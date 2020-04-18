Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: March 25 | MSNBC

Watch the top news stories and highlights from The Rachel Maddow Show, airing weeknights at 9pm MSNBC.
MSNBC please put up more Racheal.
@Lisa Elissa I got a video for you too and unlike Jordan this might actually help you..
https://youtu.be/JWJytCPHUS4
@The Husketeers I tried to watch, but the speaker is babbling aimlessly, and I actually don’t need ‘help’. Incidentally, Jordan is interviewing a bunch of Trump supporters at a Trump rally. Which is very ‘helpful’ in realizing the mental condition of Trump supporters. Have a fabulous day.
@Lisa Elissa she said that when she was cured of her TDS it was like a thick fog being lifted and was not advocating voting for Trump. I’m just saying that you should hear what people have to say who are not in bed with the Democrat Party
@Lisa Elissa it’s kind of shocking in some ways that you believe that this comedy show are not using actors in what what is a comedy sketch. Do you actually believe that John Cleese bought a dead parrot?
@The Husketeers Run along, Trump toadie. The link I provided is footage recorded at a Trump rally with Trump supporters speaking their “minds”. I know you Trumpsters deny anything and everything negative about Trump, nevermind proof. And then you hang out on MSNBC or CNN videos on YouTube to argue and sputter. Go over to Fox. Or a Trump rally. You will fit right in, have a good life.
THANK YOU MEDICAL PEOPLE !
THESE YOUNG INDIVIDUALS ARE BEING USED! SOME WILL PAY WITH THEIR LIVES! WHY DO YOU THINK THEY ARE GOING AFTER THE “YOUNG”! THEY ARE TOO YOUNG TO HAVE THE WISDOM REQUIRED TO SAY NO! YOUNG INNOCENT “WANNA BE DOCTORS AND WANNA BE NURSES” GO TO YOUR MENTORS WHO ARE TEN TWENTY THIRTY YEARS DOWN THE ROAD! ARE YOUR MENTORS ADDING TO THE PROBLEM BY PUTTING THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE? OR ARE YOU, THE YOUNG, DISPENSABLE?
Does _anyone_ still believe that he’s _just_ incompetent?
*HE’S NOT ON AMERICA’S SIDE,* people.
Wake up and smell the corpses.
@Mike Law – excellent. Keep working it. You’re doing great. You’ll be busting out the Leftist bubble you’re in soon.
Truth hurts huh?
@Mike Law – Wait. What truth are you talking about? Are you acting “stupidly” on purpose? I mean, are you just going to troll with stupid comments?
@Moderate American That’s truth of all Trumpers. Prove me wrong or do you want talk face to face?
@Moderate American You calling me arrogant that’s is the “best “joke ha, ha… Obviously you didn’t go through your pal’s comments too carefully;). And one more thing…it’s nothing “moderate” about you..
We know who won’t get a second term and who shouldn’t have ever been president in the first place.
@Briza Ac 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@The Husketeers As you can see in this string of comments, this is why I avoid the liberal media. Far too toxic for sense and reason. Joe is the dementia ridden front-runner, case in point.
@Pat Callahan this is all they ever watch and is 100% responsible for their TDS
@Pat Callahan I’m going to come back here after Trump is reelected and rub it in their faces
He definitely will get re elected even more votes than last time
This pandemic has revealed how deluded and feeble the leisure class is.
@Kurts aksls videos AKS That’s for certain. Wonder if any trumpers will admit to having Covid 19, trumps virus.
@Kurts aksls videos AKS
Let’s hope so…
Elizabeth notthe queen I like this term for the virus (trump virus) that’s what I’ll start calling it thank you
This flu has revealed how news can scare any country into voluntary collapse and obedience.
Absolutely: the self-congratulatory, self-serving “self-made” (mostly inherited) wealth class are the TRUE parasites.
And so help me if ONE penny is still being used to build that senseless wall there will be a riot! That money needs to be spent on medical supplies and anyone still building it should be ashamed! 🙁
Songs Mirth
The Coronavirus is not even acknowledging the wall comes over , and through that opening wall
He sent marines to the wall but nothing for this.
He did take money away from FEMA a couple years ago — for the wall, which still isn’t happening 🙄
Songs Mirth
And complaining about humans lives, that is a demonic force have them under control
LOVE of money although it is needed and necessary we need to love each other’s.
