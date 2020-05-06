Watch The 11th Hour With Brian Williams Highlights: April 14 | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 6, 2020

 

95 Comments on "Watch The 11th Hour With Brian Williams Highlights: April 14 | MSNBC"

  1. Kelly Aynes | April 15, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    Weak minds have no concept of accountability

  2. Never Again | April 15, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    We need to remove this evil person in our White House 😠😠😠

    • Sonic Hedgehog | April 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM | Reply

      4 more years for Trump

    • Oh Really | April 15, 2020 at 11:38 PM | Reply

      TrumpsItheLord18 No comrade, that’s not how our superior system works. We limit presidencies to control the damage of nutjobs like Trump. You fools on the other hand never had the sense or sobriety to do this. So this Putin wacko will of course be in there that long, enough to finish off your pathetic commie country!

    • Wendy's Garden | April 16, 2020 at 5:07 AM | Reply

      don’t tell us. Tell your rep. Tell them every day they don’t, they need to check those death #s and understand they are complicit in those deaths. Shame then, yell at them, demand they represent you for a change and not special interests.
      And remember their names. We need to primary every last one of them in our own party for their failure to act.

    • skat kat | April 16, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

      @Neber Again: why
      ‘ Please send back your stimulus check..dont cash it buddy…this evil person
      is your President. Show some respect if you can.. oh wait.. you dont have respect for yourself let alone the President of the United States.
      HATER
      amen

    • George Washington | April 16, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      They tried and failed miserably

  3. Thomas Neal | April 15, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

    “The WHO’s covering up of the corona virus” from the person that said it was a hoax. WTF.

    • Bud Fudlacker | April 15, 2020 at 11:42 PM | Reply

      @Chandrika Shantanand I am Joe Dementia and I am running for senate! You know the thing!

    • Herbert Lewis | April 15, 2020 at 11:47 PM | Reply

      @Bud Fudlacker Stfu moron

    • Bud Fudlacker | April 15, 2020 at 11:54 PM | Reply

      @Herbert Lewis Remember when you used too keep your straight razor in the rain barrel get them all rusty and bang them on the curb? – Dementia Joe! LOL!

    • K653 Planet Dark Matter | April 16, 2020 at 12:24 AM | Reply

      @Bud Fudlacker Fact there were 40,000+ people coming from China EVEN WITH THE BAN. The BAN was only for Chinese nationals NOT U.S. Citizens returning from China who may have been infected. So the BAN was INEFFECTIVE! Similar to using a bandaid to fight cancer. Why did the Trump Admin. DISMANTLE the Pandemic Response unit in 2018 created for the purpose of rapid response to a pandemic??? This team even left a playbook to follow in case a pandemic and the Trump administration IGNORED IT! Simply Google ‘pandemic response playbook’

    • Gerri Dandridge | April 16, 2020 at 2:29 AM | Reply

      Thomas Neal 😷😷😷😷😬😬😬🤭🤭😁😁😋😋😂😂😂😂

  4. Mark Lawson | April 15, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    He has to go before this country is gone

  5. Tom Stelzer | April 15, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Trump thought his signature on the checks were all going to Stormy.

    • Steve Williams | April 16, 2020 at 12:17 AM | Reply

      Just be carefully with trumps signature on your cheques. They might bounce.Then you will get nothing.

    • Michele Kett | April 16, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      Is that legal?

    • Rodney Bean | April 16, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      I guess you can be a right you might have thought that he was signing checks for stormy I guess just like Obama thought selling guns to the Mexican cartels was the right thing to do of course I wouldn’t listen to anything Brian Williams says he’s already proven to be a liar and admitted to it

  6. TCL Tcl | April 15, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    Crazy Donnie is running out of time
    He needs his cult rallies more than ever. Just isn’t the same lately

  7. ChrisCrashNow | April 15, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    trump is delusional in the extreme. When he says, ” lots of people are saying ” or “they all tell me.” He’s talking about the multitude of voices in his head.

    • MrArchangel73521 | April 16, 2020 at 2:50 AM | Reply

      👍👍👍

    • skat kat | April 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      @chriscrashnow: and you don’t talk to yourself sometimes..? It’s just like you to jump on the band wagon with all the other haters to chime in so you are liked..what a pathetic life that would be to live…not me…I think President Trump is a wonderful president /father and leader/ let’s see what you would have done mr. chriscrashnow..let us all know so we can belittle your efforts in this pandemic.
      I feel sad for you saying what you did..you are shamefull…i would ask God for forgiveness… Some day you will get on your OWN horse and ride by yourself with your own true respectful words for our President.
      still i say shame on you for your comments…
      amen

    • Frank Elizalde | April 16, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

      skat kat 👉🏻Seems as U changed your demeanor, for the better, regarding President Trump. Good wising up ! Hope others wise up as U .

    • ChrisCrashNow | April 17, 2020 at 10:27 AM | Reply

      @Frank Elizalde I see you have drunk the kool-aid. trump knew about the Covid-19 virus and did nothing. He is responsible for the unnecessary deaths of thousands of americans.

