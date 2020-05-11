WATCH: Suspicious pop-up coronavirus test site abruptly closes after being questioned | USA TODAY

Suspicious pop-up COVID-19 test site in Louisville abruptly closes after being questioned.
RELATED: Chris Cuomo makes surprise appearance during Andrew Cuomo's presser
A pop-up coronavirus testing site gets questioned by media and Metro Council President David James at Shorty's Food Mart in West Louisville.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#covidtesting #covid19
If they are charging people cut their nuts out.
You mean off?
@gardener i didnt ask. gardener.
Kubanakan Taino mmmm…. I guess both would work. Which would hurt most? It shouldn’t be fast and clean. Gouging them out with a blunt, rusty fishing knife maybe.
@gardener hey didn’t ask..jeez
rat great argument
Well you do have to admit …no Real medical professional would ever have a Hype Man. 🤣
true,we work quietly..no heroism
this being the west end of louisville , a real medical professional would have his own theme band, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz-KwtKRBUY
“Your Mama’s house? How’s ya mama doing?” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LOL!
👏💀
*He didn’t miss a beat with that one*
That was funny but at the same time I wouldn’t be up in nobody face like he was he was too close to that truck you never know what people will do now days
OOOH I hear a YO MAMA fight starting.
Selling DNA to private databases and also charging people in Coronavirus testing scam
They just take your money, they don’t do anything
That’s all the government is doing with their testing anyway what difference does it make these people are going to rip you off on a small scale government’s going to rip you off on a large scale for the long run
The good news, is they have probably been infected with Coroner Virus. The bad news, is they’ll infect a dozen more people, before consuming valuable medical resources needed by people who didn’t deserve this.
@Spring Bloom in my area, the good news is they’d get shot,hung,burned, and like they say out in the woods, leave no trace. I wonder if the cops would show up if you opened fire on them.with a high power rifle.🤔
Should have called the police on them. Scamming people is horrible. $240…wow
swindlers and convicts…where WERE the police?
LOL! They are not getting off. Look how many people surrounded them. They got their license plate number, photos. Game over.
@pineapplesareyummy but how many people did they scam,how many people did they infect? people don’t seem to realize we have a major problem with the test strips coming to the US being contaminated with the coronavirus
hypothetical for you,tests are found to be contaminated with covid19 so they’re thrown away…these assholes get them out of a dumpster and tell you it’s safe to put in your mouth and charge you $240 to infect you
Yeah
What won’t lowlives do to get your money, THEY ARE DETESTABLE PHYCOPATHS.
Exactly! It’s about time someone calls out our own government! lol 😅
@Diddy Doodat Exactly 🤣😅
Janette Ortiz “lol”? More TDS spotted.
Ghetto trolls in the comment section. Pay no mind
So Trump is the First President to steal citizens money???? 🤷🏾♂️🙄
Congrats to the people chasing them away. But why aren’t they calling the cops on these people?
Because they didn’t have a valid reason in running them off in the first damn place😒😒😒💯💯💯💯hmmm🤔
Fort Red what the hell? Why is the lady running them off a dirtbag?
Cops are too scared of the scarwy viwus 🤣
Police might be getting a cut from all this so they turn a blind eye.
Because the American police is no better than a criminal gang. Those frauds cant be trusted.
They should be jailed! Absolute phonies trying to make money off of crisis and fear!
@Nunsuch you looking at your phone 😡🤬 me 😂🤣🤣
@Nunsuch one last thing before I forget about you, I understood your comment clearly. You don’t care about people. Some of these scammers do their homework this guy might have spelled HIPAA wrong but some of them look so real that even intelligent peole get scammed. I’m not mad I’m just disappointed you would think that way.
Yeah
@Jeffrey Geiser are you f****** really this stupid? Wow
Those who have kept inflating the numbers in the media are making even easier money than the few idiots that would get caught on fake corona virus tests.
I feared this type of criminal activity would surface.
