions, answered
We scoured the Internet, including "The Front Page of the Internet" — Reddit — to get an idea of some of the weirdest questions out there about impeachment.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
Ok
What High Crimes and Misdemeanors did the President commit?
Trump’s hands are clean 👍
Ask yourself this question what are the Dems in Congress hiding from the American citizens
Donald Trump tells the world that Democrats is the party of crime. Shortly after this a man started sending pipe bombs through the mail. Is insurrection a crime? This law prohibits the incitement, assistance, and participation in a rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States and its laws. … Rebellion and insurrection refer specifically to acts of violence against the state or its officers. I think crime should just be an opinion, telling people they are wrong just lowers property value in a person’s self-esteem.
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/president-trump-calls-democratic-party-party-of-crime-at-west-virginia-rally-1332954179782
More peach mints
Anyone care to explain to me how the President seeking an investigation of a American breaking laws of two nations is an impeachable offense?
Donald Trump tells the world that Democrats is the party of crime. Shortly after this a man started sending pipe bombs through the mail. Is insurrection a crime? This law prohibits the incitement, assistance, and participation in a rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States and its laws. … Rebellion and insurrection refer specifically to acts of violence against the state or its officers.
I think crime should just be an opinion, telling people they are wrong just lowers property value in a person’s self-esteem …I don’t want our president to feel bad.
https://www.nbcnews.com/video/president-trump-calls-democratic-party-party-of-crime-at-west-virginia-rally-1332954179782
It’s all over comrades. 🤗
– -this girls voice is WAY too annoying !! – – get another job where you son’t have to speak !! – –
Why are you all getting on the president for trying to clean the swamp? Is he getting to close to the bottom? Is the Senate going to find out how the Bidens are involved to Ukraine money laundering scheme?
PUBLIC NOTICE
LOCK up Hunter Biden & his FUX’ing criminal daddy
the WHOLE impeachment THING is a SCAM
semper fidelis
daniel john de Luca
PUBLIC NOTICE
LOCK up Hunter Biden & his FUX’ing criminal daddy
the WHOLE impeachment THING is a SCAM
semper fidelis
daniel john de Luca