Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: March 31 | MSNBC

Richest government in the world, with the most expensive health care system in the world cannot afford to provide ventilators to hospitals to save lives of Americans people.
@Ryan O’Malley God I hope your 2 year does have more brains than you so that he or she can become a better person, a wiser person, and a far more concerned person than you. I’ve indulged most of my life in history a first love, from the beginning of life to the present. You fail to grasp that we live on a singular planet with limited resources and an endangered environment. Corporations have made an artform of taking and taking, from precious stones and metals, rare minerals, petroleum and fossil fuels. They’ve never cared about anything else except the now, never cared about the tomorrow that awaits your 2 year old who will grow in a world with less opportunity, a more damaged environment, probably have to breathe air from a tank, with less flora and fauna; that means flowers, trees and animals. Your child will probably ask what an elephant is, or what a whale is, or even what a bee or tree is. Corporations have befuddled you and your kind, unless you work for one or are an owner or shareholder yourself, they take and take at great cost to the world and its people and return nothing in taxes, money that could be spent on assuring your childs right to healthcare, education and later on to welfare. By the way oh brainy one, you talk about military defence. We have enough of a nuclear stockpile to turn the world into a radioactive cinder, to render it a lifeless husk floating in the vastness of space, therefore how useful are you jet fighters, stealth bombers, warships and submarines. I don’t know your background but mine is Greek European and I look at America as a shining example, like Canada, Australia and the countries, whose population is drawn from representatives of the entire world. We have a United States of America, a possible United States of Europe, why can’t people like fathom that we are the same, that we call planet Earth our home? It is hard for me to quantify the idea that people still talk about waging war when wars have achieved nothing but destruction and death. These are no longer the days of the Pharoahs, not the age of the Caesars, or the age of the Mongols. We have gone to the moon, sent probes to most planets and to the Sun, but you still see one dimensionally. You see the person standing next to you at the train station as a possible enemy, and see that person as a brother or sister. That is the difference. I would rather think like this and be brainless than think like you and label myself as a knowledgeable person.
@Colin Moore Colin, even you can’t be that stupid or naive. oBama left the country in such shambles after 8 years that only Trump could have brought it back at a spectacular pace that we are able to function quite well in this time. Thank You Donald Trump.
@Melissa H please get spell checker
@Matthew Fogarty You now have 2000in a single day, and 20,000 deaths overall! Still think its nothing?
@kevin hillhouse And we have yet another MAGA moron!
Man .. stay home.
The longer it takes for every state to get on the same page… the longer this virus will be relevant. Slow the spread. Some of us have been locked down for a month now. We don’t want to be isolated for more months.
@Steve Sanzari yeah trump was so busy playing down the news , playing golf and holding rallies the poor dear was so, so hampered you really like koolaid don;t you
There already a handful of places where the spread and new infections has been curtailed, due to using….well, pretty much all the measures the US ‘government’ has either still not used or used very very late.
As this goes on they will be closer to getting back more of their daily lives (still with some limits, cleaning etc) while the US will likely still have an uncontrollable outbreak on its hands.
But, hey, that one off check of **up to** $1200.00 (that you can be sure will be counted as taxable income next year) will make it all better.
chris mclaughlin So why are all the countries in the world in lockdown! Why don’t you listen and look at the news, not faux entertainment. Your president is a disaster, he should resign along with his incompetent administration. If he doesn’t step down you’re going to be in real trouble. He’s destroying your country and killing your citizens. The man should be locked up!
If you want to to live, stay inside. This is going to be a 6 months long affair, minimum. We will all be broke and coming out of a war with nature worldwide. Brace yourself, there’s going to be more than a virus to deal with if the pandemic crisis just keeps going south.
@Christian Palado Thank you for posting this. It’s wonderful to see the word getting around. We need to keep saying it over and over: stay home; save lives.
fun fact: Trump held 9 MAGA rallies and played 6 rounds of golf after the first positive case was announced. How could he possibly have had time to prepare for the coming pandemic.
