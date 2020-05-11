WATCH: Suspicious pop-up coronavirus test site abruptly closes after being questioned | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

May 11, 2020

 

Suspicious pop-up COVID-19 test site in Louisville abruptly closes after being questioned.
RELATED: Chris Cuomo makes surprise appearance during Andrew Cuomo's presser

A pop-up coronavirus testing site gets questioned by media and Metro Council President David James at Shorty's Food Mart in West Louisville.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#covidtesting #covid19

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

87 Comments on "WATCH: Suspicious pop-up coronavirus test site abruptly closes after being questioned | USA TODAY"

  1. Edward Gross | April 3, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    If they are charging people cut their nuts out.

  2. TyrranicalT-Rad | April 3, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    Well you do have to admit …no Real medical professional would ever have a Hype Man. 🤣

  3. Diddy Doodat | April 3, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    “Your Mama’s house? How’s ya mama doing?” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  4. rob cochran | April 3, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Selling DNA to private databases and also charging people in Coronavirus testing scam

    • Christopher Rowe | April 3, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

      They just take your money, they don’t do anything

    • Jake Browne | April 3, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      That’s all the government is doing with their testing anyway what difference does it make these people are going to rip you off on a small scale government’s going to rip you off on a large scale for the long run

    • Spring Bloom | April 3, 2020 at 3:56 PM | Reply

      The good news, is they have probably been infected with Coroner Virus. The bad news, is they’ll infect a dozen more people, before consuming valuable medical resources needed by people who didn’t deserve this.

    • SUPERCAR AKITA | April 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

      @Spring Bloom in my area, the good news is they’d get shot,hung,burned, and like they say out in the woods, leave no trace. I wonder if the cops would show up if you opened fire on them.with a high power rifle.🤔

  5. R House | April 3, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    Should have called the police on them. Scamming people is horrible. $240…wow

    • quasimobius | April 3, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

      swindlers and convicts…where WERE the police?

    • pineapplesareyummy | April 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM | Reply

      LOL! They are not getting off. Look how many people surrounded them. They got their license plate number, photos. Game over.

    • Anonymous Anonymous | April 6, 2020 at 4:07 PM | Reply

      @pineapplesareyummy but how many people did they scam,how many people did they infect? people don’t seem to realize we have a major problem with the test strips coming to the US being contaminated with the coronavirus

    • Anonymous Anonymous | April 6, 2020 at 4:09 PM | Reply

      hypothetical for you,tests are found to be contaminated with covid19 so they’re thrown away…these assholes get them out of a dumpster and tell you it’s safe to put in your mouth and charge you $240 to infect you

    • Lashonda Battle | April 15, 2020 at 12:56 AM | Reply

      Yeah

  6. Rolco X | April 3, 2020 at 2:06 PM | Reply

    What won’t lowlives do to get your money, THEY ARE DETESTABLE PHYCOPATHS.

  7. Idk uncertainty | April 3, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

    Congrats to the people chasing them away. But why aren’t they calling the cops on these people?

  8. john perez | April 3, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

    They should be jailed! Absolute phonies trying to make money off of crisis and fear!

    • Jeffrey Geiser | April 11, 2020 at 11:10 AM | Reply

      @Nunsuch you looking at your phone 😡🤬 me 😂🤣🤣

    • Jeffrey Geiser | April 11, 2020 at 11:15 AM | Reply

      @Nunsuch one last thing before I forget about you, I understood your comment clearly. You don’t care about people. Some of these scammers do their homework this guy might have spelled HIPAA wrong but some of them look so real that even intelligent peole get scammed. I’m not mad I’m just disappointed you would think that way.

    • Lashonda Battle | April 15, 2020 at 12:57 AM | Reply

      Yeah

    • coolshariq | April 16, 2020 at 9:05 AM | Reply

      @Jeffrey Geiser are you f****** really this stupid? Wow

    • iphil25 | May 5, 2020 at 3:27 PM | Reply

      Those who have kept inflating the numbers in the media are making even easier money than the few idiots that would get caught on fake corona virus tests.

