Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: March 25 | MSNBC

April 18, 2020

 

Watch the top news stories and highlights from The Rachel Maddow Show, airing weeknights at 9pm MSNBC.

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives.

73 Comments on "Watch Rachel Maddow Highlights: March 25 | MSNBC"

  1. Cotton | March 26, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    MSNBC please put up more Racheal.

    • The Husketeers | March 27, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      @Lisa Elissa I got a video for you too and unlike Jordan this might actually help you..
      https://youtu.be/JWJytCPHUS4

    • Lisa Elissa | March 27, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      @The Husketeers I tried to watch, but the speaker is babbling aimlessly, and I actually don’t need ‘help’. Incidentally, Jordan is interviewing a bunch of Trump supporters at a Trump rally. Which is very ‘helpful’ in realizing the mental condition of Trump supporters. Have a fabulous day.

    • The Husketeers | March 27, 2020 at 10:22 AM | Reply

      @Lisa Elissa she said that when she was cured of her TDS it was like a thick fog being lifted and was not advocating voting for Trump. I’m just saying that you should hear what people have to say who are not in bed with the Democrat Party

    • The Husketeers | March 27, 2020 at 1:48 PM | Reply

      @Lisa Elissa it’s kind of shocking in some ways that you believe that this comedy show are not using actors in what what is a comedy sketch. Do you actually believe that John Cleese bought a dead parrot?

    • Lisa Elissa | March 27, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      @The Husketeers Run along, Trump toadie. The link I provided is footage recorded at a Trump rally with Trump supporters speaking their “minds”. I know you Trumpsters deny anything and everything negative about Trump, nevermind proof. And then you hang out on MSNBC or CNN videos on YouTube to argue and sputter. Go over to Fox. Or a Trump rally. You will fit right in, have a good life.

  2. Mike Kruger | March 26, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    THANK YOU MEDICAL PEOPLE !

    • N Peck | March 26, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      THESE YOUNG INDIVIDUALS ARE BEING USED! SOME WILL PAY WITH THEIR LIVES! WHY DO YOU THINK THEY ARE GOING AFTER THE “YOUNG”! THEY ARE TOO YOUNG TO HAVE THE WISDOM REQUIRED TO SAY NO! YOUNG INNOCENT “WANNA BE DOCTORS AND WANNA BE NURSES” GO TO YOUR MENTORS WHO ARE TEN TWENTY THIRTY YEARS DOWN THE ROAD! ARE YOUR MENTORS ADDING TO THE PROBLEM BY PUTTING THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE? OR ARE YOU, THE YOUNG, DISPENSABLE?

  3. Talk Blocked | March 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

    Does _anyone_ still believe that he’s _just_ incompetent?
    *HE’S NOT ON AMERICA’S SIDE,* people.
    Wake up and smell the corpses.

    • Moderate American | March 27, 2020 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      @Mike Law – excellent. Keep working it. You’re doing great. You’ll be busting out the Leftist bubble you’re in soon.

    • Mike Law | March 27, 2020 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Truth hurts huh?

    • Moderate American | March 27, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @Mike Law – Wait. What truth are you talking about? Are you acting “stupidly” on purpose? I mean, are you just going to troll with stupid comments?

    • Mike Law | March 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Moderate American That’s truth of all Trumpers. Prove me wrong or do you want talk face to face?

    • Monika M | March 27, 2020 at 2:27 PM | Reply

      @Moderate American You calling me arrogant that’s is the “best “joke ha, ha… Obviously you didn’t go through your pal’s comments too carefully;). And one more thing…it’s nothing “moderate” about you..

  4. Jessica Anne | March 26, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

    We know who won’t get a second term and who shouldn’t have ever been president in the first place.

    • sarcasmostheGreat slayeroffools | April 7, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      @Briza Ac 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Pat Callahan | April 9, 2020 at 5:38 AM | Reply

      @The Husketeers As you can see in this string of comments, this is why I avoid the liberal media. Far too toxic for sense and reason. Joe is the dementia ridden front-runner, case in point.

    • The Husketeers | April 9, 2020 at 6:02 AM | Reply

      @Pat Callahan this is all they ever watch and is 100% responsible for their TDS

    • The Husketeers | April 9, 2020 at 6:07 AM | Reply

      @Pat Callahan I’m going to come back here after Trump is reelected and rub it in their faces

    • Jamey Wingler | April 9, 2020 at 9:02 AM | Reply

      He definitely will get re elected even more votes than last time

  5. Audie | March 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    This pandemic has revealed how deluded and feeble the leisure class is.

  6. Songs Mirth | March 26, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    And so help me if ONE penny is still being used to build that senseless wall there will be a riot! That money needs to be spent on medical supplies and anyone still building it should be ashamed! 🙁

    • Ora Broughton | March 26, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      Songs Mirth
      The Coronavirus is not even acknowledging the wall comes over , and through that opening wall

    • Michael Liles | March 26, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

      He sent marines to the wall but nothing for this.

    • Maria G. | March 26, 2020 at 11:26 PM | Reply

      He did take money away from FEMA a couple years ago — for the wall, which still isn’t happening 🙄

    • Ora Broughton | March 28, 2020 at 5:34 AM | Reply

      Songs Mirth
      And complaining about humans lives, that is a demonic force have them under control
      LOVE of money although it is needed and necessary we need to love each other’s.