Jazz Haze Leftists cant be trusted with paper ballots, let alone virus’s
‘CBS News Caught Using Footage from an Italian Hospital to Describe Conditions in New York City’
@Pauli Dee: STRAIGHT TALK you should try unplugging and plugging back in, your troll bot is glitching. now move along MAGAT
Pauli Dee brains are not easy. New York has bodies in refrigerated trucks, do you need to see those pictures. The Trump rallies were held rather than get medical supplies. Is that picture clear dear ?
Not oly did hhe prepare for it. He stopped all flights from entering the U.S. He also had GM help make ventilators,had two ships,one in L.A. and another in New York. That’s being prepared !!!
@Bobby Beaver is that what Rush Limbaugh told you? You missed the part where he allowed over 430,000 people to still enter from China and all over the most infected countries (thru other European flights) after his fake “ban” on flights, GM just started Making Vents this week, and the Navy ships didn’t arrive until after the hospitals were overwhelmed. All this is 3 months too late on everything. He’s still refusing to get the states the testing they need and has ordered FEMA to intercept and confiscate all the shipments of PPE the states are trying to buy on their own.. after he told the states they are on their own to get all their own PPE. That’s not being prepared. That’s called Negligent HOMICIDE. Now run along little MAGAt
Feels like the virus waited for the sloppy narcissist. Spooky
@Katherine Mae Lmao ! Made my morning….
Free Speech – Where did you hear Putin was diagnosed??
@Robert Kloth Take out? The only one that is happy is Trump. trumpviru$U$ . It his way of saying, well I did not get elected because “someone” started a virus, duh! He going to LOSE by a LANDSLIDE!
@Free Speech you don’t see trump smiling during all these briefings about the virus. You also said he’d lose the last election, then you said he’d get impeached. So far you been wrong about everything.
@Mr. PrecedentIf he dies no one will care because he tortures children in Syria with chemicals and is horrible human being. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_aVZWokfZo
Why are the states competing against each other for medical equipment if America is indeed well prepared for this crisis? Certainly the federal government can’t seem to keep their answers straight.
@Annie another DEMONrat with TDS…not surprised at all
@Salvador G. Jimenez it literally has NEVER been done that way(you can tell being that multiple states decided to fight Federal immigration laws and our border wall and formed sanctuary cities that happen to be the hotbed of the virus in every state). States rights, read more.
@Michael Petraio nope wrong again young dumb person. China acquired most of the stuff they got via the normal supply chain. Meaning they just bought stuff.
@Pat Braden , millions of dollars in cash, no questions ask, no photos, hidden.
@Salvador G. Jimenez hello Salvador you sent a remark to me on youtube but I am not seeing my comment so I understand your response thanks
In Texas, it is the Mayors that implemented “stay at home” orders. Our governor will not pass gas for fear that he may offend trump.
Lito 57 On March 23, 2020 Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed a State of Emergency Declaration barring Nevada Doctors outside hospitals from prescribing the anti-malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for use against the Corona Virus and limiting how many a pills a patient can receive for “approved” uses, unrelated to the COVID19.
@Marco Antônio Rodrigues Faria speak English or go back home
@Annie please make sense when making a statement.
@simple dimple Really, you can’t comprehend what he just said so you have to make a fool of yourself. How classless you are.
@Free Speech Fools
When Trump first heard this was coming his first thoughts were about how he could take advantage of the situation to benefit himself. That’s why fema is bidding against the states for supplies, so they can control where those supplies go and that’s why Florida is getting what they want while other states suffer. If you don’t think he’s basically evil you might want to take a second look.
Trump will send supply to those who kiss his a**. And FL Gov is one of those people.
Ain’t nothing basic about that bish..(speaking of Trump) 😆
husqvarna17 Trump is indeed that evil and sadistic.
Quid pro co crimes by trump Part 2, since he does not learn from his bankruptcies or his crimes, since part 1 is always followed by a part 2.
What would your senile narcissist incompetent Biden be doing differently?
What country is handling this better ?
What can be done about getting the supplies to where it’s needed? Get trump and his minions out of the way! Stop trump creating a competition for more money for the supplies. Get him out of the WH and out of the way!