  9. Paul Weatherby | April 3, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    I feared this type of criminal activity would surface.
    Like the t.v. series American Greed. People will do anything for money.

  10. yt | April 3, 2020 at 2:31 PM | Reply

    Scammers Illinois license plate visible @1:30:
    (FP) 119282
    Get to work, internet

  11. Clinton Nebraska | April 3, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    Please tell me this was a comedy skit, because if it wasn’t heaven help us.

    • Clinton Nebraska | April 3, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

      Lucifer Widow: Get thee behind me Satan. 😈 🚫

    • Adam Johnson | April 4, 2020 at 12:54 AM | Reply

      @Clinton Nebraska l͢u͢c͢i͢f͢e͢r y͢o͢u͢ a͢re͢ n͢o͢t͢ t͢a͢k͢i͢n͢g͢ t͢h͢a͢t͢ s͢h͢i͢t͢ f͢ro͢m͢ t͢h͢i͢s͢ j͢e͢rk͢…….

    • Nunsuch | April 7, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      Anyone who drove up and gave these rats money should lose their drivers license for life. They’re too stupid to be allowed to drive.

      Also, they deserved to lose their money.

    • Parody Purposes | April 7, 2020 at 11:50 PM | Reply

      God is our savior. 🙌🏽 but we’ve disappointed him for far too long, he will have no mercy.

    • Nunsuch | April 8, 2020 at 5:59 AM | Reply

      Lucifer Widow “god” 😂🤣😂🤣🤮

  12. evilSWA - beyond pandora films | April 3, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    they go to “THE LAB” duh

  13. Andi Leigh | April 3, 2020 at 2:58 PM | Reply

    I’m confused how this is even happening with law enforcement around, how is law enforcement not checking on this?

  14. Ty | April 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    1:33 lowkey the whitest voice i ever heard a black gentleman have haha

    • Kenia Downing | April 6, 2020 at 8:29 AM | Reply

      I was thinking the same thing!!!

    • Kenia Downing | April 7, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @L SAINT-LOU I have no idea how old you are and I’m not trying to be rude at all 🙂 But he was definitely not speaking proper English. It was nothing but slang-y contractions like “how’s” and “your mama” and “doin.” What we are referring to is his accent and tone. He has a shrill-ness to his voice that is typical of white men, and the specific country twang just adds to it. It’s a lovely accent, very likeable. But just wanted to point out that he was most definitely NOT speaking proper English.

    • Kenia Downing | April 7, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

      @L SAINT-LOU Oh I wasn’t trying to be rude, but it seems like I’ve offended you. Not my intention! I was just sharing my reasoning. I’m sorry to hear that you’ve been stereotyped. That’s not right and I can see that it bothers you a lot. Stay healthy and take care!

    • Ty | April 7, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

      @L SAINT-LOU it’s an accent thing dummy. Nothing to do with speaking english correctly, dummy.

    • Cw Wc | April 11, 2020 at 8:21 AM | Reply

      😂😂 I deadass thought it was someone in the background

  15. Parody Purposes | April 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM | Reply

    2:12 when she’s the most rational woman in the state you know it’s dark times.

    • Spring Bloom | April 3, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

      Shes absolutely right. They are likely collecting specimens and selling them to private companies.

  16. Armin K | April 3, 2020 at 3:10 PM | Reply

    Were the police called? These people absolutely must be caught and prosecuted. This is not in any form ok.

  17. Bass Red | April 3, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    When the reporter said you spelled HIPAA wrong, its was over…

  18. KC Lange | April 4, 2020 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    That lady with the Biggie Smalls shirt ain’t playing y’all.

    • KC Lange | April 8, 2020 at 3:07 PM | Reply

      claudia Shacklette we need more people like her, so many people are scared to call out people, strong woman!

  19. KELLI2L2 | April 5, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

    He said the tests go to a GENETICS lab 🔬 ~ DNA

  20. john fordyce | April 7, 2020 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    My suspicion would have been raised by the fact that “they are testing for apparently the most infectious disease known to man ”
    and they arrived in a pick up truck !

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.