Bishop T.D. Jakes, founder and senior pastor of The Potter's House Church, leads MSNBC's Craig Melvin in prayer as a response to coronavirus concerns. Aired on 3/30/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Watch: Bishop T.D. Jakes Leads MSNBC Broadcast In Short Prayer | Craig Melvin | MSNBC
Stay safe everybody!
My prayers are with all of you!
In Jesus name. Amen
A wise prayer. Paul tells the Ephesians: “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast…”
@Dave C Yes spot on Dave C. You do not earn salvation by works which when written referred to the works of Mosaic law as Jews thought they could gain salvation through the law. You can do no good thing and expect salvation for it, as the blood sacrifice of Christ and your acceptance of that is the only path. However Paul made it perfectly clear that works are required to prove faith. First you receive the gift simply by believing in Christ. Then you come to the knowledge of Christ through his doctrine laid down in scripture. Then if you have true faith you will strive to follow that doctrine which includes good/ righteous works. It is not the works that save but the works that prove faith. For if a man claims to have a Lord living in his house but refuses to obey the voice of that Lord he proves he has no faith in that Lord. Paul said they claim they know God but deny him in works making every good work reprobate (rejecting good works/righteousness) thus rejecting Christ which is righteousness. He also said to do good works continually. If scripture is instruction from the Holy Spirit which is in unison with Christ then to prove your faith you strive to follow that instruction. Jesus said not to just hear his words but do them or you would be washed away. Faith in Christ is faith in the essence of his being (his doctrine) not just having faith that a man named Jesus died as your scapegoat so you do not have to be born again into righteousness as Paul instructed. If you are born again into righteousness then you are required to do righteous works not for salvation but to prove faith. The free gift was the actual blood sacrifice so you did not have to die for your sins. But after that gift is received you must prove you accepted it in spirit and in truth which is evident by your works.
Be calm be kind and stay strong. We’re in this together- we can do this. God bless
I remember when Obama was President there was an often quoted scripture that has been forgotten since President Trump became President. During this crisis time this scripture should have been quoted often. Apparently, preachers have stopped teaching on this scripture.
What is this vital scripture?
1 Timothy 2:1-4 KJV
I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
wonderful that we can hear prayer on MSNBC yes we all need God!
Amen, brother. Ephesians 6:11: “Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.” (King James Version).
Hallelujah. That’s what the Lord pointed out to me people are so quick to put on mask and gangsters go from carrying guns to carry in hand sanitizer and Lysol. that’s the new weapons we need to go to Jesus Christ to be sanitized for Evan and to carry our swords the word of God to be armored up by the grace of God. We all have a common enemy the devil who uses fear to manipulate.
to know who Jesus Christ is to have victory over death. The devil cannot use fear against those who know the path of eternal life. May Jesus Christ keep doing miracles for hearts to be changed all over the place
In Jesus (Yeshua’s) name we pray. Amen!
Amen
Amen
This should be done more often, not just when crises occurr
without Christ life is always a crisis. God loves you so much he’s allowing you a timeout to take time to appreciate your creator. we all will be their last one day which is why Jesus was sent into this world. Which is why he was willing to be laughed I hated on each step he took he was thinking about each and everyone of you. Even on the cross after they did him harm he said Father forgive them for they know not what they do.
Jesus Christ is the source of life there’s no fear in death when you know The giver of Life..
God like a loving father sees people drowning in fear and desperation in troubled Waters. He desires to rescue you today. Call out to Jesus Christ he will answer you and show you great and mighty things you do not know
Organized religion is a tax free pyramid scheme and the cause of this mess due to overpopulation so the only answer is to ban religion and embrace science. I hope all evangelicals rebuke science, go to church on Easter, get infected and die. America can only be great if evangelicals are removed like a tumor in a cancer patient.
Thankyou Bishop Jakes. I pray to see other leaders not just on the “Word Network” or other church channel but on.Nationa TV.
Wow hats off the the guy who asked for prayer
This was highly needed. Thank you for ushering this moment of prayer, Craig…and thank you Bishop Jakes for praying for God’s people.
When mainstream media asks for the word of God… Hallelujah. The Angels in heaven are rejoicing for the Gates are open and are welcoming the new souls that have accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as their Lord and savior. Rejoice for the Lamb’s Book has new names from around the world.
Ten Veils love this!!!
Nowadays, the media is so dark and I have been addicted to it. But the Lord is faithful, and he has been delivering me form it. If there is any good media out there, I recommend, “The Chosen” it is a new show about the life of Jesus, not directed by Hollywood, but by Christian organization. It is unlike anything else. The way it is build up, give us a new perspective to Gospel. I recommend it.
Amen!
There’s a scripture in the Bible that’s been neglected since President Trump was sworn into office in January 2017. Since January 2017 this scripture is hardly quoted by most pastors. This scripture also carries an important conditional promise if obeyed.
What is this important scripture?
1 Timothy 2:1-4 KJV
I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
When pastors and Christians ask where is God? The answer to that question is are we meeting the conditions?
After reading this scripture I want you to go back and listen to Bishop T.D. Jakes prayer.
Remember the phrase from 2008 to 2016 we must pray for… because of the weight of the office.
“WE” needed this!!
John 14:6 “Jesus said to him, I am the way, the truth and the life. No one can go to the Father but through Me. ” Jesus is our only hope. Jesus is the only Lord and Savior! Jesus saves and can save you! Please go to Him and open your heart and make Him your Lord and Savior. Repent of your sins. Ask Jesus into your heart and believe in who He is. Romans 5:8 “But God demonstrates His love toward us, that while we were sinners, Christ died for us.” John 7:37-38 “Jesus stood and cried out saying, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to Me and drink. He who believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, out of his heart will flow rivers of living water.” 2 Peter 3:9 “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some count slackness, but is longsuffering toward us, not willing any should perish but that all come to repentance.” Jesus loves you!
THIS is AMAZING
Wow. Thank you MSNBC! This is what we need. 👏👏👏
Hallelujah! (And it was EXACTLY 30 seconds!)
Thank you much! I definitely needed this, it so blessed me guys. Proud of you MSNBC
Thank you for this beautiful prayer. I pray more will take the time to do the same. Thank you MSNBC.
Thanks Craig and MSNBC for allowing this prayer by the Bishop…it’s needed!!
Thank you Craig Melvin for doing this! Thank you Bishop Jakes for praying for the world! God is proud of you both of you and so am I!!!!!