Watch All In With Chris Hayes Highlights: March 31 | MSNBC

They want them to work , but amazon is treating them like a disposable things .
No more shopping on amazon at least for me.
Me too I gone I will never buy from Amazon anymore…
Amazon is disgusting. Bezos is so rich but like Trump cares nothing for the workers, pays them a pittance and drives them like a Slave owner. America has failed to live up to all the promises it made through the years. It stopped being a Democracy, has dodgy elections, racism is still a problem, poor wages, no health care, and with the poorest having only 10 % of the wealth. Definitely not the greatest country in the world, and with Trump has lost all respect.
@Hildebeast Clinton So there was never an Emancipation Proclamation nor a Civil War? It was all a hoax? SMH…………
It’s not just Amazon.
Virtually all businesses regard their employees the same way, a necessary evil.
You are either an asset, or a liability. And you will be dealt with accordingly.
That being said, where will you go to buy the things you want and need?
Richard Darlington Exactly!
Why are hospital workers not getting hazard pay ?
@gene dietz : You mean sycophant…don’t you ?
Ron Tice a psychotic sycophant I reckon…
Is their job not hazardous which means they have accepted that fact. They need proper protective equipment more than more money. Hazard pay is for those doing something dangerous beyond their normal job description.
Ron Tice no he meant what he said….I’ve been using that term for awhile now, describes Trump supporters quite well
I agree, and so should others like grocery store workers, in home health care workers and many others who still have to expose themselves .
USa, House Of Lies! From the white house to corporate companies. Well-done Americans
Marvin Guigar “He did it!” “No, she did it!” Grow The Feck Up!
RANDOM ART are you being sarcastic? ‘Cos Covid-19 won’t be over anytime soon! Plus it’s likely there’ll be a second “wave” in the Autumn, even if it disappeared for a few months over the summer. This horrible virus is going nowhere!
Our president has told you to do what you are to do, now fuc*ing do it you schmuck
@brian gardner there is no president you snuck. There’s a pile of 💩 that was installed by the electoral college. But that thing is no president, more like a narcissistic NAKED KING
@Tracey Johnson President Trump versus the Coronavirus. And you’re voting for The Coronavirus. Cuz you hate Trump that bad. You want this coronavirus to succeed you’re hoping it will hurt his campaign and meanwhile people are dying from this you’re either part of the problem or part of solution right now you are part of the problem. Vote Trump in November
Glad to see Americans standing up for themselves! The reign of the corporate gods has come to a end!
Hi Herb, you need to focus so stay off the herbs. The elite know exactly what they are doing, it’s called down-sizing the workforce. Get used to it, they will probably slot it into the annual cull in winter. They don’t need us anymore…..just sayin’ 😉
If you believe that then your as stupid as Chris Hayes. Maybe you don’t know that there are only 9 corporations that own every other company on this planet. The only exception is the small mom & pop private small business’s around the world that are not owned by large corporation monopolies who already own the big corporations.
It’s time to change our focus in this society from profits to people. It’s time to Make America Care Again.
Michael Bray
You actually make some good points. The problem is not with capitalism itself, though there are many who would argue otherwise, but “predatory capitalism” that seems to have captured the U.S.
Strong social safety nets are a must.this pandemic show that more than anything else – if we do not take care of the poor and most vulnerable among us then we will always have the ideal breeding ground for a pandemic. A not for profit health care system that covers everyone is another absolute essential.
barb moody I can agree with that.
Michael Bray
And I agree with the fact that a lot of our problems comes down to greed and excess in its most extreme form. In fact extremism itself seems to have worked its way into everything from political partisanship to wealth, from sports to religion. I’m not sure how we actually go about change in the world of extremes but we certainly have to figure it out soon.
@barb moody 👄🔥Bernie 2020🔥M4A!!
barb moody yeah right just look at San Francisco ran by Democrats! You call that care??
TIME FOR MEDICARE FOR ALL. IT ISN’T SOCIALISM…IT’S AMERICANISM
For whoever is still alive
I would genuinely be afraid if I had to worry about paying for a doctor! Stay safe my American cousins! Cheers from Canada!
100% agree with you Liz. I’ve been saying that for years now. Medicare for all is no more socialism than Sherman tank production. Public finance, private delivery.
👄🔥Bernie 2020!🔥M4A!🔥
@Rene Curry If you don’t get rural republicans on board, it will never happen. By calling M4A “democratic socialism”, you’re lying just as bad as the radical right, and you won’t convince anyone. Instead of Medicare for All, we’ll have Medicare for None if the GOP Senate has its way.
It’s not socialism. Stop calling it that!
morons
Corporate greed, plain and simple. FIGHT BACK, CITIZENS! VOTE BLUE…REVERSE CITIZENS UNITED!
#FAKEtrumpf17kLIES + #TRUMPutinINC2016 => #BLUEWAVE2020
Voting blue doesn’t fix it. How naive are you? Joe won’t back healthcare unless he gets his kickback.
@James Irwin Oh Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy………you’re probably right! But ‘The Emoluments King’ ‘Putin’s Puppet’ ‘Cadet Bonespurs” will be toast and in the capable hands of the SDNY. Blue graft will be a cake walk compared to Con#45…so just WHO is naive here? ? ?
@James Irwin But he wouldn’t make things worse. Even at this moment, the Trump admistration is trying to destroy Obamacare.
You want a openly admittedly racist to office? Those leave it to beaver days…GONE!
Sadly, they never were! Cheers!