Unfortunately a lot of people are so wacked out because of the media they cant find the truth. The sky is not falling all of the time. I get, you all want total control over every person and state but that’s not how America has ever been run. That is why local leaders matter, that’s why we should focus voting on our local governments
@Dustin Sr. Lenzo your nuts really you get out much
@real american that’s easy, give him to you. He’s going to make clown entertainment for your orange clown trump
@Dustin Sr. Lenzo of course, of course, except that the numbers keep rising and the deaths keep mounting with that approach so far. The leadership should have come from the WH. This is the grim reality we are living in right now. So, you can continue spinning garbage as people die. You can continue to lie to yourself until someone you love gets the virus because for fools like you, that’s the only reality worth accepting
@Ana Camacho Your comment makes no sense, What would Biden be doing differently ?
All of the backwards states with no “stay at home” policy are red – no surprise there. I guess they think they can just shoot the virus.
@Richard Russell the computer they are letting you use at the homeless shelter is broken
The CAP lock is stuck on lil” dickey.
@Ryan Singrossi does it really matter Ryan ?
Trump has already won next election.
Easy win
@Key Ahh toughen up buttercup, it’s a flu.
@Ellis McPickle grandma will be down there soon to cut the crust off your grilled cheese sandwich. Then you can take your nappy , nappy.
What would your senile narcissist incompetent Biden be doing differently ?
Funny how the two states with the most cases are blue.
Why are the states competing against each other for medical equipment if America is so Great, As trump keeps saying we are the best in the world?????? at what screwing around
I agree,we should put Pelosi in charge,no better place to get over covid19 than the arts museums.
Eh, I think the rest of the world has known that for a while.
Trum proves that he is the biggest screw up America has ever produced.
allow commie dem gov to screw the state then elect rep with commen sense
@nits56 I think you need to investigate this nits56. How else are you going to get this correct? Are there really commie Democrat? Or just plain and simple people making money by taking bribes instead of working for the people. Trump is screwing us over by creating a competitive market for hospital supplies. Pelosi and Schumer allowed a package that allowed corporations to have a huge handout without asking for this or needing it. The working people will only receive a one time check of $1200 with strings attached. We will have to qualify and next year pay the penalty and huge taxes on that very money. Corporations won’t have to do any of this
tell Grandma you love her; now, before it’s too late
While you’re at it, tell all the Millenials you know the same because they’re dying from it faster then your grandparents because they won’t stay the F home.
@Michele Of The Oaks Good the gen Z and other groups that think it’s funny deserve it.
I hate my grandmother.
Imagine in 6 months to a year down the line when this is thoroughly analyzed and examined. They screwed up after being warned 6 months ago by their own intel.
Imagine that will happen just before election day. 😉
Won’t matter. No fact has ever mattered to his supporters when it comes to Trump. The morons will vote for him anyway. Trump could sell his steaming feces to these people, tell them it was steak and 20% would think seriously about eating it. The other 80% would just chow down.
@john wick trump wasn’t too busy with impeachment. Look up how many days of golf and rallies he held since December. Rallies, bringing THOUSANDS of screaming, yelling, cheering people into close contact with one another…. Even having a RALLY in MARCH!
And, that’s exactly what happened re 9/11. The Clinton administration and US Intelligence agencies repeatedly told W. Bush and his new administration that the US WOULD be attacked and it was just a matter of how soon and how. They had the “Intelligence” to back up what they were pleading with W. Bush to get prepared for. W. Bush and his administration blew it off, considering it low priority. I’m a lifelong liberal Dem, and I remember in the days that following 9/11, when Bush was being criticized, I actually thought, “How could W be expected to have known we’d be attacked? How could anyone know?”. Shows you how naive I was because then I was STUNNED to learn that Clinton and US Intelligence TOLD him and he ignored them.
What IS it about GOP presidents? It’s as if when they don’t want to DEAL with a problem, they pretend it doesn’t exist and/or downplay it rather than DOING SOMETHING about it. I think they only look at POLLS and how the stock market is doing; they have zero interest in bringing any attention to any negative even if people will DIE because they don’t.
Richard Russell I think he just hate intelligence because he doesn’t have anything.
The only supply chain Trump understands is passing the buck.