Like the t.v. series American Greed. People will do anything for money.
@Hi Lo and they lie about the invisible virus too! Trump 2020.
@Mary Morris idk politics became a hoax
@Hi Lo you are so right. The government with the media are like a religion for most ppl now. They can do what they want, and what they want is to do what few ppl want them to do….
Scammers Illinois license plate visible @1:30:
(FP) 119282
Get to work, internet
@Alex any real scammer wouldve respected the hussle 🤷🏾♂️
@ItCould BeWorse sure but I’m not a peice of shiт to put people’s lives at risk. Professionals have standards.
@Alex Our work is never done Comrade. Stay alert for the next act of business.
@Alex crisis actor cars probably.
@Alex THANK YOU…
Please tell me this was a comedy skit, because if it wasn’t heaven help us.
Lucifer Widow: Get thee behind me Satan. 😈 🚫
@Clinton Nebraska l͢u͢c͢i͢f͢e͢r y͢o͢u͢ a͢re͢ n͢o͢t͢ t͢a͢k͢i͢n͢g͢ t͢h͢a͢t͢ s͢h͢i͢t͢ f͢ro͢m͢ t͢h͢i͢s͢ j͢e͢rk͢…….
Anyone who drove up and gave these rats money should lose their drivers license for life. They’re too stupid to be allowed to drive.
Also, they deserved to lose their money.
God is our savior. 🙌🏽 but we’ve disappointed him for far too long, he will have no mercy.
Lucifer Widow “god” 😂🤣😂🤣🤮
they go to “THE LAB” duh
I’m confused how this is even happening with law enforcement around, how is law enforcement not checking on this?
Because what there doing is legal
Yes yr cops are out chasing tickets n doughnuts
Because the law “enforcement” busy carrying out bill gates and other evil orders!
1:33 lowkey the whitest voice i ever heard a black gentleman have haha
I was thinking the same thing!!!
@L SAINT-LOU I have no idea how old you are and I’m not trying to be rude at all 🙂 But he was definitely not speaking proper English. It was nothing but slang-y contractions like “how’s” and “your mama” and “doin.” What we are referring to is his accent and tone. He has a shrill-ness to his voice that is typical of white men, and the specific country twang just adds to it. It’s a lovely accent, very likeable. But just wanted to point out that he was most definitely NOT speaking proper English.
@L SAINT-LOU Oh I wasn’t trying to be rude, but it seems like I’ve offended you. Not my intention! I was just sharing my reasoning. I’m sorry to hear that you’ve been stereotyped. That’s not right and I can see that it bothers you a lot. Stay healthy and take care!
@L SAINT-LOU it’s an accent thing dummy. Nothing to do with speaking english correctly, dummy.
😂😂 I deadass thought it was someone in the background
2:12 when she’s the most rational woman in the state you know it’s dark times.
Shes absolutely right. They are likely collecting specimens and selling them to private companies.
Were the police called? These people absolutely must be caught and prosecuted. This is not in any form ok.
They are AWAKE as hell. COVID19 IS A HOAX IN ITSELF….
When the reporter said you spelled HIPAA wrong, its was over…
🤦♂️
@You living another life lol
@Tiago Wolf You heard it, they were to charge $240 per fake test. Say 100 people would test, that’d make them $24,000 just like that, doing nothing. Easy money, isn’t it? lol, they got caught.
Hee kiltd dum
The worst in humanity on display here. U can’t make this stuff up, but they tried to. I hope they get dealt with. 👎
That lady with the Biggie Smalls shirt ain’t playing y’all.
claudia Shacklette we need more people like her, so many people are scared to call out people, strong woman!
He said the tests go to a GENETICS lab 🔬 ~ DNA
My suspicion would have been raised by the fact that “they are testing for apparently the most infectious disease known to man ”
and they arrived in a pick up truck !
john fordyce but they had masks and clipboards
@Matthew Clark purchased from $ tree lol