Eloquent worker. Good for him.
Bezos is despicable.
Amazon is profiteering….so people are expendable…keep that money flowing above all else 🤯🤢😡
And when the smoke clears, it’ll be tax-free. Smfh.
Remember, whenever a fox thumbnail shows up report it as misleading spam or repulsive material.
I do that all the time. Google is just as bad as they enable
I always do that I hate it when it shows up on my feed.
Bravo striking workers! It’s outrageous that such profitable companies should pay and treat workers in unsafe environments. They should all be tested!
Where they gonna get the testing material????
To keep people safe you need to test multiple times over the next six months or more. trumps drive through tests are a figment of his dementia but in Australia in WA they are doing it without having a 100,000th of US resources.
@Alan d’Eon Ask Trump.
@Richard Barber Trump says we don’t need them. He has it all under control LOL
@Alan d’Eon Trusting Trump’s comprehension on this or pretty much any subject beyond his bank account is pretty much a losing proposition.
“We must recognize that we can’t solve our problem now until there is a radical redistribution of economic and political power…. This means a revolution of values and other things. We must see now that the evils of racism, economic exploitation, and militarism are all tied together… you can’t really get rid of one without getting rid of the others… the whole structure of American life must be changed. America is a hypocritical nation and [we] must put [our] own house in order.”
@zackery zackeryyou’re right, make no mistake about it, the private health care industry is not broken, it works just as it was designed it just wasn’t designed to help patients. Like I said before Medicare is NOT FREE. We all pay in. It’s an established program that is universal to 65+ so therefore affordable because of low overhead and cost control. The administrative costs on traditional health insurance is 34% vs Medicares 2%. And there is nothing stopping the monopolies from having the same overhead they just won’t. I don’t know about you but I would rather spend less for better quality than give my hard earned money to a CEO and their board just to deny me care when they can squeeze out another dollar. We all deserve to have health care as a basic human right. It is an industry that should not be allowed to profit from human suffering.
@zackery zackery right now on average we pay $2500 per year on administrative costs on the private market. In some countries it’s way lower. There is no link of better quality care and higher administrative costs. It is fixable. We just need to elect someone willing to fight against the interests of the profiteers and deliver for the American people.
@hhh eee Yes, the private health care industry is geared towards profit. That can be mitigated with guidance from the Surgeon General down to physicians regarding a preventative medical approach.
@hhh eee So I wasn’t far off in terms of cost. One of the reasons why other countries pay less is that the US is absorbing billions and R&D costs all while these countries copy and product generic drugs based on these patents. There are many issues with the socialist medicare systems. US surgical and cancer care is a much higher quality and more available than anywhere in Canada. A friend’s father got an extra 2 years of life when he got cancer and got treated in New York. Canada would not offer the same drugs or treatment.
@zackery zackery 2500 is just in admin fees per yr out of an avg of 11,000 in premiums. But I’m glad that your friend had such a great outcome and was able to afford the care but unfortunately there are people out here who can’t afford to even see a Dr until it’s way too late. We lose between 40 – 60,000 fellow citizens because of this. That’s 40-60,000 per year! Intervention for a serious disease has to be diagnosed first and if you can’t afford to go, you can’t get help or meds. Put yourself in another person’s shoes for a moment. It’s either food or a Drs visit. Or for over 80,000 people who don’t have any insurance and you get to a doctor , and they get orders for a test, say an MRI which costs on average $5000. how can you even get diagnosed? If you don’t have insurance they won’t let you even get the test without prepaying. Now say you get the test and it shows you have cancer. You apply for emergency Medicaid but get denied for whatever reason say you make just $8.50 an hour full time, which for an individual you make too much to quaify, now you definitely can’t afford anymore care. What good is the test if you can’t afford the cure. That is why this system is so broken. It only works when you don’t have to come out of pocket for care. And unnecessarily expensive care at that. R&D is no excuse for the immoral profiteering of the health care industry that disregards the needs of their patients in lieu of making enormous profits and if you can’t see that then I don’t know what motivates you other than spite.
Here is a little comic relief in this time of stress: This plane is about to go down and there are five people aboard, but only four parachutes. On board is Dr. Fauci, The Pope, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and a ten year old school girl. Dr. Fauci says I can’t die I am the top expert on pandemics. So he grabs one and jumps out of the plane. The Pope says I can’t die I am the world’s spiritual leader. So he grabs one and jumps out. Donald Trump says I can’t die I am the smartest man in the world. So he grabs one and jumps out. Hillary Clinton says to the 10 year old school girl you take the last parachute, you have your whole life ahead of you. I’ve lived my life. The 10 year old school girl says to Hillary actually there’s still two parachutes left, the smartest man in the world grabbed my back pack. 😂
Are you kidding Hillary would have screamed, “welcome to the real world kid”, claimed the moral high ground and pushed the 10 year old down as she dove out of the burning plane crying how it was all Sanders fault.
Love it !!! I laughed out loud. Wish it were true.
@James Irwin go back to your cave tRump trash. You magaphagits have weiner breath
Beautifully hilarious with perfect Time…ime..ttttt iming timing.
@James Irwin Doesn’t work as a punchline…..
Boycott Amazon order directly from the manufacturer.
No more amazon ordering for me
This brave young man has my respect. Now if those in power could just show as much courage and responsibility.
#Amazon is creating a bad image for itself…
Whole Foods also fired the man that organized the Sick out these Damm companies don’t care about there workers they only care about there money