*16 states have yet to issue lock down orders.*
*14 of those states have Republican governors.*
The Wraith Florida now has the biggest foodlines
Debra Bashaw Dont you have a baby you need to murder by abortion? Totally laughable CommieCrats ‘caring’ lol..
ShareThisFastDOTcom Yes, they are. Theyre for freedom for criminals
@Pauli Dee: STRAIGHT TALK And the US has the highest coronavirus death toll by far. I guess you “pro-life” Republicans don’t care about that though.
The Wraith How do you know if we have the highest numbers, brainiac? Doctors have been told to lie about the number of deaths.
Dr. Scott Jensen, a Minnesota physician and Republican state senator said he received a 7-page document coaching him to fill out death certificates with a COVID-19 diagnosis without a lab test to confirm the patient actually had the virus.
https://www.scribd.com/document/455607875/US-HHS-Document-to-Doctors-on-How-to-Certify-COVID-19-Deaths-including-Related-Deaths?campaign=VigLink&ad_group=xxc1xx&source=hp_affiliate&medium=affiliate
why allow the pentagon to step in when your friends can make money in the private sector …
profiteer will prevail because it’s all about the money they can gain over the crisis …
lives only count when you can profit from it …
They’re not stopping big corporations from profiteering. Look at the grocery shelves.
Incompetence cost lives. I’m begging everyone, help me bring some stability back to America in November. I don’t want to think about what this administration would do in another crisis.
@never trumper Imagine this: My brother who has a degree in economics and one in psychology has fallen for Trump. My brother used to be a free-trade, international cooperation, small government, small businessman conservative who believed in facts. He even started out pursuing a Marine Biology degree! And now, all because he is on Facebook for a large part of the day, every day, the disinformation has seeped into his consciousness.
I can no longer have reasonable discussions with him because his ‘fact’ base is that incompatible with mine. Today, he tried to tell me that the WHO is conspiring with China and is being led by a convicted criminal. I feel like I’ve lost my brother to a tyrant and he doesn’t even know it. It’s so disheartening. I feel like I’m watching a docudrama of 1930’s German family life come-to-life, in my own family. When will the world wake up and take back democracy? And how will we deprogram the masses this time?
I have never had a Facebook account. I knew in the beginning something wasn’t right with it. My brother is a gun enthusiast and he gets the same conspiracy theories fed to his phone as ” conservatives “. He told me yesterday these covid 19 numbers are overinflated. I tried to explain that was false and he threw out an absurd scenario that still pointed to covid as the cause of death.
@never trumper Wow! I’m sorry to hear that about your brother. It’s just incredible how many people have lost their ability to reason, it seems. This just shows how dangerous propaganda is. It is like a virus, itself, isn’t it?
It’s such a loss to the world to have otherwise intelligent people talking nonsense, and with great passion and defensiveness, too. Do you think that the defensiveness is because, deep down, they know that what they’re saying is not based in reason? Thanks for posting.
@jaykay1053
I don’t know how the Republicans make ordinary people lose their ability to point out blatant lies. I have an aunt that is highly religious, but she defends Satan in the White House. It helps to point out her TV is permanently set to fox news. Between fox and Sinclair Broadcast trump has 2 propaganda networks that will go to any lengths to blame anyone but trump. November I will risk my life but I will vote to rid us of this toxic administration. The only positive about this crisis is , it may bring some sanity back to some of these intelligent but brainwashed people.
Beg all you want.You can even pray ,buy Joe doesn’t have a chance.
The Daily Dose of Republican Incompetence. The GOP owns this.
Senate leader could have led a patriot movement to remove the incompetant fool, instead Trump’s senate harem voted strong approval. Boston Globe editorial uses language that Trump has blood on his hands. I disagree, we all knew Trump is a fool, I don’t blame a fool; GOP Senate owns this.
Incompetent governments lead to world wide spread quickly!
This kind of thing happens when a blowhard fires everyone who actually knows what they’re doing. I’ve seen it before in companies I’ve worked for. New boss wants to be the BOSS so he fires the people who are better at his job than him. Blaow! Company falls apart… But the narcissist is happy because then he is the BOSS