With all the money the healthcare system gets in this country and pharma , clearly they’re are funds being misappropriated. Dam doctors
Brave woman….God protect and bless these interns going into the cov-19 battlefield.
To be fair, you never had a chance. The four year track record of the white house was never going to amount to much. Looking from a wider lens this the worst test you all could have faced with the current leadership
Nailed it !
If Jesus was real they wouldn’t call it the crucifixion, they would call it crucifact.
@Ginger Nightmare Brilliant !
That man! Claims he is like a wartime leader! Yet worthless to us.
Our Winner has been a phony all his life. He calls every thing fake. Just look at his comb over . Joke a Draft Dodger war time President. He can’t handle the truth. In plane words a F Up
@Frank Jakubetz I disagree. And I also feel you are so butthurt that Cankle’s lost that all you have is childish name calling and fake outrage.
Wow… So this is what the Hunger Games actually looks like?
On a different note, this pandemic has finally exposed the American health care system for sham that it really is.
@Michael Rostine tf r u talking about? you have no clue what socialism is. If you live in a capitalistic society, You are a victum of the worst system in the existence of the humanity. Anything is better than that
@Red Button TV1, Numb nuts, this so called capitalistic society has done more for the people on this planet then any socialism or communism can ever do.
@Michael Rostine yeah mostly steal credit
Bestline7 under the hands of this incompetent administration it’s a nightmare like I have never seen.
@Michael Rostine we say pig dreams of corn, but there s no corn
So ironic how we’re supposedly called: “The United States of America”
I know right, how is Alaska and Hawaii even a state? They dont even touch , how could they possibly be United?!!
@MrBrational The Constitution of the United States of America is how.
The Constitution of the United States of America is how. You are free to move to Russia or China if you don’t like it.
@Jess James you too
Medical suppliers know how needed their equipment is and it seems like a bidding war now. Prices being driven up because of demand in this instance is deplorable. 😷
Welcome to the aspects of unchecked capitalism that are usually hidden behind a curtain
Love you Rachel keep the truth coming.😬
Have to get the equipment that’s needed, somehow, somewhere, there’s no vaccine yet, it’s very noble to leave med school early to go into the front lines.
european countrys us this students since over 1 month
Best of Health to those students going to front lines …please b safe your immunity is low …you haven’t been exposed to all the microbes in hospital …they will get sick quicker than working staff due to no exposures ..
When Stalin was conducting an engineered famine in Ukraine, Americans were saying, “Oh, no, that’s just wild talk; no leader would starve his own people.”
@Mark Johnson – tRump is a fascist.
@Gina Wilson – You’re useless.
@Briza Ac Communists are the fascists. How do you know who all the members are?
@Mark Johnson – Ask your mommie.
@Gina Wilson – Psycho tRump directs his lackeys to target his political opponents: Joe Biden, John McCain, Mitt Romney, John Kasich just to name a very few. tRump shouts down opposing viewpoints at his rallies, on twitter, on FAUX and during his press conferences. tRump assault political rally attendees…..that’s 100% a republiKKKlan thing. BTW, Fascism is a political philosophy, movement or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader. Sound familiar?
A gracious thank you to cashiers/clerks and stock employees who are showing up and continuing to serve the needs of our community. Prayers for your continued health and peace!
God bless!
We now have more confirmed virus cases than any country. Clearly, we are not yet in control.
at easter everthing will be fine, D.Trumpette
Frankly, I’d trust the communist Chinese to report accurate numbers about as much as I’d trust Rachel Madcow to report factual news. But no we are not in control because people aren’t taking it seriously and choose to endanger others by going about their routines with no regard for others. And then there are those brainiacs taking the “coronavirus challenge” and licking toilet seats! The process of natural selection is a beautiful thing with those idiots.
And we haven’t even peaked
volunteering to go straight from school into coronavirus treatment, with all the PPE questions, is nothing short of heroic.
There is no government. Remember “I’m going to get rid of government” Trump’s words not mine.
Is it possible he knows something you do not?
Let’s hope the deep state can be eradicated along with the bias fake news and BS commentaries.
“let’s nationalize the medical industry”
How about we no do that since according to you Trump is a fascist.