    • Stephen colon | April 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM | Reply

      With all the money the healthcare system gets in this country and pharma , clearly they’re are funds being misappropriated. Dam doctors

  7. sevenirises | March 26, 2020 at 6:56 PM | Reply

    Brave woman….God protect and bless these interns going into the cov-19 battlefield.

  8. Roar Isaksen | March 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    To be fair, you never had a chance. The four year track record of the white house was never going to amount to much. Looking from a wider lens this the worst test you all could have faced with the current leadership

  9. Luciann Brewer | March 26, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    That man! Claims he is like a wartime leader! Yet worthless to us.

    • Frank Jakubetz | March 27, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

      Our Winner has been a phony all his life. He calls every thing fake. Just look at his comb over . Joke a Draft Dodger war time President. He can’t handle the truth. In plane words a F Up

    • Cankle's Fupa | March 31, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

      @Frank Jakubetz I disagree. And I also feel you are so butthurt that Cankle’s lost that all you have is childish name calling and fake outrage.

  10. Bestline7 | March 26, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Wow… So this is what the Hunger Games actually looks like?
    On a different note, this pandemic has finally exposed the American health care system for sham that it really is.

    • Red Button TV1 | March 31, 2020 at 2:15 PM | Reply

      @Michael Rostine tf r u talking about? you have no clue what socialism is. If you live in a capitalistic society, You are a victum of the worst system in the existence of the humanity. Anything is better than that

    • Michael Rostine | March 31, 2020 at 3:46 PM | Reply

      @Red Button TV1, Numb nuts, this so called capitalistic society has done more for the people on this planet then any socialism or communism can ever do.

    • Red Button TV1 | March 31, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

      @Michael Rostine yeah mostly steal credit

    • Katherine M. | April 2, 2020 at 1:25 AM | Reply

      Bestline7 under the hands of this incompetent administration it’s a nightmare like I have never seen.

    • Red Button TV1 | April 2, 2020 at 2:11 AM | Reply

      @Michael Rostine we say pig dreams of corn, but there s no corn

  11. Lih Lin | March 26, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

    So ironic how we’re supposedly called: “The United States of America”

  12. S Miller | March 26, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Medical suppliers know how needed their equipment is and it seems like a bidding war now. Prices being driven up because of demand in this instance is deplorable. 😷

  13. cathy hagerman | March 26, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    Love you Rachel keep the truth coming.😬

  14. michael paladino | March 26, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Have to get the equipment that’s needed, somehow, somewhere, there’s no vaccine yet, it’s very noble to leave med school early to go into the front lines.

    • leonardimas1 | March 27, 2020 at 3:01 AM | Reply

      european countrys us this students since over 1 month

    • Michelle McGuire | March 27, 2020 at 8:52 AM | Reply

      Best of Health to those students going to front lines …please b safe your immunity is low …you haven’t been exposed to all the microbes in hospital …they will get sick quicker than working staff due to no exposures ..

  15. George Dunn | March 26, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    When Stalin was conducting an engineered famine in Ukraine, Americans were saying, “Oh, no, that’s just wild talk; no leader would starve his own people.”

    • Briza Ac | March 30, 2020 at 11:19 PM | Reply

      @Mark Johnson – tRump is a fascist.

    • Briza Ac | March 30, 2020 at 11:21 PM | Reply

      @Gina Wilson – You’re useless.

    • Mark Johnson | March 30, 2020 at 11:30 PM | Reply

      @Briza Ac Communists are the fascists. How do you know who all the members are?

    • Briza Ac | March 31, 2020 at 12:24 AM | Reply

      @Mark Johnson – Ask your mommie.

    • Briza Ac | March 31, 2020 at 2:56 AM | Reply

      @Gina Wilson – Psycho tRump directs his lackeys to target his political opponents: Joe Biden, John McCain, Mitt Romney, John Kasich just to name a very few. tRump shouts down opposing viewpoints at his rallies, on twitter, on FAUX and during his press conferences. tRump assault political rally attendees…..that’s 100% a republiKKKlan thing. BTW, Fascism is a political philosophy, movement or regime that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader. Sound familiar?

  16. NuB82 | March 26, 2020 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    A gracious thank you to cashiers/clerks and stock employees who are showing up and continuing to serve the needs of our community. Prayers for your continued health and peace!

    God bless!

  17. Al M | March 26, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

    We now have more confirmed virus cases than any country. Clearly, we are not yet in control.

    • leonardimas1 | March 27, 2020 at 2:56 AM | Reply

      at easter everthing will be fine, D.Trumpette

    • twotwentyswift | March 27, 2020 at 3:08 AM | Reply

      Frankly, I’d trust the communist Chinese to report accurate numbers about as much as I’d trust Rachel Madcow to report factual news. But no we are not in control because people aren’t taking it seriously and choose to endanger others by going about their routines with no regard for others. And then there are those brainiacs taking the “coronavirus challenge” and licking toilet seats! The process of natural selection is a beautiful thing with those idiots.

    • Sapphire Riddles | March 27, 2020 at 4:24 PM | Reply

      And we haven’t even peaked

  18. Craig R. | March 26, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

    volunteering to go straight from school into coronavirus treatment, with all the PPE questions, is nothing short of heroic.

  19. Wotiluv | March 26, 2020 at 8:33 PM | Reply

    There is no government. Remember “I’m going to get rid of government” Trump’s words not mine.

  20. TheAlhouk57 | March 31, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    “let’s nationalize the medical industry”

    How about we no do that since according to you Trump is a fascist.