    • ChrisCrashNow | April 17, 2020 at 10:29 AM | Reply

      skat kat .Your post is kat Scata

  8. Ro G | April 15, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    If t’rump wanted to “re-open” the economy earlier, than maybe he shouldn’t have been ignoring the signs and calling it a hoax in February? 🤔

  9. Gloria Sheehan | April 15, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    The word “beautiful” has become forever tarnished through his over, and inappropriate, use.

  10. Apache Duke | April 15, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    The people were courious what,D.T was going to do after his impeachment,well folks you still wondering???

  11. Ted Chyn | April 15, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    “It would be easy to be truthful” good advice for the Dotard. Now let see you do it with your tax return first.

  12. Tony Zapata | April 15, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    again trump covering up for himself again blaming everybody else but himself

    • Gooey 911 | April 16, 2020 at 12:15 AM | Reply

      Trump stupid. He think virus man made in China lab from chimera virus strain Obama sell to China in 2015. But if this true – Microsofts MSNBC would say so because they real news and care about us.
      We so lucky Bill Gates make vaccine to save us.He very good man. I cannot wait to be chipped with vaccine. We must vote Biden to ensure this happen.

    • Carol Price | April 16, 2020 at 2:27 AM | Reply

      The con man did say he doesn’t take responsibility for anything.

    • Aaron Weiser | April 16, 2020 at 7:45 AM | Reply

      It sounds like your blaming someone……..

  13. gobigorange | April 15, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    It’s still surreal that our government continues to allow this reality show to continue

    • Michele Kett | April 16, 2020 at 8:53 PM | Reply

      sean fobbs just listen to him. He says that he wants to be like Xi the Dictator of China. Like Kim Jon Un in Korea and admires Putin. Does that tell you anything about his ambition to be another Dictator. If you want freedom, you may want to go back to Jamaica or vote for anybody but Trump.

    • Peter B. | April 21, 2020 at 3:41 AM | Reply

      sean fobbs I feel sorry for you. you can’t seem to recognize a ConMan when you see one. there are quite a few in the United States I think you’re doomed.

    • sean fobbs | April 21, 2020 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      Peter B. I fully respect your opinion but please tell me what he has done since he’s become president that makes him a con man

    • Josef | May 5, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

      @sean fobbs Is this a joke?

    • sean fobbs | May 5, 2020 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Josef No I want to know I am leaning toward trump this year but everyone is telling me he’s bad and I just want to know what has he done

  14. W M | April 15, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

    The US economy is going to reopen like his casino.

    • lovableAlexa | April 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM | Reply

      Please tRump plaza is scheduled to be demolish soon it was postponed because of this stupidity..

    • Mary Robinson | April 16, 2020 at 1:00 AM | Reply

      W M Hahaha 😁 hahaha 😁 that’s funny. He said it would disappear in April. Poof it would be gone. Along with his mind.

    • Allosaurus Fragilis | April 16, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      He promised to run the country like his company. For once he was telling the truth.

  15. tahquameken | April 15, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    He seems too eager to get things back to business as usual. It doesn’t sound like someone who cares about people’s lives.

  16. Kathleen Austin | April 15, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    I just don’t understand how anyone supports him!!! He’s filling his pockets with our tax payer dollars!!! Killing our Democracy and the rule of law!!! I don’t want a dictator running America!!! His supporters must not read or pay attention to him!!!! It’s beyond crazy!!!!
    I suggest that his supporters ALL GET TOGETHER …HUG….KISS…DISCUSS THE VIRUS!!!!

    • K653 Planet Dark Matter | April 16, 2020 at 12:31 AM | Reply

      Trump should have hundreds of Campaign Rallies in every Red State. Make it packed, no face masks, with everyone shaking hands, chanting, coughing and sneezing. The virus is really just a hoax, right?

    • RavenPoe | April 16, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

      I’d agree but they don’t see an issue so then they go out in the world with the rest of us and infect the innocent.

    • Adam Tharpe | April 17, 2020 at 5:00 AM | Reply

      Kathleen Austin No they don’t read, nor pay attention. They are a blind, deaf mob like the German people was to hitler.

  17. Jose Bello | April 15, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

    WOW…
    The leader of the free world just said it’s everyone else’s fault not mine…?
    WTF just happened.

    • skat kat | April 16, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

      you heard right there jeso Bolle: the virus was not his fault, the quaranteen was not his fault, but you will still cash that check he is sending you right.. i thought so.
      Welcome aboard the HATERS group….
      amen

    • Jose Bello | April 16, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      @skat kat I am a essential worker I deliver.

  18. Tootsla 125 | April 15, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

    Ha! “Authorizing” the governors – that is just adorable. He still has zero idea of how this government works. The North East Coast governors and the West Coast governors be like: Bye Felicia! We’ve got this.

  19. foosgoalie | April 15, 2020 at 11:12 PM | Reply

    Everyday he’s a little more unhinged and this thing ain’t goin’ away. It could be the end of him. Karma could be approaching slowly.

  20. Hey Ho let’s go !! | April 15, 2020 at 11:26 PM | Reply

    He’s a failure. Vote him out.

